Marianne Z. Nugent of Southampton Village died on December 13. She was 97. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 21, at 11 a.m. at the Basilica Parish... more. Amy Wesolowski, the Flanders mother who drove high and crashed on Flanders Road last winter that resulted in the death of her 4-year-old daughter, Gracelyn Perkowski, was sentenced on Wednesday, December 14, to 1-to-3 years in prison. Gracelynn died of her injuries three days after the horrific collision. In October, Wesolowski pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and felony DWI. When she was indicted last March, prosecutors said her blood showed twice the legal limit of prescription amphetamines, more than two and a half times the therapeutic range, Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney James Curtin told the court. Driving a Toyota ... 15 Dec 2022 by Kitty Merrill.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO