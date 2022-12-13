ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaysville, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

Police investigating fatal car crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — One woman was killed in a vehicle crash that was prompted by slick, snow-covered roads on Monday morning in the area of 900 South 1000 West in Logan. Officers with the Logan City Police Department said that they were dispatched to a traffic accident in the area shortly before 6 a.m.
LOGAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

‘Everybody started panicking’: Passenger describes bus crash that injured 22

TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday. The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
TREMONTON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect surrenders to SWAT team after multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday following a shooting and a multi-hour standoff in Eagle Mountain. Mark Samuel Roberts was arrested for investigation of attempted murder, firearms and domestic violence charges in the afternoon shooting on Kestrel Way near Eagle Mountain’s city center.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy