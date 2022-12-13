The Seattle U Redhawks take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Seattle U Oregon State prediction and pick. The Seattle U Redhawks have lost only one game this season, to the Washington Huskies. They have won the other seven games they have played. Their most notable win so far this season has come against the Portland Pilots, an improved team coached by Shantay Legans, who is viewed as one of the rising young stars in the coaching profession. Portland has beaten Villanova this season, and it nearly upset North Carolina. Beating Portland is an impressive statement by this Seattle U team, which also rallied from 15 points down on the road to beat North Dakota nearly one week ago. The Redhawks have been a competitive team in the Western Athletic Conference in recent years, but they haven’t been able to get over the hump and into the NCAA Tournament. Seattle University made the 1958 Final Four, led by a basketball legend named Elgin Baylor. Seattle won’t get back to the Final Four anytime soon, but it definitely wants to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1969. The school left NCAA Division I competition in 1980 and returned in 2008. It obviously wanted to become competitive at the highest level once again. That process has moved forward, but reaching the NCAA tourney is the ultimate goal.

