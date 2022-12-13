Read full article on original website
27east.com
Two Resolutions Are Tabled, Against the Mayor’s Wishes, at Southampton Village Board Meeting
A resolution to establish a vacant property registry — an initiative championed by Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren — was tabled on December 8 after Village Board members Bill Manger,... more.
27east.com
27Speaks: Public Transit on Demand
Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming, the chair of the Legislature's Transportation Working Group, joins the editors on the podcast this week to discuss the redesign of the Suffolk County Transit bus network, including a new on-demand bus service connecting the Southampton and Sag Harbor areas for the same price as a regular bus fare.
27east.com
Sag Harbor Teachers Association Throws Its Support Behind Marsden Purchase
The question of whether the Sag Harbor School District should purchase vacant land on nearby Marsden Street to develop into an athletic field, and whether Southampton Town should approve the... more.
27east.com
Sag Harbor Village Board Approves New Zoning Rules for Historically Black Neighborhoods
The Sag Harbor Village Board on Tuesday unanimously approved the creation of a special zoning district for the three historically Black beachfront communities on the east side of the village.... more.
Resolution calling public hearing on Calverton moratorium pulled from Town Board’s agenda
Updated-10:40 a.m.: The resolution calling a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on industrial development in Calverton has been pulled from the packet of resolutions scheduled to be acted on by the Town Board Tuesday night. There was no discussion of that resolution — or any of the 30 resolutions...
27east.com
Potter’s Partners Bow Out of Sag Harbor Affordable Housing Proposal
Two of the outside partners in the major affordable housing and commercial development in Sag Harbor proposed by developer Adam Potter have withdrawn from the project. Conifer Realty, which owns... more.
27east.com
Sag Harbor Partnership Begins Final Fundraising Push for Steinbeck House Purchase
The Sag Harbor Partnership announced this week that it has begun a final push to raise the money it needs to purchase the one-time Sag Harbor home of the Nobel... more.
27east.com
East Hampton Officials Take Off With New Effort To Limit Airport Flights, Smirk at ‘Desperate’ Smear Campaign by Aviators in Print Ads
It's back to square one this week for the effort to privatize East Hampton Airport and limit flight traffic to the facility. The Town Board on Thursday, December 15, will... more.
27east.com
Marianne Z. Nugent of Southampton Dies December 13
Marianne Z. Nugent of Southampton Village died on December 13. She was 97. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 21, at 11 a.m. at the Basilica Parish... more.
27east.com
Hampton Bays Man Convicted in 2020 Murder of Romantic Rival From Sag Harbor
Alcides Lopez Cambara's murderous jealousy and greed ensured that Marco Grisales would never celebrate another birthday, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a press release announcing a... more.
27east.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension Proposes Installation of Groundwater Monitoring Wells on Springs School Property
The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County Marine Program is looking to install two groundwater monitoring wells under the ball field at Springs School. Ronald Paulsen P.G., a hydrogeologist, presented... more.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Red-light camera administration fee repeal awaits Bellone’s signature
Suffolk County red-light camera offenders will find their bill will be a little less in. County legislators passed a veto-proof resolution, 12-6, to repeal the $30 administration fee that was an addition to the $50 ticket at their general meeting Dec. 6. The resolution was sponsored by Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga). Trotta has been an opponent of the red-light camera ticket program since its inception more than a decade ago. The $30 administration fee was added a few years after the program began.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office to Hold Graduation Ceremony for 52 New Correction Officers
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a graduation ceremony for 52 new Correction Officers at the Van Nostrand Theatre on the campus of Suffolk County Community College. The Correction Officers spent the last 13 weeks in a rigorous training...
27east.com
Richard Anthony Miller of Remsenburg Dies December 1
Richard Anthony Miller died December 1, 2022 in Port Washington, New York. He was 77 years of age. Dick was the eldest of three children of Anthony George Miller and... more.
27east.com
Anne Fromm Forbes Dies November 26
On November 26, 2022 Anne Fromm Forbes passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and her guardian "Angel" in Vero Beach, Florida. Born in 1926, Anne was the loving mother... more.
27east.com
Westhampton Beach Middle School Breaks Records at State Youth and Government Conference
Westhampton Beach Middle School broke records last month at the New York State YMCA Youth and Government Conference. The cohort of 36 students, which traveled to Albany in November for... more.
27east.com
Vehicles Stolen in East Hampton Connected to Violent Gang Involved in Shooting Outside Zeldin Household, and in Farmingville Murder
The theft of two vehicles from an East Hampton Village property last spring entwined the Village Police in a countywide investigation of a criminal street gang that is accused of... more.
27east.com
Portable Toilet, Offering ‘Dignity’ to Workers, Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack
When you've gotta go, you've gotta go — even when you're in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That's... more.
27east.com
Despite Rust, Charging Stations at Ponquogue Beach Are Still Operable and Being Used
Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road in Hampton Bays has gotten a real glow up in recent years, with a full-scale renovation of the pavilion in 2019 making it feel like... more.
27east.com
Habitat for Humanity Dedicates Home for Veteran, Son in East Hampton
Habitat for Humanity of Long Island dedicated a new home in East Hampton on Monday for a local veteran and his son. The two-story, four-bedroom house with a garage on... more.
