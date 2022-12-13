Read full article on original website
Think of all the foods that taste better when they're crispy: bacon, fried chicken, French fries, onion rings, and so on. Waffles can also be added to the list. But if you've ever made waffles before, chances are that they came out soggy at least once or twice. Or maybe, despite all of your efforts, you still haven't quite perfected crispy waffles.
Eggs Benedict is the ultimate brunch staple that has all the things to cure a hangover: bread, Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and smooth, rich Hollandaise sauce. Its origins are murky, like other food origin myths, with a few places and people taking credit for the dish. Depending on who you talk to, the invention of eggs Benedict is either credited to a rich couple, Mr. and Mrs. LeGrand Benedict, bored with the menu at iconic steakhouse Delmonico's in New York City's Financial District (via Insider). Or, a debonair rabble-rouser, Lemuel Benedict, who requested the elements of the dish at the Waldorf Hotel after a night of hard partying. Fitting, right? The ultimate hangover cure, invented by a hungover guy (via The New York Times).
Keke Palmer has been a beloved TV and movie star since childhood, and she was the youngest-ever talk show host at 20. These days, the star is breaking into the audio world with her podcast, "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer," and just launched her own content channel, Key TV. Most recently, Palmer debuted her baby bump while hosting the winter premiere of "Saturday Night Live."
Sometimes the simplest-seeming foods are the ones that no one can agree on. Pizza is the perfect example. A dish of dough, sauce, and cheese is as basic as you can get until you start getting into the nitty-gritty details, which passionate cooks inevitably do. Get two pizza chefs in a room with one another (or, even more daunting, two hobbyists who dedicate all of their free time and expendable income to studying the art of pizza), and chances are they'll disagree about the best way to do, well, everything.
Joanna Gaines wore an $800 maxi dress for a recent photoshoot, and her adoring Instagram followers were eager to know where they could buy it.
A new cocktail has claimed its way to fame, mostly due to viral videos strewn throughout TikTok. The negroni sbagliato, a drink made of vermouth, Campari, prosecco, and orange (per CBC), shot to success after "House of the Dragon" star Emma D'Arcy revealed it as their favorite drink in a discussion with co-star Olivia Cooke. According to Canadian bartender James Grant, the beverage is very similar to the autonno sbagliato, only requiring a swap of "vermouth with oloroso sherry," as well as Campari with Meletti Amaro.
There are two types of people: those who think mac & cheese is kids’ food (although they probably steal bites from their child’s plate), and those who recognize that it is a deliciously cheesy food that everyone can enjoy. Martha Stewart falls firmly in the latter category, and her new twist on mac & cheese bites is everything you need for your next holiday party. Cheesy, carb-loaded goodness in the shape of a finger food? Yes, please! “Make way for these little squares of heaven!” Stewart wrote on Instagram today, alongside a beautiful display of her mac & cheese bites lined...
Eva Longoria is sharing one of her favorite recipes with her fans and followers! The Hollywood star showed how to make the perfect lemon pasta, giving a glimpse of her go-to dish when she is unsure of what to cook for dinner, just in time for the...
Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or the end of a long day, sometimes nothing tastes sweeter than a refreshing cocktail. The best part about these boozy beverages is there is truly one for every tastebud. 77 cocktails have been deemed official by the International Bartenders Association, and those are just the IBA "recognized" cocktails (via The Bar Cabinet).
Pot roast is a classic cold-weather comfort food that might sound ho-hum to some, but with the right recipe and the proper cooking techniques, you can easily turn this basic dinner into a meal fit for a king. Ina Garten’s Company Pot Roast recipe does just that. A relatively inexpensive...
Despite having a tongue twister for a name, Ruth's Chris Steak House is a well-known pioneer in the fine dining world. Per its website, the New Orleans-based restaurant was small at first, only able to house 60 guests at a time. While its beginnings were humble, hard work boosted the eatery to more than 150 locations today. According to Reference for Business, it was 1965 when its first store opened its doors, and it wasn't until 1987 that the company expanded to 17 locations.
Fans of Ina Garten would likely say the Barefoot Contessa epitomizes the best a "celebrity chef" has to offer: comfort. (We love the iconic Food Network star for her Friday night roast chicken, good olive oil and large cosmos.) Trader Joe's, meanwhile, has legions of loyal shoppers who wax poetic...
Carla Hall makes her cranberry white chocolate oatmeal cookie recipe with Gio Benitez.
Dame Mary Berry has explained some of her more unusual festive cooking methods.The famous baker has written more than 70 cookery books during her career, in which she shares hacks and new recipes for each season.This Christmas, she will be hosting Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, due to air on 19 December on BBC One, where she reveals more of her quirky tricks for a festive dinner.She will be joined by MasterChef :The Professionals judge Monica Galetti, TV star Rylan Clark and Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett.In a new interview, the former Great British Bake Off judge, 87, revealed that she...
Betty Crocker, the fictitious housewife synonymous with baking and birthday celebrations across America, is over 100 years old. What began as a homemaker contest by Gold Medal Flour in 1921 has survived a century's worth of changing food trends. Thousands of homemakers competing for the coveted flour sack-looking pincushion wrote letters to the company with their contest submissions, asking baking questions. The persona, Betty Crocker, was created to personally respond to those inquiries, becoming the face of the company that would create the cake, brownie, cookie, and brittle mixes found in many pantries.
December is a time for memories, celebrations, and traditions. Baking cookies is a favorite tradition of mine. Scents of cinnamon and chocolate wafting through our kitchen and a home filled with evergreens decking the mantle, pine cone and greenery table centerpieces, along with winter scene displays amidst the glow of the woodstove make for a warm atmosphere.
From Five Guys to Chick-fil-A, many fast food items have cult followings and so do the chains associated with these products. That said, no fast food fan base is vaster and more loyal than the In-N-Out community, as noted by Ranker. This Irvine-based chain has many devoted followers, from East Coasters to West Coasters, from celebrities to chefs. This is the fast food place Prince Harry always visits, and it's even got Gordon Ramsay's seal of approval.
