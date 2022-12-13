Read full article on original website
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Well-timed first career shorty
Tarasenko scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers. Tarasenko's first career shorthanded goal came with 20 seconds left in regulation after an Oilers turnover allowed Jordna Kyrou to find him on an outlet pass. It occurred with Jordan Binnington pulled for an extra skater. Tarasenko has five goals and four assists in his last nine games, and he's up to nine tallies, 22 points, 73 shots, 34 hits and a minus-11 rating through 28 outings this season.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Keeps helping teammates
Kucherov was credited with three assists during a 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday. Kucherov, who has compiled 13 helpers in his past nine appearances, dished out a trio of assists for the fourth time in 28 games this season. The 29-year-old right winger paces the Lightning with 31 assists and 42 points this season. Kucherov, who has earned at least one helper in four straight outings, contributed two shots and one hit Tuesday. He also earned a plus-2 rating but remains a minus-1 for the season.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
