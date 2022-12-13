ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snohomish County, WA

MyNorthwest

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke

CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier

A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
TACOMA, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Police Officer Stalks Ex-Girlfriend

A Monroe woman filed a request for a restraining order against a Seattle police officer. In sworn written statements she wrote that she caught the cop underneath her car, placing a tracking device. She also wrote that the officer had followed her while she was driving multiple times. Officer Andrew Swartz, 35, was placed on administrative leave after the young woman filed a restraining order against him.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Courthouse standoff suspect appears before judge

Were getting new details about the incident that caused an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse earlier this week. David Hsu brought six guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo into the courthouse in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons

PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
SEQUIM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

15 arrested by LPD including members of retail theft ring

LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 14, 2022—The Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation with Lowes, Target, and Kohls yesterday where officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
LYNNWOOD, WA

