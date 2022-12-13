Read full article on original website
Clinton Eugene Haskell
Clinton Eugene Haskell was born July 8, 1927 to Claud and Minnie Haskell on a farm on Clear Creek in Beaver County, Oklahoma. His parents homesteaded on a farm eleven miles southwest of Beaver where he grew up. Clinton was the fifth child of six children, three sisters and two brothers. He attended first grade at the Elmwood School for one year. He and his brother rode horseback eight miles round trip every day to attend school. The following two years he attended school at Homecreek. As this was during the Dust Bowl days, Clinton always told the story of holding onto the horse’s tails as they led him and his sister for their journey home. He attended Beaver Schools for the remainder of his education and graduated high school in 1946. During high school, he was active in football, basketball and baseball, with football being his favorite. He helped with chores and drove a tractor during the summer months.
Evelyn A. Hart-Austin
Evelyn A. Hart-Austin of Liberal, Kansas passed away on December 13, 2022. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon, Oklahoma conducted by the Lawrence Wimmer American Legion Post 80 of Liberal, Kansas with Chaplain Jim Garcia officiating. To honor Evelyn, please wear K State Purple.
Zayden Martinez is Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week
Liberal junior post Zayden Martinez is the Hay Rice and Associates Athlete of the Week. Martinez is averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four steals per game for the 2-1 Redskins. Martinez scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the opener against Ulysses which was the most points scored by a Redskin in 5 seasons. Martinez scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the Redskins 74-69 win over Colorado Springs Coronado Saturday afternoon in the Big House. Martinez is a multi sport athlete at LHS. He was first team all WAC and honorable mention all state as a wide receiver in football recording 28 catches and 611 yards with 10 touchdowns. Martinez also plays baseball and is a member of FCA. Martinez and the Redskins play at Wichita North Saturday at about 1:45 on 1270 and 92.3.
Ulysses Rallies Past Redskins
The Ulysses Tigers rallied to defeat the Liberal Redskins 37-35 in a dual Thursday night in the Big House. The Skins led 35-25 with two weights to go. LHS boys and girls travel to Hoisington today. LHS girls go to Basehor-Linwood Saturday.
Chamber Unveils 2023 Calendar of Distinction
The Liberal Chamber of Commerce unveiled its annual Men and Women of Distinction Calendar Thursday evening at the Rock Island Depot. Those included on the 2023 calendar are: Jay Musgrave, Chastity Wallace, Cory Barnett, Renee Haralson, Brad Carr, Teresa Troutner, Stew Cauble, Chantelle Frydendall, Rod Lewis, Debra Huddleston, Tyler Prater, and Brie Greeson. The calendars are free and available at the Chamber office.
Pick Up Drives Through a Local Business
On Tuesday, December 13th at about 10:29 pm, Liberal Police Officers responded to 730 S. Kansas Ave for a report of an accident. The officer arrived on scene and observed a blue 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 had struck the side of 730 S. Kansas Ave, Critter Care. The officer did not observe the driver in the vehicle or area. Officers made contact with the driver, a 23-year-old male. It was determined that the Dodge Ram was northbound on Kansas Ave when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled through the parking lot of 748 S. Kansas Ave and continued on, striking Critter Care.
Bennett Appointed to Serve on National Community College Committee
LIBERAL, Kan. — Seward County Community College President Brad Bennett has been appointed to serve on the Association of Community College Trustees advisory committee of presidents, ACCT President Jee Hang Lee announced this week. The Advisory Committee of Presidents meets annually during the Community College National Legislative Summit and...
SCCC Launches Strategic Plan Through 2025
LIBERAL, Kan. — New Year’s resolutions tend to bob to the surface at this point in the year and Seward County Community College is ahead of the game. With board approval of its newly crafted Strategic Plan for 2023-2025, the college is poised to make big, bold steps in the coming year.
Meade Business Receives USDA Grant
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Kansas Christy Davis today announced USDA is investing $479,553 in critical infrastructure to combat climate change and expand access to clean energy for people across rural Kansas. “Rural Kansans are on the front lines of climate change,” Davis said. “USDA Rural...
