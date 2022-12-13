Arrested suspect in sexual assault at NC State charged in new incident, police say

A suspect arrested in a reported sexual assault at N.C. State University this month has been charged in a new incident reported early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Raleigh Police Department arrested Hasan A. Faheemud-Deen , 21, after campus police obtained arrest warrants in connection with a Dec. 7 sexual assault at the Wolf Village student apartments.

Faheemud-Deen was arrested on Oak Run Drive near the intersection of Bashford Road, a couple of miles away from campus, said N.C. State Police Chief Daniel House.

N.C. State police also said he was considered a “person of interest” for a reported incident early Tuesday of sexual battery for unlawful touching in the Wolf Village parking lot, the university said. Police say he matched the description provided in the Dec. 7 incident.

He faces the following misdemeanor charges for both incidents: second-degree trespassing, first-degree kidnapping, four counts of communicating threats, second-degree forcible sexual offense, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication and sexual battery.

Faheemud-Deen made verbal death threats against four Raleigh police officers when he was being arrested, according to arrest warrants obtained by The N&O.

There have been five sexual assault incidents reported at NC State this semester, authorities said.

Separate campus assault incident

The two incidents aren’t connected to a third sexual assault report from Dec. 4 at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house. An alert for that incident was sent to students around 3:30 a.m. that day.

The suspect in that case is described as an 18- to 20-year-old white man weighing 140 to 180 pounds, standing between 5’6” and 6’, and wearing a Christmas sweater. The suspect has not been identified, said Lauren Barker, a spokesperson for N.C. State’s police department.

House said Tuesday that Faheemud-Deen’s involvement in other unreported incidents on campus is “certainly possible.” Police are reviewing campus surveillance footage. Police said they’re also waiting to see whether other people file reports with police.

“It’s very difficult for us because we understand both layers of it,” House said. “We understand why a victim does not want to come forward, does not want to go through prosecution, does not want to be revictimized by that. ... But it kind of ties our hands because it really limits us in the criminal justice system from bringing bringing these people to justice.”

Patrols will continue in an effort to keep students and faculty safe, according to a news release.

N.C. State Police offers trainings, including rape aggression defense, as well as safety escorts for the campus community. Contact the Crime Prevention Unit at 919-515-3000 or see the police department’s website at this link for more information.

NC State campus safety resources

The department also offers Crime Prevention Tips, Safety Information and Resources on its website.

▪ “Pay full attention to your surroundings when you are in public. Avoid using noise-canceling headphones and phone use in general, especially when walking outdoors.

▪ “Avoid walking or parking in shadowed areas. Have your keys in your hand as you approach your door, and remember to be alert to what and who is around you. Glance under your car, around it and in the back seat as you get in.

▪ “There is safety in numbers. If you go out at night, arrange to go with a companion or two.

▪ “Consider utilizing the NC State Walking Safety Escort Services by calling NC State University Police at 919-515-3000 or take the Wolfline bus .

▪ “Know the locations of and how to use the emergency phones throughout campus .

▪ “If you are confronted, cooperate. Don’t make sudden moves or try to apprehend the criminal yourself. Concentrate on remembering a description and call the police department immediately. If they make a demand for some material item – wallet, keys, jewelry, credit cards or electronics – give it to them, and remember your life is more valuable than these replaceable items.”

▪ “Ensure that outside lights are illuminated at night. If you see any lights out on campus contact the NC State Police Department, 24 hours a day, and they will contact the proper department.

▪ “Report any suspicious activity to the police.”