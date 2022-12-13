CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.

