Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Latto Is Back With “Another Nasty Song”
Throughout her career, Latto has built herself something of a reputation for making salacious songs. Like many other female rap divas, she’s not afraid to let her confidence shine through as she talks her shit. Of course, this sort of attitude comes with its share of haters, but the 23-year-old isn’t letting them phase her.
Chief Keef Celebrates 10 Years Of “Finally Rich” With Complete Edition
Finally Rich (Complete Edition) Chief Keef stands as a legend in his own right following a decade-plus of relentless releases. Despite not necessarily reaching mainstream peaks as some of his contemporaries, he undeniably impacted hip-hop through the release of Finally Rich, his major label debut. Sunday marks 10 years since...
Jacquees Opens Up On “Sincerely For You” Ft. 21 Savage, Summer Walker, 6LACK & More
The self-proclaimed “King of R&B” took some time to evolve as a man and artist, and now Jacquees is back with a new album. The R&B crooner has been actively involved in the industry for over a decade, but the last few years have been quiet about new albums. King of R&B arrived in November 2019 and his Christmas in Decatur project followed soon after, and in 2020, the Southern star delivered a mixtape, Exit 68.
Young Dolph Shines On Posthumous Album, “Paper Route Frank”
Young Dolph had an amazing career that inspired numerous artists from the Memphis area. His tragic passing last year sent shockwaves throughout the music world, and it remains hard to fathom what happened. Overall, it is just a truly sad situation. Although he is no longer with us, Dolph had...
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Keri Hilson Believes Kelsey Harris Was Bribed By Tory Lanez
After Kelsey pleaded the fifth and was granted immunity, Keri Hilson thinks Megan’s former BFF may have taken hush money. These days, just about everyone has something to say about the trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. This week, court proceedings kicked off with a bang as Megan and her former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, took the stand. From the onset of Harris’s testimony, she reportedly pleaded the fifth because she didn’t want to incriminate herself. Prosecutors went on record to state that anything Harris said during her testimony would not be used as information to file charges at a later date. After being granted immunity, Harris gave her side of the story.
Diddy Defends Yung Miami After Akademiks Calls Her A Side Chick
Diddy claps back after Akademiks calls Yung Miami a “side chick.”. Akademiks and Yung Miami had the timeline in shambles on Monday as the two traded shots. After Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child, Twitter instantly began hounding down Yung Miami. Though her mentions were likely filled with trolls already calling her a “side chick,” Akademiks’s commentary clearly stood out.
Deb Antney Claims Gucci Mane “Couldn’t Stand” Nicki Minaj
Deb Antney claims Gucci Mane did not like Nicki Minaj because she refused to sleep with him. Gucci Mane has one of the most legendary careers in hip-hop. Whether or not you like his music, he’s had a heavy role in shaping the current landscape of hip-hop. Though artists like Waka Flocka, Young Thug, and Migos came up under his wing, perhaps, one of his most notable protegés is Nicki Minaj. However, Wop wasn’t the biggest fan of the Young Money rapper, according to Deb Antney.
‘The View’ Freaks out Edie Falco by Turning Carmela Soprano Into an ‘Avatar’ Character
Edie Falco snagged a plum role in one of the biggest movies of the year, but the actress wasn’t so thrilled about the job when she first learned about it. During an appearance on today’s episode of The View, Falco told the co-hosts she was disappointed to find she would not be playing one of the tall, blue Na’vi people in Avatar: The Way of Water, but was cast as General Frances Ardmore instead. Falco’s character, one of the few humans in the film and a “villain” of the movie, leads the military operation at the center of the Avatar sequel. While speaking with...
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
L.A. Affairs: What do you do when the potential love of your life moves away?
I was smitten after two dates with a new man. When he had to move back to the U.K. and with our future uncertain, I embraced what I could count on — Los Angeles and my dad.
Lizzo Fires Back At “White Music” Criticism
Lizzo addressed criticism that she makes “white music” while speaking with Howard Stern. Lizzo has responded to critics who have complained that she makes “White Music.” Speaking with Howard Stern on his radio show, the “About Damn Time” singer labeled the comments “very hurtful.”
Diddy’s Alleged BM Dana Tran Lip-Syncs to City Girls
City Girls were featured on Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum (Remix),” and Dana sang along to JT’s verse. When Diddy shared that the Combs family welcomed a new baby girl, the public didn’t know how to react. Initially, some suggested that one of the Bad Boy mogul’s sons must have welcomed a child; however, it was only a matter of hours before more information was shared. As the rumor mill worked overtime, TMZ emerged with an update. They confirmed Diddy and a California woman welcomed a daughter in October.
DJ Akademiks Says He Gave Lil Baby His Address To Fight
The streamer claims that the Atlanta native doesn’t want the smoke. DJ Akademiks has been quite the trending topic over the past few days. As he continues to run his mouth on his Twitch streams, he’s not backing down when it comes to his recent beef with Lil Baby.
Glorilla Claps Back After Being Dragged Over $550/Week Personal Assistant Job
The Memphis rapper described the job as “the easiest sh*t in the world.”. Glorilla found herself trending this week after posting job details for a personal assistant gig. Many took offense after reviewing the description and seeing that the weekly pay only totaled $550. Clapping back following the backlash,...
Gucci Mane Advocates Against Pooh Shiesty’s “Unacceptable” Prison Conditions
The Memphis rapper has been behind bars since 2021 and is currently serving a 63 month sentence. Rapper and business mogul Gucci Mane used his Instagram for justice earlier this week while discussing Poosh Shiesty’s prison conditions. Tagging President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, the “Lemonade” artist called the situation “unacceptable.”
Baby Money Cites Biggie, Babyface Ray & Doughboyz Cashout As His Influences In “On The Come Up”
Baby Money joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of “On The Come Up” where he discusses the Detroit lifestyle, chooses between Biggie & Jay-Z and more. Baby Money bubbled through Detroit’s underground before joining the Quality Control roster alongside Lil Baby, City Girls, and more. The hustler energy that seeps through his music is why QC’s VP of A&R Wayno Clarke described Baby Money as a resemblance “of Jeezy in a space of motivation.”
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional, Reveals Dark Thoughts While Taking Stand In Trial
The rapper also recounted the night of the alleged shooting, claiming that she saw Tory Lanez shoot at her. On the second day of Tory Lanez’s trial, Megan thee Stallion took the stand to detail her experience during and after the alleged shooting. While getting emotional, the rapper opened up about the difficult moments she’s dealt with while being in the public eye.
Akademiks Says He’ll Fight Lil Baby: “I Will Choke You To Death”
Akademiks wants all the smoke with Lil Baby. Akademiks wants to go blow-for-blow with Lil Baby following the release of It’s Only Me. Baby dropped off his third solo album in October, which contained two disses directed at the controversial figure. Baby didn’t throw subliminals, either. The rapper fired back at the media personality for stating that he’s richer than him on “From Now On.” “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” he raps. Then, he mentions the media figure on “Top Priority” when he raps, “Akademiks n****s think they can’t get touched/ I don’t be on computers much, CED turnt me on to YouTube.”
