Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested after Sunday traffic stop
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on the off-ramp of Interstate 59 onto South 16th Avenue when a vehicle approached the checkpoint occupied by a female driver and male passenger around 1 p.m.
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
Mississippi agents investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in bedroom of her house
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious circumstances behind the discovery of a deceased woman in her bedroom. Officials with the Jones County Coroner’s Office identified the 32-year-old woman as Savannah Cochran. Cochran was found dead in the bedroom of her residence on Schwann Gully Road in...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg woman charged with embezzlement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman has been arrested and charged in an ongoing embezzlement investigation. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 43-year-old Monica Parrett was arrested and charged with one count of embezzlement after taking roughly $60,000 from Tractor Supply, at 7168 Highway 49, in connection to making fraudulent returns.
WDAM-TV
Woman wanted in burglary investigation in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a woman in connection to a burglary investigation. According to the sheriff’s department, 36-year-old Roberta Ann Jones is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Jasper County Circuit Court. Jones is believed to be in Jones...
Woman’s death under investigation in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A death investigation is underway in Jones County after a woman died. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said authorities are investigating a woman’s death that was deemed suspicious. The incident happened on Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick community. JCSD officials said details are limited at this […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on aggravated assault warrant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault has been taken into custody. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 29-year-old Shaquille Adams, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and HPD on his active arrest warrant. Adams was...
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
WDAM-TV
Heidelberg man sentenced to 17 years after pleading guilty to 4 felonies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man who pleaded guilty to four felony counts was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in 18th District Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson suspended a three-year sentence for felony fleeing and ordered that a three-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine run concurrently with an eight-year sentence for possession of a weapon by a felon.
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Capitol police chase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man and are searching for a second man after a chase in Jackson on Monday, December 12. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a man for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device. They said the driver led them on a chase that ended […]
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
WTOK-TV
Jury returns guilty verdict against Carlos Roncali
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - A Newton County man who stood trial this week was found guilty of capital murder and kidnapping by a jury Wednesday. Carlos Roncali was charged in September 2020 with killing Marian Roncali by injecting her with drugs and holding her against her will in his parents’ house on Pecan Road, leading to her death.
WTOK-TV
Newton County deputies investigating shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man wanted in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is seeking a man wanted in a burglary investigation. According to HPD, 36-year-old Malcolm Porter, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of residential burglary. The charge is in connection to a break-in at an apartment on William Carey Parkway on Nov. 3.
Mississippi court upholds murder conviction in shooting death of Brookhaven chef
An appeal in the murder conviction of a Brookhaven man has been denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals. The court issued a decision Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the case of Jesse Scott Smith v. State of Mississippi. Smith was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of...
WAPT
Hinds County deputy injured in crash
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
WDAM-TV
1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour
OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning. Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett. Upon arrival, firefighters...
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
wtva.com
Madison Police responding to robbery, bomb threat at bank
The Madison Police Department is responding to a robbery and bomb threat at a bank. Officers are on the scene at Regions Bank off Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Woman sentenced on murder charge after victim dies in coma
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with 10 years suspended, in connection to the death of another woman. Brittany Carter was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chornell Mayfield in Hinds County Circuit Court in November 2022. Prosecutors […]
Comments / 0