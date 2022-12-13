Read full article on original website
Bham Now
5 places with free meals this holiday season + how to volunteer
Garland, Christmas presents and cookies may be filling your head, but there are more ways to spread the holiday cheer. Whether you want to serve and deliver meals or donate items, here’s how you can give back to the Birmingham community. 1. Christmas Blessings. Little Hands Serving Hearts, a...
Bham Now
5 reasons to put some Nola in your holiday menu with Ruby Sunshine
The holidays are a time of togetherness, whether you’re planning a company lunch, a casual family get-together or the ultimate end-of-year party. What do all of these gatherings need to be a success? Amazing food, of course! Read on for five reasons you’ll be glad you chose Ruby Sunshine to cater your special event.
wbrc.com
Doctors seeing an increase in strep throat cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another virus is going around, and you may know someone who has it. Doctors are now seeing an increase of strep throat. Doctors said they always see an increase in strep throat around the winter months and sometimes into the spring. Family physician Neil Tindell said...
wbrc.com
Blanket Fort Hope building a new restoration home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blanket Fort Hope will host their groundbreaking ceremony at their new restoration home for children on Saturday, Dec. 17. The organization focuses on child sex trafficking victims. Do you remember when you were little, and you built a fort with blankets, and you felt safe and...
Bham Now
EVEREVE coming to The Summit on Friday, Dec 16
Women’s fashion brand, EVEREVE, is opening its doors this Friday, December 16 in The Summit. They will be running a grand opening sale from Friday, December 16 to Tuesday, December 20. Keep reading to learn more and how to shop. EVEREVE opens its first store in Alabama. EVEREVE sells...
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham city leaders talking to teens about exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders are working to encourage local high school students not to participate in exhibition driving. This comes after 16 people were injured in an exhibition driving crash last week. Out of the 16 people injured, we know one was only 5 years old, and city...
birminghamtimes.com
‘I Had the Ring and Told Her ‘I Love You’…and Asked Will You Be My Wife?’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wbrc.com
New Edition returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - R&B superstars New Edition are bringing their “Legacy Tour” to Birmingham next year. New Edition will be at the Legacy Area March 11. The lineup includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and Tank.
wbrc.com
Anniston to open public warming station Thursday through Dec. 26
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Anniston is opening its public warming station in light of the expected freezing temperatures in the coming weeks. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, the public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church will open at 5 p.m. and will remain open until Monday, Dec. 26.
wbrc.com
UAB looking for participants in Long COVID study
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Long COVID symptoms can range anywhere from altered taste and smell to increased risk of heart conditions and strokes. Dr. Emily Levitan is a professor of epidemiology at UAB. She said one-third of people who get COVID-19 will show symptoms of Long COVID following infection. “People...
Bham Now
John’s City Diner mac and cheese declared best in Alabama by Tasting Table
The Tasting Table, a well-known modern food media site, just announced the best mac & cheese in each state. Local Birmingham restaurant, John’s City Diner, has won it for the state of Alabama and we aren’t surprised. Continue reading to find out how they came up with this all-time mac and cheese recipe.
Bham Now
MELT moving to Mountain Brook Village in Jan. 2023; closing original Avondale location
After 8 ½ years, MELT, one of Birmingham’s most popular eateries, is closing its Avondale location. According to an Instagram post today, the restaurant will close at lunch on December 23rd, with plans to move into Lane Parke at Mountain Brook Village. The new MELT expects to open...
wbrc.com
ALEA offering advice to avoid dangerous road rage situations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police made an arrest Thursday night in the apparent road rage shooting on I-65 during the morning. Police say the victim was taken to UAB. They haven’t identified the suspect yet but call it an “isolated road rage incident.”. This is the...
Jasper’s story: Alabama mother sues Birmingham hospitals, doctors, claims infant son was illegally euthanized
An Alabama mother claims that her infant son Jasper was illegally euthanized at Children's of Alabama in 2020.
wbrc.com
Local charity needs more families to sign up for free Christmas feast food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’re never too small, or young to give back, that’s the message a local charity proves every time they step up to help the community. Little Hands Serving Hearts (LHSH) is a non-profit based in metro Birmingham that encourages youth to volunteer in the community. Their next event, Christmas Blessings, is coming up, and they say it’s major for them.
wbrc.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: WBRC FOX6 News launches Jewelry Television
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News is launching Jewelry Television (jtv) effective Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The new affiliation will replace Grit TV on WBRC’s 6.5 cable channel. Jewelry Television specializes in the sale of jewelry for both men and women. Jewelry Television has an estimated reach of...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kenon Prevo: A Birmingham Culinary Artist at his Best
Becoming a culinary artist with his own food catering business in Birmingham did not come as a surprise to 26-year-old Kenon Prevo, who grew up in the Magic City and was raised in a family environment full of cooks and bakers. For family gatherings, Prevo would always look forward to...
Magic City Grille owner ‘in the dark’ about future of beloved restaurant
The home of Birmingham’s beloved Magic City Grille may have a new owner, but what the future of the restaurant may be is, at the moment, unclear. Kupperman Companies of New Orleans recently bought the building, at 2201 to 2205 Third Avenue North, for an undisclosed amount, as part of a move into the Alabama real estate market.
2nd annual Winter Market this weekend
VINEMONT, Ala. – Warrior Way Market is hosting the second annual Winter Market this Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Cullman County Child Development Center. Over 70 participating vendors will provide countless holiday gifts available for purchase. The market is a fundraiser for the Warrior Way Scholarship, which will be awarded to a Cullman County Schools senior. It is also a fundraising effort for Curt’s Closet. For each item donated to Curt’s Closet at the market, the shopper will receive one free raffle ticket to win one of the many gift baskets available or the big ticket prize...
