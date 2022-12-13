ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
CNET

Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022

Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lbmjournal.com

NAHB: Builder price reductions and incentives aren’t like 2008

In November of 2022, 36% of single-family home builders reported reducing their prices, and 59% were offering special sales incentives. These percentages may seem relatively high—and in fact they have increased significantly since July of this year—but they are nowhere near as high as they were during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, the National Association of Home Builders reports.
studyfinds.org

Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts

Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
newsnationnow.com

Demand for new vehicles slows amid rising interest rates

(NewsNation) — For much of the year, automakers have had a supply problem, but as production ramps up and interest rates continue to rise, now they’re worried about the opposite — lower demand. Those fears are primarily driven by affordability concerns. With an average transaction price of...
ValueWalk

Natural Gas Prices Are Rising

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department on Tuesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose only 0.1% in November and 7.1% in the past 12 months. The CPI was lower than economists’ consensus expectation of 0.3%.
Fortune

Ivy Bank Review 2022: Competitive high-yield savings and CDs, but no checking accounts and steep minimum deposit requirements

Ivy Bank offers generous APYs on its savings and CDs. Ivy Bank is an online-only bank that is backed by Massachusetts-based Cambridge Savings Bank. Established in 2021, Ivy’s primary focus is offering high-interest savings accounts to consumers across the country. The bank also offers certificates of deposit (CDs) with competitive APYs and an impressive suite of financial management tools through its mobile app and online platform.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Entrepreneur

CPI Report Comes In With a Bang

Last week, I discussed all of the reports we had coming due before the Fed's December meeting (and rate hike announcement)...including the very important Consumer Price Index (CPI) report that...
