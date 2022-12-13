Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Crane students place in air rifle competition
Two Crane middle school students take aim and bring home trophies. Crane Elementary students placed in the Student Air Rifle State Tournament, which was held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kaidyn Rasmussen and Colton Strobeck both had great showings. Rasmussen took 2nd place in the middle school girls category. Strobeck took 2nd in middle school boys category.
KYTV
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
KYTV
Bergman, Ark., high school senior makes history at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) – Bergman senior Charles Noah Cuevas-Klepper (Noah) made history recently by becoming the first student in the 48-year history of North Arkansas College (Northark) to earn an Associate of Arts degree a full semester before he graduates from high school next spring. Administrators from...
cassville-democrat.com
A sea of yellow on the way
The Cassville middle school FFA recently planted 1,000 daffodils at the Cassville Area Chamber Office, made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to the Cassville Community Foundation. The grant was to plant up to 1,000 bulbs, and the Cassville Community Foundation received the full amount, then worked with the Chamber, FFA and Harvick Farms to plant the flowers and complete the landscaping.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Springfield
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson, Missouri in the 1940’s and 50’s - Part 2: The Branson Landscape
This is the third in a series of stories written by Guy J. Howard about his time growing up in the Branson, Missouri area and his experiences as the son of the Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks, Guy Howard. It has been divided into two parts. This is part two.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
bransontrilakesnews.com
C of O students model gingerbread house after Williams Memorial Chapel
Q: What do you call a gingerbread man with a Culinary Arts degree? A: One smart cookie. A team of students at The Keeter Center on the College of the Ozarks campus has created a gingerbread house which is modeled after the Williams Memorial Chapel. Executive Chef Robert Stricklin provided...
bransontrilakesnews.com
HMS wrestlers host Big 8 Conference championship
The Hollister School District recently hosted the 2022 Junior High Big 8 Conference Wrestling Tournament for the first time. The tournament, which took place on Saturday, Dec. 10, proved to be successful for Hollister Middle School wrestlers, who had a strong ending to their season. Hollister had four wrestlers medal,...
KYTV
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The developer of a proposed project in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield has asked the city to postpone his application. BK&M, LLC had requested to rezone around three acres of the property at the intersection of National and Sunshine Street. The proposed development faced criticism from the neighborhood.
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Holiday Pomegranate Punch
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your next holiday gathering with this punch. Mix together juices in a pitcher, add ginger ale and sparkling cider. Fill remainder of pitcher with ice and stir two or three times. In individual glasses add ice, an orange slice, some pomegranate seeds. Pour beverage mixture into glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint or rosemary. Serve immediately. Recipe serves 6-10.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taneyhills Library offers kids shopping day
The Taneyhills Library will be hosting a special shopping day for area children. The 2nd Annual Kids Christmas Shopping Day will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Library Thrift Store. “Kids, select gifts for family and friends at fantastic prices,” Library Director...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Indian Point to hold public forum on road changes
A public forum will be held for the residents and visitors of the Village of Indian Point regarding highway changes. The upcoming public forum will be held on Monday, Dec. 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Village of Indian Point Meeting Hall, 957 Indian Point Road, Branson, MO. The forum will address significant highway changes affecting residents of Indian Point and the surrounding area. Information will be shared regarding the road changes affecting Highway 76 and Indian Point Road Intersection. These changes will affect residents and visitors of Indian Point, as well as anyone who regularly drives across Highway 76 from Branson to Branson West.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Wolves wrestlers take it to the mat
The Reeds Spring Wolves Girls Wrestling Team pindown placements in tournaments. The RSHS girls wrestling team competed in the Gem City Scramble in Diamond on Friday, Dec. 9. Junior Kierstin Allen placed second at 140 pounds and won three matches by pinfall. Junior Ariah Brandsma finished fourth at 145 pounds and Sophomore Lindsey Keithley took home 5th place at 145 pounds. Freshman Bella Yartz also had a good showing, placing 5th at 170 pounds.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Assistant Chief Eric Schmitt named new Branson Police Chief
The city of Branson has elevated Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt to the top job. Schmitt was formally introduced as the city’s new police chief at a press conference at Branson City Hall on Thursday, Dec. 15. “Eric has a lot of accolades,” Mayor Larry Milton said. “He spent...
KYTV
6 rural northern Arkansas law enforcement agencies receiving grants
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS) awarded several law enforcement agencies grants. The state legislature and Governor Asa Hutchinson established the Public Safety Equipment Grant program in 2021. The local agencies in northern Arkansas that have received funding in 2023 include:. Bull Shoals Police...
koamnewsnow.com
Beer truck overturns, blocking highway in Lawrence County crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, reports of a beer truck overturned on MO-37 near Pierce City, Mo. alerted E-911. Pierce City Fire, Lawrence County Deputies and EMS responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Initial reports the truck and trailer were completely across...
KYTV
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
KTLO
MH woman injured when vehicle becomes airborne
A Mountain Home woman was seriously injured after her vehicle became airborne Monday afternoon in Ozark County. Seventy-seven-year-old Beverly Spaulding was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health following the one-vehicle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spaulding was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly nine miles...
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on U.S. 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on U.S. 65 just south of Fair Grove.
