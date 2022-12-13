Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
Trey Cunningham Named the 2022 Bowerman Winner
AURORA, Colo. – Trey Cunningham had already solidified himself as one of the top hurdlers in collegiate history, but his name will forever be sketched into collegiate track and field history as he was named The Bowerman winner Thursday night. Cunningham is the second Seminole to win The Bowerman...
seminoles.com
Six Noles Reach Double Figures in Win Over Presbyterian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball was paced by six players in double figures on Thursday night in a 98-37 win over Presbyterian at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Freshman Ta’Niya Latson led FSU in the scoring column with 25 points, and fellow freshman Snoop Turnage punctuated...
seminoles.com
Seminoles’ Hyde Releases Women’s Tennis Schedule
TALLAHASEE, Fla – The Florida State Women’s Tennis team, which has played in five consecutive NCAA Tournaments, will play 10 teams who advanced in the 2022 NCAA Tournament including home matches against Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia, and Wake Forest at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Complex as Head Coach Jen Hyde begins her 19th spring as the Seminoles’ Head Coach.
