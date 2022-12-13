ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suttons Bay, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

All-outdoors winter triathlon returns to Northern Michigan for second year

GAYLORD, MICH. -- A winter triathlon is returning to Northern Michigan, proving that for some athletes there is no such thing as an “off season.”. Officials this week announced the return of the Gaylord All Outdoors Tri*45 Winter Triathlon on March 4, 2023. During the event, competitors will complete a 5k cross-country ski, 10k fat-tire bike, and 5k run -- all on packed snow along race routes at Gaylord’s Treetops Resort.
GAYLORD, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Event space opens in Walloon Lake

Just off U.S.131 on M-75 headed into downtown Walloon Lake sits a large gambrel-style, barn-like structure that has been entertaining families for generations. While there have been years when the building sadly sat vacant, it has remained an iconic part of the village’s history while waiting patiently for its next chapter.
WALLOON LAKE, MI
mlivingnews.com

The Delamar in Traverse City

The Delamar is a beautifully appointed and comfortable hotel hugging the far southeastern shore of Grand Traverse Bay, adjacent to downtown Traverse City, Michigan. The renovated property, which was completed in 2021, sports a large but cozy lobby area off of the registration desk complete with a view of the bay and a large welcoming fireplace, open airy walkways, a number of gathering locations, a yoga studio, a heated outdoor pool and bar area as well as an indoor pool. The beachfront patio provides a sweeping view of the boating activity on the Bay. The views from the guest rooms are inviting, looking across the waters of the Bay. The hotel’s accessibility, an easy walk to the bustling Traverse City scene, is impressive with convenient parking and a number of dining options located within. The Delamar is a “full resort” with boating, fishing, bocce ball, bicycle rental and other activities on the property available to guests.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Holiday light displays in Traverse City: 10 spots not to miss

TRAVERSE CITY - What spot has a vibrant downtown for shopping and restaurants but still has that small-town Up North feel for the holidays? For many, Traverse City is a favorite place to get festive. Whether you’ve still got some gift-buying to do, or just need a pre-holiday break with a little walking by Grand Traverse Bay or a trip to a nearby winery, could there be a little getaway in your future?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

No Bells Ringing This Christmas Season in Petoskey

The Salvation Army of Petoskey is working hard to ensure all families get a Christmas this year but they are running out of time with the holiday approaching fast. With some difficulty fundraising, Salvation Army has been jumping through a lot of hoops to make Christmas possible for families in their area. They tell us “during the holiday season, we provide a lot of toys, a lot of gifts for families that otherwise wouldn’t have be able to have a Christmas.”
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

Latest on Outages: 45,000 Without Power

We’re tracking power outages right now across Northern Michigan. According to PowerOutage.us, 43,716 people are without power across the Northern Lower Peninsula and parts of the UP. Currently, Clare County has the greatest number of outages with 8,115 of its residents without power-that’s around 30% of its population.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals

Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Old Mission farmers worried after winery lawsuit prompts new rules

PENINSULA TOWNSHIP, MI –The Old Mission Peninsula is known for its sweeping views of Lake Michigan and rolling hills of cherry trees, grape vines and apple orchards. But some Peninsula Township farmers are worried a proposed ordinance could devalue their properties and alter the scenic farmland. Township leaders, though, say the changes are meant to protect the rural landscape following a lawsuit from a group of wineries.
OLD MISSION, MI
9&10 News

2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Hayes Township

Otsego County deputies say two people died in a head-on crash in Hayes Township on Thursday morning. They responded to the crash on Mancelona Road near Lynn Lake Road around 10 a.m. Deputies say a pickup truck driven by a Lewiston man tried to pass a car while going around...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Conway Township rallies against solar energy proposal

Over 200 people attended the township planning commission meeting to discuss a proposed zoning ordinance amendment that would allow for the expansion of solar power in Conway Township. According to a poll by Michigan State University, over 90% of Michiganders support solar energy, and a mere 3% are strongly opposed....
CONWAY, MI
