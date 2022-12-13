Read full article on original website
Related
Don't expect a wave of short sales and foreclosures during this housing downturn — homeowners have too much equity
Since the 2008 housing crisis, lending standards have tightened and homeowner equity has soared to historical levels, meaning that Americans are now at less risk of foreclosure.
CNBC
Monday, Dec. 12, 2022: Cramer says 'buy the heck' out of this stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which sectors they could be looking to buy after the Federal Reserve's next meeting this week. Jim shares why selling one of the portfolio's slumping stocks is a "fool's errand," right now, and also urges Investing Club members to load up on one company in the Charitable Trust.
The chief investment officer at the world’s biggest hedge fund says we’re headed for a recession that’s ‘double the normal length’—and it has a lot to do with China
"You have this long grind that's probably a couple years."
The Housing Market Is Currently In 'Correction' – Here's What That Means
When the Fed raises interest rates, the reverberations hit the national real estate market. Fortunately, the housing market heads into 2023 in correction mode.
Vanguard Makes Bold Statement, Pulls Out of Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative
Vanguard has pulled out of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a major investment-industry measure that tackles climate change, write Ross Kerber and Noor Zainab Hussain for Reuters.
CNET
Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022
Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
The 4% Retirement Spending Rule Is Back — Here’s What it Means For You
There's good news for retirees: The 4% retirement rule is here again. The 4% rule helps ensure safe spending in retirement, and Morningstar researchers say that retirees can go back to taking higher...
Sell the Rally Now and Grab These 7 ‘Strong Buy’ 5% and Higher 2023 Dividend Winners
The bear market rally has been stunning, but inflation is still high and interest rates are still rising. 24/7 Wall St. reveals five outstanding Buy-rated stocks with at least a 5% dividend that look like incredible year-end bargains.
Inflation Is Hitting Retirees Harder Than Younger Generations
Inflation hit everyone hard this year. The Bureau of Labor statistics just released their report for Nov., showing a 7.1% increase in costs from last year. While this report shows a slowdown of...
Housing market predictions: Six experts weigh in on the real estate outlook in 2023
Increasing signs point to U.S. recession in 2023. What does that mean for the housing market and real estate? Housing experts make predictions.
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
lbmjournal.com
NAHB: Builder price reductions and incentives aren’t like 2008
In November of 2022, 36% of single-family home builders reported reducing their prices, and 59% were offering special sales incentives. These percentages may seem relatively high—and in fact they have increased significantly since July of this year—but they are nowhere near as high as they were during the 2007-2008 financial crisis, the National Association of Home Builders reports.
studyfinds.org
Best Banks for 2023: Top 5 Financial Institutions Most Recommended by Experts
Finding the right bank for your financial needs is an important (and often overwhelming) process. The best banks act as a trusted financial partner, offering needed security and support for every account holder. And with recent years marking an increased trend toward online banking, the options are more diverse than ever before.
newsnationnow.com
Demand for new vehicles slows amid rising interest rates
(NewsNation) — For much of the year, automakers have had a supply problem, but as production ramps up and interest rates continue to rise, now they’re worried about the opposite — lower demand. Those fears are primarily driven by affordability concerns. With an average transaction price of...
ValueWalk
Natural Gas Prices Are Rising
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department on Tuesday announced that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose only 0.1% in November and 7.1% in the past 12 months. The CPI was lower than economists’ consensus expectation of 0.3%.
Bed Bath & Beyond and Other Companies Will Disappear
Bed Bath & Beyond is among several companies that will not survive by the end of next year.
Ivy Bank Review 2022: Competitive high-yield savings and CDs, but no checking accounts and steep minimum deposit requirements
Ivy Bank offers generous APYs on its savings and CDs. Ivy Bank is an online-only bank that is backed by Massachusetts-based Cambridge Savings Bank. Established in 2021, Ivy’s primary focus is offering high-interest savings accounts to consumers across the country. The bank also offers certificates of deposit (CDs) with competitive APYs and an impressive suite of financial management tools through its mobile app and online platform.
CPI Report Comes In With a Bang
Last week, I discussed all of the reports we had coming due before the Fed's December meeting (and rate hike announcement)...including the very important Consumer Price Index (CPI) report that...
U.S. November deficit rises sharply as revenues fall, outlays jump
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The November U.S. budget deficit jumped by $57 billion or 30% from a year earlier to $249 billion, a record for the month, as revenues fell and outlays for education, healthcare and interest on the public debt rose sharply, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.
After November CPI report, ex-Treasury economist warns of major 'shock' to US economy
A market expert panel weighs in on November's Consumer Price Index coming in cooler than expected, and warned the Federal Reserve is looking in the rearview mirror.
House Digest
New York, NY
73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0