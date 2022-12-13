ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden falsely says he cut national debt by $1.7T — after increasing it $3.7T

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Biden wrongly claimed Tuesday that he lowered the national debt by $1.7 trillion — when in fact the debt grew by nearly $3.7 trillion during his first 23 months in office.

Biden made the error while using the terms “deficit” and “debt” interchangeably during remarks touting the slight decline in the annual inflation rate to 7.1% in November.

“We’ve done all of this while lowering the federal deficit in the two years we’ve been in office $1.7 trillion,” Biden said before incorrectly adding, “Let me say that again — $1.7 trillion we’ve lowered the federal debt.”

The national debt was roughly $27.75 trillion when Biden took office, according to the Congressional Research Service. It is about $31.43 trillion today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ajjlp_0jh9OA5500
President Biden erroneously said he trimmed down the national debt during his time in office.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Biden regularly touts the fact that the national deficit is declining, though fact-checkers note that much of the reduction is due to the expiration of bipartisan COVID-19 pandemic relief programs approved in 2020, rather than Biden’s own actions.

“No administration has ever cut the deficit that much,” Biden claimed Tuesday.

The federal deficit in fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30, was the fourth-highest on record, according to the Treasury Department, with $1.38 trillion in federal spending beyond what authorities collected in revenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b27Uy_0jh9OA5500
Biden also touted his administration slightly lowering the rate of inflation.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The US deficit topped out at $3.13 trillion in fiscal 2020 before declining to $2.77 trillion in fiscal 2021.

Last year, Biden signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that passed without Republican support or revenue offsets. Opponents question the projected revenue to offset other large spending bills, including last year’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and this year’s  $280 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, a $437 billion environmental and healthcare spending bill and a $270 billion veterans healthcare bill.

Comments / 140

Guest
2d ago

Biden can’t remember what happened yesterday much less add and subtract.The people that voted don’t care about the United States,as long as they are getting free money.$$$$

Reply
91
Loren Jennings
2d ago

I remember democrats complaining about Trump's lies . Bidens every single day lies makes Trump look like Honest Abe

Reply(4)
158
WarchiefANU
2d ago

Everything the (DSA) radical Leftist told about President Trump was all a Lie. Make America Great Again is actually a Positive Movement that Wanted Less Government and More Freedoms Founded on the Ideology of being Benificual for "We the People." There's an old saying: "When Someone Accuses You Of Doing Something You're Not Doing, It's Usually Because They're The One's Doing It." There's also a book that's been out for ages! Sun Tsu - "The Art of War" - Rules of War = Create Diseases - Cutoff Supply Chains - Hit Fuel Lines - Destroy Wealth - Disarm Citizens - Affect Transportation - Silence Important Communications - Cause Strife and Divisions - Insert Lies, Confusion, and Propaganda - Make Yourself Look Like The Savior... Sound Familiar? It's the Democratic Socialist Playbook to a T!!!

Reply(1)
51
