FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
Charles A. James, San Antonio's oldest bicycle shop, in danger of closing
It's hoping to reach its 103-year mark in 2023.
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In San Antonio
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
Below-average temperatures in store for San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians can finally start planning out their warmer holiday attire due to a series of cold fronts that will drop temperatures 10 degrees below average over the next seven days. This comes after San Antonians endured multiple days of spring-like weather, humid air and foggy...
3 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in Texas
Christmas is a magical time of year, and there are few places better to enjoy the holiday season than in the great state of Texas. From festive light displays and traditional holiday events to delicious food and plenty of opportunities for shopping, Texas has something for everyone during the Christmas season. Here are three of the best places to enjoy Christmas in Texas.
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
Armed drag show protesters drowned out in downtown San Antonio
The colors of the rainbow don't run either.
"Perfect hot chicken" restaurant to open its first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 21.
Chelcie Lynn brings her '2 Fingers and a 12 Pack' tour to San Antonio
Trailer Trash Tammy is taking over Texas with five shows.
KSAT 12
Last chance to see ‘A Christmas Carol The Musical’ at The Public Theater of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – For those looking to get into the Christmas spirit, “A Christmas Carol The Musical” is still playing at The Public Theater of San Antonio, the longest running theatre company in Texas. Shows are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The musical however ends Sunday,...
Salad and Go plans new drive-thru San Antonio location on Far Westside
Grab a salad and start zooming.
Bésame bar and food park set to open Friday in San Antonio
Visit San Antonio's new Bésame bar and food park for unique cocktails and a lively food truck scene brought to you by Ricky Ortiz, owner of El Camino food truck park.
KSAT 12
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
KHOU
'We're not going anywhere': Couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
San Antonio's La Panadería tops Yelp's list of 25 best spots to get hot chocolate in Texas
Other SA-based spots — I Love Churros and Tlahco Mexican Kitchen — rounded out the top five.
15 Dishes from San Antonio restaurants to put on your culinary bucket list now
It wasn’t easy to narrow the list down to just 15, but we gave it the ol' college try.
Mexican Pizza wars? San Antonio's Taco Cabana launching double-decker snack a la Taco Bell
The product launch comes a little more than three months after the debut of a musical Taco Bell sponsored about its own Mexican Pizza.
San Antonio's Pearl complex gets ridiculed online after offering visitors 3 hours of free parking
The Pearl announced it's offering visitors a 'Holiday Special' with free three hour parking until Dec. 29.
tourcounsel.com
San Marcos Premium Outlets | Best Outlet mall in San Antonio
Hugo Boss, Carter's, Lacoste and Columbia have stores in this mall as well as Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and even the Neiman Marcus department store. The best luxury brands also have stores in San Marcos Premium: Burberry, Gucci and Saint Laurent are some of them and the best of all are their good prices. And if you were left wanting more shops, right next door you can go to the Tanger Outlets San Marcos with stores like Disney Outlet, Old Navy and H&M.
