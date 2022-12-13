Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness describes silent orange light making course changeRoger MarshSatellite Beach, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major grocery store chain opening another new store location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersRockledge, FL
Melbourne driver killed after crashing SUV into fireworks store, igniting the fireworks and setting the store ablazeAmarie M.Melbourne, FL
SpaceX launching Falcon 9 rocket from Florida space coast
SpaceX is planning to launch the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit Friday aboard its Falcon 9 rocket.
Body of woman who fell overboard from cruise ship found off Florida
A body has been recovered in the search for a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship heading back to Port Canaveral, The Orlando Sentinel reported.
liveandletsfly.com
Cot In The Act: Delta Passenger Sets Up Huge Mattress In Gate Area, Goes To Sleep
I applaud a passenger who came prepared to face an extended Delta Air Lines flight delay in Orlando…he brought the mattress along. Delta Passenger Sets Up Mattress In Gate Area At Orlando. A fellow passenger captured the picture above, at the gate for Delta 9897, a special section from...
Liftoff: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 2 internet satellites
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket Friday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was originally scheduled for 4:21 p.m. Friday but was postponed to 5:48 p.m. Friday. That rocket is carrying two internet satellites into orbit for the O3b mPOWER...
disneydining.com
Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park
Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach
The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
wild941.com
Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House
A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
fox35orlando.com
First 3-D printed rocket to blast off from Florida's Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Why spend millions of dollars to build a rocket when you can just print one? A group of space engineers will put that question to the test when they launch the first-ever rocket designed by 3-D technology. "We are introducing additive printing and 3-D printing as...
fox35orlando.com
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
New Publix opens in Brevard County
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Tractor Supply Company store opens in Melbourne
MELBOURNE — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, will celebrate its Grand Opening in Melbourne through Sunday, Dec. 18. Throughout the weekend, customers can enjoy hot deals storewide, daily giveaways and more. “At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of...
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
fox35orlando.com
Affidavit: Man armed with AR-15-style rifle shoots 2 at Orlando resorts overnight
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old Georgia man armed with an AR-15-style weapon walked into the lobby of a resort in Orlando, Florida late Wednesday and started shooting, before leaving and allegedly opening fire at another resort and into nearby apartments, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. A...
fox35orlando.com
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
fox35orlando.com
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
mynews13.com
New Smyrna Beach residents seek answers on hurricane damage
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Residents in parts of Volusia County are still looking for answers as to what will be done next following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. $858 million worth of damages were reported in the county from Nicole and Ian. $51 million of that is in New Smyrna Beach.
WESH
Sheriff: Man who shot 2 women at Central Florida resorts said he would do it again
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was a frightening scene in the heart of Orlando's theme park district on Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Houston, 19, after they said he carried out a shooting spree near International Drive starting around 10:40 p.m. In total, deputies got...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
wogx.com
'Brutal rapist' lured Orlando victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offering her money if he could paint her. Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested on Thursday.
