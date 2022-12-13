Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Related
Hamilton County Commission votes to increase Cincinnati utility rates
Commissioner Alicia Reece was the lone vote against the 3% rate increase in the 2023 Metropolitan Sewer District budget.
wvxu.org
Hamilton Co. commission approves 2023 budget with more spending for housing, support services
Hamilton County commissioners on Thursday approved a $354 million general operating budget for 2023, boosting spending from last year's $325 million financial plan. In a separate vote during the same meeting, commission voted 2-1 to raise Metropolitan Sewer District rates by 3%. The budget includes funding boosts for mental health,...
WKRC
Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
New manufacturing facility to bring 100 full-time jobs to Bond Hill
Emerge Manufacturing CEO Cynthia Booth purchased the site at 2250 East Seymour Avenue from The Port earlier in the year.
Fox 19
Cincinnati City Council votes to eliminate property tax rollback
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday is set to raise property taxes in Cincinnati, rolling back a more than two decades-old promise of keeping property taxes that fund the city’s operating budget at an amount that brings in roughly $29 million a year. On Monday, Council’s Budget...
Fox 19
FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street-level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The Covington...
wvxu.org
Montgomery County delays plans for new, expanded jail due to lack of funds
People from a local anti-mass incarceration group expressed concern at the Montgomery County commission meeting this week about a jail capital improvement project state grant application the county filed. Officials said that even if Montgomery County gets the grant, that doesn’t necessarily mean they plan, or have the funds, to build a new, expanded jail.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati changed who responds to 911 mental health calls. Here's how the pilot program is going
A pilot program that sends a non-police team to some emergency calls is entering its final stage, but officials say there’s enough need to make it permanent. Cincinnati's Alternative Response to Crisis Program launched six months ago. That's where a behavioral health specialist and a paramedic are sent to respond to calls like trespassing and mental health and welfare checks.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati Council ends longstanding property tax rollback, increasing the rate for 2024
Cincinnati officials are ending a policy that has capped property tax revenue at about $29 million for over 20 years. Council's Budget and Finance Committee voted 6-2 Monday to raise the property tax rate from 4.84 mills to 6.1 mills for calendar year 2024. That will bring in an extra $7 million for the next fiscal year budget, which Council will establish next June.
WKRC
Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
wvxu.org
Teresa Theetge chosen as Cincinnati's next police chief, the first woman to lead the department
Teresa Theetge will be Cincinnati's first female police chief. City Manager Sheryl Long announced her choice Wednesday after a months-long national search. Theetge has been serving as interim chief since Chief Eliot Isaac retired earlier this year. She was also one of four finalists for the permanent job. "I have...
Hamilton leaders prepare to literally pick up and move historic train depot
In Hamilton next week, local residents might be surprised to see a full building uprooted from its foundation to travel down the road; a historic 19th-century train depot will be moved to preserve it.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years
CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
wvxu.org
Recapping the marathon day of legislating in Ohio, plus more top stories
In the final hours of the lame duck session, Ohio lawmakers rushed to get several bills across the finish line, including one that would change the state’s election laws. What didn’t pass in a marathon day of legislating was a bill to overhaul education. On Cincinnati Edition we...
moversmakers.org
Firemen protect Price Hill park goers
Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
wvxu.org
Remembering Dr. O'dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson
Two prominent members of the community died last month: health leader Dr. O’dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson. Their professions were dramatically different, but both had reputations for their candor and willingness to speak truth to power. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with those who knew them about how they’ll be remembered.
wvxu.org
Central State University and USDA team up to offer climate-smart training to disadvantaged farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University, Ohio’s only HBCU land grant institution, to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects across the country through the USDA’s partnership for Climate-Smart Agriculture Commodities.
WKRC
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
spectrumnews1.com
Evening Briefing: Bill seeks to ban TikTok, Cincinnati's next police chief and Kent State's new football coach
Good evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Rain really picks up late tonight through the overnight. Along with wet ground, winds will be gusty up to 40 mph. Parts of northeast Ohio will see some freezing rain and icy conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Rain will taper off Thursday but winds will stay breezy with one more day of milder temperatures.
Comments / 0