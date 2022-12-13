Clinton Eugene Haskell was born July 8, 1927 to Claud and Minnie Haskell on a farm on Clear Creek in Beaver County, Oklahoma. His parents homesteaded on a farm eleven miles southwest of Beaver where he grew up. Clinton was the fifth child of six children, three sisters and two brothers. He attended first grade at the Elmwood School for one year. He and his brother rode horseback eight miles round trip every day to attend school. The following two years he attended school at Homecreek. As this was during the Dust Bowl days, Clinton always told the story of holding onto the horse’s tails as they led him and his sister for their journey home. He attended Beaver Schools for the remainder of his education and graduated high school in 1946. During high school, he was active in football, basketball and baseball, with football being his favorite. He helped with chores and drove a tractor during the summer months.

BEAVER COUNTY, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO