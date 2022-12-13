Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gephardt Daily
Semi-trailer truck driver suffers critical internal injuries from load shift in Ogden incident
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-trailer truck driver was transported to an area hospital Thursday after an accident that left him with critical internal injuries. Lt. Will Farr, Ogden City Police, said the accident happened at about 10 a.m. in the area of 1300 Hinckley...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police: Man shot in head in road-rage incident expected to survive; roadway reopened
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dispatch fielded multiple calls just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a car crash, shots fired and a possible road range incident, all reported in the same area of Taylorsville. “We got multiple calls,” Sgt. Jake Hill, Taylorsville Police, told Gephardt Daily....
Gephardt Daily
Driver, passenger transported to trauma center after car crash, extrication in Davis County
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews from multiple cities responded Tuesday to a serious injury accident requiring extrication. A car hit a roadside barrier on U.S. 89 in Fruit Heights, and emergency responders were notified at about 10:45 a.m. “Two patients were transported with...
Man shot in road rage incident on Redwood Road
A man has reportedly been shot in a road rage incident along Redwood Road near 5800 South in Taylorsville, according to Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department.
kjzz.com
Driver impaled by guardrail on US-89 saved by good Samaritans, first responders
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A female driver was nearly cut in half during a gruesome car crash in Farmington Tuesday morning. Officials said the crash happened on US-89 when the driver slid into a guardrail. The guardrail impaled her car and the lower part of driver’s body. “I...
Gephardt Daily
Pleasant Grove shelter-in-place order lifted after suspect taken into custody
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A shelter-in-place order in a Pleasant Grove neighborhood has been lifted after a domestic violence suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning. “Earlier this morning we issued a shelter in place warning through our reverse 911 system for the neighborhood...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Homeless man sleeping under I-15 ramp run over by SUV, critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A homeless man sleeping under an Interstate 15 off ramp was critically injured Monday when he was run over by the driver of an SUV looking for a place to park. Dispatch was alerted at 5:53 a.m., and Salt...
Utah Neffs Canyon avalanche: Off-duty firefighter rescues buried skier calling for help
A skier who was partially buried following an avalanche in Neffs Canyon outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, has been rescued after an off-duty firefighter heard his cries for help.
Gephardt Daily
Skier missing overnight at Solitude Ski Resort found deceased; victim’s name released
SOLITUDE MOUNTAIN RESORT, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Search crews have found the body of a 37-year-old skier who went missing Monday at Solitude Mountain Resort. The victim has been identified as Devon O’Connell, of Cottonwood Heights. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” a...
KUTV
Police investigating fatal car crash in Logan
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — One woman was killed in a vehicle crash that was prompted by slick, snow-covered roads on Monday morning in the area of 900 South 1000 West in Logan. Officers with the Logan City Police Department said that they were dispatched to a traffic accident in the area shortly before 6 a.m.
ksl.com
West Valley family seeks public's help finding killer; police say they're close
WEST VALLEY CITY — This week marks six years since Javier Medina, 20, of West Valley City, was gunned down in the driveway of his aunt's house while working on a car. So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the killing. But West Valley police believe they are close.
KSLTV
Skier injured in Neffs Canyon avalanche, transported to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A person injured in an avalanche in the Neffs Canyon area was finally rescued off the mountain Wednesday evening. The man was rescued and transported to the hospital just after 7 p.m. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler there was a reported avalanche in the canyon...
NOW: 30 firefighters on scene of Salt Lake City 2-alarm warehouse fire
Salt Lake City Fire Dept. crews are currently on scene of a commercial warehouse fire.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal new details on Eagle Mountain shooting, SWAT response
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents filed for suspect Mark Samuel Roberts reveal more details about what transpired during a shooting and SWAT response Monday in Eagle Mountain. Roberts, 61, has been charged on suspicion of:. Murder (attempted), a first-degree felony. Two counts of...
Bus crash injures 23 passengers, one in life-threatening condition
A bus carrying 33 people rolled Monday morning near the Utah/Idaho border.
Gephardt Daily
MAC-10 toting carjacking suspect crashes into SLCPD patrol cruiser
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged carjacker who brandished a MAC-10 was booked into jail early Monday morning after crashing the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser. A woman had just gotten into her car, placing the keys into the ignition, the driver’s...
eastidahonews.com
‘Everybody started panicking’: Passenger describes bus crash that injured 22
TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday. The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
Fiancée of hit-and-run victim gets some closure after suspected driver arrested
It’s been almost 10 months since 26-year-old Carol “Butterflii” Galentine was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Valley City.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
Utah homeless man run over by SUV while sleeping
A 38-year-old homeless man was run over by a mid-size SUV while he was sleeping Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
