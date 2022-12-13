ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

Local pharmacies facing drug shortage amid ‘tripledemic’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia, many pharmacies are experiencing shortages of medication for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Drug shortages can happen from many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Charlene Haas is a pharmacist at Champion Pharmacy. She said Champion Pharmacy has had people...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Student concerns grow after recent violence near campus

Haley Roth, a junior biochemistry major at WVU, said she feels unsafe living alone near campus in light of recent violent crimes in downtown Morgantown. This semester alone, there have been at least three reported shootings on or near High Street, where many students spend their time during the weekend.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

More attorneys facing ethics charges in St. Marys Slow Down program

CHARLESTON — A member of the Wood County Board of Education and a Clarksburg attorney are the latest to face ethics charges related to the investigation into Pleasants County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Carr and the St. Marys Police Department’s Slow Down for the Holidays program. According to two...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

United Way gives away food and toys at annual event in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties partnered with Christian Help for the forty-first annual Holiday Food and Toy Distribution on December 15. The event started at 10 a.m. and was held at the West Virginia Army National Guard Morgantown Readiness Center. Vehicles lined up at the Mountaineer Food Bank […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Disciplinary Disparities Focus Of Public Comment At Board Of Education Meeting

Early in its Dec. 14 meeting, the West Virginia Board of Education heard public comment from two individuals concerned with disciplinary issues in the state’s schools. Rev. Franklin Hairston of the Harrison County NAACP spoke first to discuss racial bullying and harassment in schools. “My goal for being here...
WTRF- 7News

Proposed medical waste facility creates controversy in Follansbee

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A controversy is brewing in Follansbee over the possible arrival of a medical waste facility on the site of the former Koppers Chemical Facility. A company called Empire Green Generation wants to operate a waste-to-energy facility that will turn medical waste into fuel using what’s called a pyrolysis process. Follansbee Council […]
FOLLANSBEE, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Perfect Replacement for Graham Harrell

Morgantown, West Virginia – As reported last night, Graham Harrell is expected to leave West Virginia University to accept the same position as the offensive coordinator at Purdue. Harrell, 37, spent spent one year as West Virginia’s offensive coordinator, after three years in the same role at USC.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man

ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WBOY

Huggins on Matthews: “He wants to be here”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There aren’t many players like Emmitt Matthews Jr. in the present era of college sports. Current transfer rules have allowed student-athletes to move from institution to institution relatively freely throughout their careers. Coaches, like Bob Huggins, have used this to their advantage as they bring in players on their second, third, or even fourth teams.
MORGANTOWN, WV

