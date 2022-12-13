‘Ted Bundy-like’ serial killer sought in deaths of at least 3 women in Tijuana
TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — At least three of the 1,859 homicides reported in the city of Tijuana so far this year are the work of a serial killer likened to Ted Bundy, the state’s top prosecutor says.
However, Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez believes there are more victims yet to be identified.
“This subject has criminal tendencies associated with violent and psychopathic behavior,” Carpio said during a recent meeting with reporters in Tijuana. “His profile is very similar to someone who became very well known decades ago: Ted Bundy.”Tijuana on track to reach 2,000 murders for the year — again
Bundy is an American who confessed to kidnapping and killing 30 women in the United States in seven states between 1974 and 1978.
He was sentenced to death for his crimes and died in the electric chair in 1989.
Carpio said the killer they are after seduces vulnerable women and convinces them to meet him in a private setting where he sodomizes and performs other violent acts against his victims before killing them.
Carpio says investigators have a good idea who the suspect is, describing him as an American who lives north of the border.
The FBI and other U.S. law enforcement agencies have reportedly been notified and are searching for the suspect.Number of Mexicans displaced by violence grows nearly five-fold in 2021
“We are in communication and are coordinating with other institutions to locate and capture this individual,” Carpio said.Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border
When pressed for more details by reporters, Carpio refused to provide them citing “strategy being used to capture the suspect.”
"Without a doubt, we're going to detain him and we're going to extradite him to Baja California where he will be processed."
