ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park

Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
ORLANDO, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local team responds to shipwreck discovery near Daytona Beach

The Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP) from the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is working with the Florida Department of State Bureau of Archaeological Research and FPAN (Florida Public Archaeology Network) to study a shipwreck that was discovered recently in Daytona Beach Shores. The wreckage began appearing after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, but it has been partially buried on and off due to the tides.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Florida Realtor Finds Couple Getting It On In Pool Of For Sale House

A realtor in Polk County walked into interesting situation while preparing to show a house that was for sale. The agent found a couple having sex in the pool! The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the agent pulled up to the empty home and saw a mysterious car in the driveway around 9:45 a.m. Knowing that no one was authorized to be on the property, the confused agent called 911.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

First 3-D printed rocket to blast off from Florida's Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Why spend millions of dollars to build a rocket when you can just print one? A group of space engineers will put that question to the test when they launch the first-ever rocket designed by 3-D technology. "We are introducing additive printing and 3-D printing as...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New Publix opens in Brevard County

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Shoppers in Brevard County now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. On Thursday Publix opened a new store at Rockledge Square, 1880 US Hwy 1 South. See map of location below:. “We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Tractor Supply Company store opens in Melbourne

MELBOURNE — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, will celebrate its Grand Opening in Melbourne through Sunday, Dec. 18. Throughout the weekend, customers can enjoy hot deals storewide, daily giveaways and more. “At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of...
MELBOURNE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy