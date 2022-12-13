Read full article on original website
WDTV
Local pharmacies facing drug shortage amid ‘tripledemic’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia, many pharmacies are experiencing shortages of medication for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Drug shortages can happen from many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Charlene Haas is a pharmacist at Champion Pharmacy. She said Champion Pharmacy has had people...
Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital celebrates 1 year
As the tridemic hits the state, hospital staff said it’s been tough to handle, especially with the high number of cases for young children.
connect-bridgeport.com
Monongalia County to be Site of WVU Medicine's New $50 Million, 350,000 SF Medical Distribution Center
According to MetroNews, if all goes as planned, WVU Medicine and Owens & Minor will have a staff of 100 in a 350,000-square foot distribution center valued at $50 million in Morgantown by February 2024. WVU Medicine Chief Supply Chain Officer Paul Gallagher said crews will excavate the site at...
Wheeling Police to respond to certain calls with mental health experts
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One hundred and sixty. That’s the number of overdoses Wheeling alone has seen so far in 2022. And with each one of those calls, police face a victim in an unpredictable state of mind. That’s why a new team at Northwood Health System will be heading out alongside officers—to help with […]
Grieving the loss of a loved one through the holidays
The holidays can be seen as a time to get together with family members and enjoy each other's company but, for those who have lost a family member, the holidays can bring up a lot of stress and emotions.
Daily Athenaeum
Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus
Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
First female assistant dog warden takes the lead in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Wendy Neubauer has worked at the Ohio County Animal Shelter for 14 years. Now she’s about to become the assistant dog warden on January 1–the first female to ever hold the position. Neubauer says she will go out on abuse and neglect calls, work with Wheeling Police and the Ohio County […]
Clarksburg information session to be held on new law that will affect veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is sponsoring an informational town hall meeting to explain a new law that could affect thousands of veterans and their families. The Pact Act is a new law that expands healthcare and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other […]
Grant applications to open in five WV counties
Five West Virginia counties are about to receive a boost to their local nonprofits.
Former West Virginia jail officer sentenced for distributing drugs
A former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail was sentenced Tuesday for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and buprenorphine.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program
CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
United Way gives away food and toys at annual event in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties partnered with Christian Help for the forty-first annual Holiday Food and Toy Distribution on December 15. The event started at 10 a.m. and was held at the West Virginia Army National Guard Morgantown Readiness Center. Vehicles lined up at the Mountaineer Food Bank […]
wvpublic.org
Disciplinary Disparities Focus Of Public Comment At Board Of Education Meeting
Early in its Dec. 14 meeting, the West Virginia Board of Education heard public comment from two individuals concerned with disciplinary issues in the state’s schools. Rev. Franklin Hairston of the Harrison County NAACP spoke first to discuss racial bullying and harassment in schools. “My goal for being here...
Proposed medical waste facility creates controversy in Follansbee
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A controversy is brewing in Follansbee over the possible arrival of a medical waste facility on the site of the former Koppers Chemical Facility. A company called Empire Green Generation wants to operate a waste-to-energy facility that will turn medical waste into fuel using what’s called a pyrolysis process. Follansbee Council […]
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
WTRF
Ohio school district schedules two days of distant learning due to increased illness
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Union Local School District in Belmont County posted to their Twitter (@ULSCHOOLS-PK-12) that they scheduled two days next week that students will observe distant learning. They stated that due to an increasing number of students out ill, they decided to make December 19 and...
voiceofmotown.com
The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell
Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
WDTV
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
WBOY
Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
