Costco knows how to get into the spirit of any season, especially where the price club retailer's desserts are concerned. Fall and winter are particularly sugary times to hang around the bakery, because that's when the chain's selection of sweet treats really goes all in. It starts around Thanksgiving with Costco's pumpkin pie, which retails for $5.99 and is famously enormous at 12 servings a pop. When December rolls around, Costco desserts like cinnamon sugar loaves, carrot walnut cake, and strawberry cheesecakes may be popular picks to take to any kind of holiday function, or enjoy at home with a cup of something hot to drink.

1 DAY AGO