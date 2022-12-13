ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati City Council votes to eliminate property tax rollback

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday is set to raise property taxes in Cincinnati, rolling back a more than two decades-old promise of keeping property taxes that fund the city’s operating budget at an amount that brings in roughly $29 million a year. On Monday, Council’s Budget...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street-level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The Covington...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Montgomery County delays plans for new, expanded jail due to lack of funds

People from a local anti-mass incarceration group expressed concern at the Montgomery County commission meeting this week about a jail capital improvement project state grant application the county filed. Officials said that even if Montgomery County gets the grant, that doesn’t necessarily mean they plan, or have the funds, to build a new, expanded jail.
wvxu.org

Cincinnati changed who responds to 911 mental health calls. Here's how the pilot program is going

A pilot program that sends a non-police team to some emergency calls is entering its final stage, but officials say there’s enough need to make it permanent. Cincinnati's Alternative Response to Crisis Program launched six months ago. That's where a behavioral health specialist and a paramedic are sent to respond to calls like trespassing and mental health and welfare checks.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Duke Energy offering $500 credit to some applicants

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are suspicious after getting a text from Duke Energy offering a $500 credit on your account, there is a good chance it is not a scam. The money comes from a $3.5 million legal settlement from earlier this year. To qualify, you must be a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years

CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Firemen protect Price Hill park goers

Two Cincinnati firefighters who placed themselves between dangerous dogs and park goers were among five firefighters honored for excellence by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati. The Dec. 2 event at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza Hotel recognized firefighters for valor, administrative excellence, community service and self-improvement. Firefighters Bryan Charles and...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Remembering Dr. O'dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson

Two prominent members of the community died last month: health leader Dr. O’dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson. Their professions were dramatically different, but both had reputations for their candor and willingness to speak truth to power. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with those who knew them about how they’ll be remembered.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Evening Briefing: Bill seeks to ban TikTok, Cincinnati's next police chief and Kent State's new football coach

Good evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Rain really picks up late tonight through the overnight. Along with wet ground, winds will be gusty up to 40 mph. Parts of northeast Ohio will see some freezing rain and icy conditions for the Thursday morning commute. Rain will taper off Thursday but winds will stay breezy with one more day of milder temperatures.
