Sheriff: 9-year-old child struck by alleged reckless driver at Oakridge holiday parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Saturday, December 10, a 9-year-old child passing out candy during the Oakridge holiday parade was struck by an alleged reckless driver, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a request from Oakridge Police for assistance in investigating the vehicle...
Deputies: Driver charged with assault after hitting child with car at Christmas parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — An Oakridge man is charged with assault after the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a nine-year-old girl with his vehicle during a Christmas parade. According to LCSO, it happened Saturday, December 10, near the intersection of S. Diamond St. and W. 1st St....
Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
City: Fire and safety violations at GuestHouse Inn & Suites prompt 'immediate evacuation'
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Residents of the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield were evacuated after an inspection of the property revealed multiple fire and life safety code violations, the City of Springfield said in a news release. The city says the inspection was conducted by the...
Roseburg city offices, library to close for Christmas
ROSEBURG, Ore. — City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday, the City stated in a press release. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the public both days.
Holiday lights on display at Benton County Courthouse
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Our station is always keeping an eye out for the holiday lights in our community. Here is a stunning display on the Benton County Courthouse in Corvallis. Staff put up about 1,500 lights, and even more on the 25-foot Christmas tree in front of the courthouse.
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting unveiled
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting commemorating Roseburg's Sesquicentennial was unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday. Local artist Susan Applegate created the painting. “I wanted this painting to reflect both the history and a look at the current culture. I wanted the painting to emanate vibrancy and brightness...
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
Deliberations on Eugene's proposed natural gas ban for new homes continues
EUGENE, Ore. — Monday evening, hundreds gathered online and in person at the Eugene City Council meeting to discuss the proposed banning of fossil fuels in new low-rise residential buildings. This follows a public hearing on the same subject back in late November. The discussion around the ban has...
City of Roseburg in search of Planning Commission members
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg is taking applications from Roseburg residents who would like to serve on the Roseburg Planning Commission, the city announced in a press release. The current four-year term vacancy must be filled by someone who lives within the city and is available to...
Roseburg City Council appoints new member, thanks retiring Councilors
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Some new faces are joining the Roseburg City Council following the recent election as well as an appointment Monday night, while two retiring Councilors are being recognized for their service, the City said in a news release. During the City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Larry Rich...
MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater
EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
Oregon Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before they face off against Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
Oregon Women's Basketball dominates both ends of the court for win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
Richardson's leadership shining through for Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the story around the Oregon men's basketball program continuing to be the injuries this year, the Ducks have managed to keep their heads afloat thanks to some of the leadership on the team. Head coach Dana Altman has been preaching to the team about not...
Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman transfers to Duke
EUGENE, Ore. — The women's college soccer season wrapped up last week. The Oregon Ducks failed to reach the NCAA tournament and are now dealing with a massive departure. Oregon's superstar goalkeeper Leah Freeman surprised everyone Tuesday announcing that she has transferred to Duke University. The loss can't be...
Oregon women set to play four games in seven days
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
