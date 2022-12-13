Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Court Records Describe How Man Ended Up Dead After Confrontation at Thurston County Motel
Court records reveal new details about the alleged murder of a Kenmore man outside a Lacey motel in August. Sean Shea died Aug. 30 after suffering blunt force injuries to his head. First responders found him outside a motel on the 100 block of College Street Southeast, next to Interstate 5, The Olympian previously reported.
Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building
Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
KOMO News
1 killed, 4 injured in string of shootings in less than 24 hours in Everett
EVERETT, Wash, — Police are investigating after five people were shot and another person was assaulted in four separate incidents in Everett in a 24-hour period. One of the people who was shot died from their injuries. The latest shooting happened just after midnight Thursday. According to the Everett...
KOMO News
Clallam County infant dies after suspected exposure to fentanyl smoke
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff's Office said a 1-year-old died Monday after they were reportedly exposed to fentanyl smoke. According to the sheriff's office, medics responded to a home in Sequim Monday afternoon for reports of a baby who was not breathing. The reporting party said fentanyl had been smoked around the infant and that someone had administered Narcan.
Sudden Valley man arrested on charges of child molestation
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact local resources for free, confidential support.
Snohomish County jail inmate dies in detox housing module
An inmate in the Snohomish County jail died on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The 32-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive inside a single occupancy cell around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The man had been housed in the men’s detox housing module. Deputies were conducting...
q13fox.com
Docs: Man entered Snohomish Co. Courthouse with multiple guns to get custody of his daughter
EVERETT, Wash. - Bail has been set at $1 million for the man who entered the Snohomish County Courthouse on Monday with multiple firearms, causing an hours-long lockdown and standoff with police. According to court documents, 32-year-old David Hsu entered the courthouse and demanded to speak with judges and the...
KUOW
Tacoma pastor calls Pierce County Sheriff’s acquittal ‘troubling but not surprising'
“Disappointing” and “troubling.” Those are the reactions of one Tacoma pastor to the not-guilty verdict for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. This week a jury acquitted Troyer of both misdemeanor counts stemming from his confrontation with Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, nearly two years ago. Annie...
Tri-City Herald
Jury acquits Sheriff Troyer of false reporting in case involving newspaper carrier
A jury acquitted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer on Wednesday of two gross misdemeanors stemming from a 2021 confrontation in his northwest Tacoma neighborhood where his report that a newspaper carrier threatened to kill him triggered a massive police response. Troyer’s defense team, led by celebrity attorney Anne Bremner, rested...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Police Officer Stalks Ex-Girlfriend
A Monroe woman filed a request for a restraining order against a Seattle police officer. In sworn written statements she wrote that she caught the cop underneath her car, placing a tracking device. She also wrote that the officer had followed her while she was driving multiple times. Officer Andrew Swartz, 35, was placed on administrative leave after the young woman filed a restraining order against him.
q13fox.com
Finger-pointing during closing arguments in criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff
TACOMA, Wash. - Closing arguments finished on Tuesday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. The sheriff was accused of falsely reporting that a newspaper carrier was threatening to kill him during an incident in January 2021. Jury deliberation will begin on Wednesday to reach a verdict...
Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested
After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
q13fox.com
Courthouse standoff suspect appears before judge
Were getting new details about the incident that caused an hours-long standoff at the Snohomish County Courthouse earlier this week. David Hsu brought six guns and hundreds of rounds of ammo into the courthouse in Everett.
Seattle police arrest pair of graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300K in damage
SEATTLE — Seattle police have arrested two “prolific” graffiti taggers who prosecutors say are accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage around the city. Court documents say the suspects were found in paint-splattered clothes in Capitol Hill last week. The suspects, Casey Cain, 36, and Jose...
Student accused of assaulting another at Bellingham high school faces other court cases
Juvenile court documents obtained by The Bellingham Herald show he was suspended from a separate high school.
Members of organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood following emphasis patrols
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Several members of an organized retail theft group that has allegedly been hitting Target stores across the country were arrested on Tuesday. The arrests were made as the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis patrol with Target, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s. Three people were arrested...
Driver killed in two-car rollover collision in Federal Way
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a violent rollover crash in Federal Way. Police had to shut down a section of 356th Street for several hours Thursday morning while investigating the cause. “We just heard somebody flying down the road and then a really loud...
My Clallam County
Sequim woman in custody for attempted murder of two sons
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday 44-year-old Ekaterina Parrish of Sequim was booked into Clallam County Jail on two counts of attempted murder. She is suspected of purposely driving down a steep embankment on Bell Hill in Sequim with her two minor children in the car with the intention of killing them all. All three survived.
Bellingham woman arrested for setting fire to her own apartment, threatening to kill family
Dozens of people live in the apartment complex where the fire was started and three apartments, occupied by four people, are in the same building.
lynnwoodtimes.com
15 arrested by LPD including members of retail theft ring
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 14, 2022—The Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation with Lowes, Target, and Kohls yesterday where officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
