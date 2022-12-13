ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Has A Message For Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe is letting people know he was that guy. Shannon Sharpe is one of those former NFL players that commands respect. While many know him for his work on TV, there is a whole generation that grew up with him as a superstar for the Denver Broncos. Overall, he revolutionized the tight end position for the better.
Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting

Former NFL All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a fatal shooting at a youth football game in August. Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, was indicted for first-degree murder following the shooting, which happened in Lancaster, Texas after an argument between opposing coaches escalated. Michael Hickmon, 43, was killed Read more... The post Former NFL All-Pro sued for wrongful death after shooting appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LANCASTER, TX
Video Shows Patrick Mahomes Leaving His Teammates In Shock

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes amazes fans every week. Whether it is his ability to move the ball a long distance in a very short amount of time, or his ability to stay at the very top of his game every week, Mahomes continues to shock and amaze football fans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed 1 Mistake In The Steelers Devastating Loss That Will Make Mike Tomlin Furious

According to Roethlisberger, this is definitely something they practiced and planned for in game prep. He referred to the credit Head Coach Mike Tomlin gave Campbell earlier in the week. Roethlisberger called him one of the biggest men he’s ever seen. That’s saying something considering Ben spent 18 years in the NFL. Campbell stands a whopping 6’8″ and weighs 300 pounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
DETROIT, MI
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
CHICAGO, IL
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday

When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
BUFFALO, NY
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jets lose high-upside DT from practice squad through waivers

The New York Jets happened to lose a young football player with loads of potential from their practice squad yesterday. Second-year defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall was claimed through waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining their 53-man roster. Following an injury to Chris Wormley, the Steelers needed to make a move. Unfortunately for the Jets, their promising 2021 draft pick got scooped up.
NEW YORK STATE
Giants cut reserve offensive tackle, sign wide receiver reinforcements

It is no secret the New York Giants need wide receiver support, especially with Richie James suffering a second concussion and likely missing this upcoming Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. After tying against Washington in Week 13, the Giants need to emerge victorious, putting them in the driver’s seat for a playoff appearance.
New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA

