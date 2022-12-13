ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run

ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
ALBANY, OR
Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
Roseburg city offices, library to close for Christmas

ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday, the City stated in a press release. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the public both days.
ROSEBURG, OR
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
CORVALLIS, OR
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting unveiled

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting commemorating Roseburg's Sesquicentennial was unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday. Local artist Susan Applegate created the painting. “I wanted this painting to reflect both the history and a look at the current culture. I wanted the painting to emanate vibrancy and brightness...
ROSEBURG, OR
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry

EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
EUGENE, OR
City of Roseburg in search of Planning Commission members

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is taking applications from Roseburg residents who would like to serve on the Roseburg Planning Commission, the city announced in a press release. The current four-year term vacancy must be filled by someone who lives within the city and is available to...
ROSEBURG, OR
Roseburg City Council appoints new member, thanks retiring Councilors

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Some new faces are joining the Roseburg City Council following the recent election as well as an appointment Monday night, while two retiring Councilors are being recognized for their service, the City said in a news release. During the City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Larry Rich...
ROSEBURG, OR
MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater

EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
EUGENE, OR
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside

EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
EUGENE, OR
Richardson's leadership shining through for Ducks

EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the story around the Oregon men's basketball program continuing to be the injuries this year, the Ducks have managed to keep their heads afloat thanks to some of the leadership on the team. Head coach Dana Altman has been preaching to the team about not...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman transfers to Duke

EUGENE, Ore. — The women's college soccer season wrapped up last week. The Oregon Ducks failed to reach the NCAA tournament and are now dealing with a massive departure. Oregon's superstar goalkeeper Leah Freeman surprised everyone Tuesday announcing that she has transferred to Duke University. The loss can't be...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon women set to play four games in seven days

EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
CORVALLIS, OR

