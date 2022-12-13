Read full article on original website
Report: Red Sox ‘intensifying’ efforts to extend Rafael Devers
Chaim Bloom reportedly texted an update to The New York Post. Extending Rafael Devers is the Red Sox’ “No. 1 priority” following Xander Bogaerts’s departure to San Diego earlier this month, sources reportedly told The New York Post. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom also...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Fired assistant Sean Kugler requests arbitration with claims vs. Cardinals
The law firm representing former Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler filed a request for arbitration with multiple claims against the Cardinals in the wake of his firing in Mexico City for allegedly touching a female security guard.
