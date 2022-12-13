Read full article on original website
KCBY
Sheriff: 9-year-old child struck by alleged reckless driver at Oakridge holiday parade
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Saturday, December 10, a 9-year-old child passing out candy during the Oakridge holiday parade was struck by an alleged reckless driver, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. Around 7:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a request from Oakridge Police for assistance in investigating the vehicle...
KCBY
Albany Police arrest suspect in fatal hit and run
ALBANY, Ore. — The Albany Police Department announced in a press release that the suspect behind the December 10 fatal hit and run has been arrested. On December 12th, APD put out a call for public assistance in effort to find the vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say they received multiple tips from the community, which helped authorities locate the suspect and their vehicle.
KCBY
Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
KCBY
City: Fire and safety violations at GuestHouse Inn & Suites prompt 'immediate evacuation'
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Residents of the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield were evacuated after an inspection of the property revealed multiple fire and life safety code violations, the City of Springfield said in a news release. The city says the inspection was conducted by the...
KCBY
Lebanon City Council approves temporary closure of Lebanon Municipal Jail
LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, December 14, the Lebanon City Council approved a temporary closure to the Lebanon Municipal Jail for no more than 18 months, said in a press release from the city. The request for the closure came from Lebanon Police Chief Frank Stevenson and City Manager...
KCBY
4J students release hundreds of salmon fry
EUGENE, Ore. — Hundreds of Eugene 4J students released salmon fry into the water near Alton Baker Park Wednesday morning, after raising them from eggs in their classroom tanks, and learning about their life cycle. Tana Shepard a teacher with the Eugene 4J school district, “They have the salmon...
KCBY
Cottage Grove warming center activated for December 14
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cottage Grove's Beds for Freezing Nights (BFN) warming center will be open at First Presbyterian Church located at 216 S. 3rd Street on Wednesday December 14 at 7:00 p.m. for adults who wish to come inside from the cold, according to a press release from BFN.
KCBY
Oregon Beavers soak up the Vegas experience before they face off against Florida
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Oregon State faces Florida in the Las Vegas bowl Saturday, December 16, at 11:35 a.m. But beyond the game, the team has a packed schedule of events this week. Wednesday night they made a red-carpet entrance at Fremont Street. Earlier Thursday, they volunteered at an...
KCBY
Oregon men survive tough battle against UC Riverside
EUGENE, Ore. — Not many showed up to Wednesday night’s game between Oregon and UC Riverside. The Ducks came in looking to break .500 at a 5-5 record, still with four players out due to injury and not set to return before Christmas. But Oregon only beat the...
KCBY
Oregon Women's Basketball dominates both ends of the court for win over Eastern Washington
EUGENE, Ore. — It was ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater Night’ at Matthew Knight Arena for the Oregon Women's basketball match-up between the Ducks and Eastern Washington. The Ducks also welcomed home former duck and current Eastern Washington assistant Jordan Loera. And the ducks were on fire from the...
KCBY
Oregon men's basketball faces UC Riverside with limited roster
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: The Ducks defeated UC Riverside Wednesday night, 71-65. ---- With the limited number of players they have, Oregon men's basketball is back at Matthew Knight Arena to take on UC Riverside Wednesday. If there is any team this season that has been bit the worst...
KCBY
Richardson's leadership shining through for Ducks
EUGENE, Ore. — Despite the story around the Oregon men's basketball program continuing to be the injuries this year, the Ducks have managed to keep their heads afloat thanks to some of the leadership on the team. Head coach Dana Altman has been preaching to the team about not...
KCBY
Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman transfers to Duke
EUGENE, Ore. — The women's college soccer season wrapped up last week. The Oregon Ducks failed to reach the NCAA tournament and are now dealing with a massive departure. Oregon's superstar goalkeeper Leah Freeman surprised everyone Tuesday announcing that she has transferred to Duke University. The loss can't be...
KCBY
Oregon women set to play four games in seven days
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Thursday, the Oregon women’s basketball team will play four games over seven days, including two in the San Diego Invitational next week. The Ducks are fresh off a comeback win over Oregon State and have already faced some of the toughest talent in the country.
KCBY
Oregon State men hold off Seattle 73-58
CORVALLIS, Ore. — After losing two games in a row, Oregon State men's basketball team got back in the win column Thursday night beating Seattle 73-58 in Gill Coliseum. The Beavers got off to a slow start in the first half, trailing by as much as eight to the visiting Redhawks. OSU went into halftime down 28-25, but quickly tied the game up at the beginning of the second half with a Jordan Pope three-pointer. Then at the 11:58 mark the Beavs went on a 28-13 run to close out the game for their first win in two weeks.
