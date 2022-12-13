ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschannel6now.com

Downtown YMCA to open esports lounge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Esports is on the rise in popularity and colleges and universities, including MSU Texas, have started their own teams. The lounge at the downtown YMCA was inspired by Midwestern State’s own esports lounge. The YMCA hopes to partner with MSU Texas to provide educational and career advancement opportunities.
newschannel6now.com

WFISD school board gives update on budget

WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls ISD school board discussed the latest regarding their financial status halfway through the 2022-2023 school year. District officials said they are right on track with their $147 million budget, which includes their staff budget that accommodates almost 85% of their overall budget and the two new high schools.
kswo.com

City of Lawton warning residents of possible solar panel scam

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton says residents should be on the lookout for a possible scam happening across the city. According to a press release, they are investigating possible fraud by four different companies who are soliciting solar panels in Lawton. Solicitors are reportedly going door-to-door, offering...
newschannel6now.com

Hospice of WF approaching Tree of Lights goal

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is within $44,000 of its Tree of Lights campaign goal. Hospice has raised $256,900 of their $300,000 goal as of Thursday. If the full amount is raised by 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, Hospice of Wichita Falls will light the star on top of the tree on the Southwest Building during our 6 p.m. newscast.
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights house fire on Kemp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire in the 1800 block of Kemp Blvd on Thursday. Emergency services were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Our photographer said the fire is under control. This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel...
newschannel6now.com

Plumbers see spike in business for holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays can be a stressful time of year, including for the people who respond when trouble strikes. Plumbers get called on when temperatures drop or systems get overwhelmed. With over 30 years of experience, J. C. Goodin, owner of Goodin Plumbing, said they receive...
newschannel6now.com

Owens Corning hosts donation event for First Step Inc.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The holidays are known as a time of giving and one Wichita Falls company is taking part in just that with an annual event. This event is hosted for First Step Inc., nonprofit that helps domestic violence and sexual assault survivors who need help getting back on their feet.
newschannel6now.com

WFISD recognizes students for helping at car wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three brothers were recognized at the Wichita Falls ISD board meeting Monday night for an act of heroism. On the morning of Nov. 16, three brothers, Braeylon, Rickie and Elijah Williams, were waiting on their bus to go to school when they witnessed a single-car crash. They heard children crying and immediately ran over to help. After smelling gas, they pulled three children and their mother out from the car and brought them home to safety.
newschannel6now.com

Wilbarger County residents look forward to new hydrogen plant

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in Wilbarger County are already talking about the nearly $4 billion plant coming to their area. Air Production and The AES Corporation have chosen Wilbarger County to build the largest hydrogen plant ever in the United States. Residents are excited and expect it to do some good.
106.3 The Buzz

The Best Restaurants Worth the Drive AWAY from Wichita Falls

So you're heading out of Wichita Falls and need to know where to eat. Here are the suggestions that came in from you guys. I am a bit of homebody so I definitely support our local Wichita Falls restaurants every week. However, occasionally I do get out of town, mainly for sporting events in the Metroplex. So where should I eat when I driving across our great state? Here's the results.
newschannel6now.com

Kiowa Casino raises over $20k from 14th Cash for Toys Drive

DEVOL, Okla. (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel hosted its 14th annual Cash for Toys Drive last week to help children in need of gifts. $20,379.88 was distributed to several Texoma organizations on Wednesday. Guests at the casino were invited to donate $10 or more in cash in exchange for free play rewards. The money raised will go to help buy gifts for kids in need this holiday season.
newschannel6now.com

15-year-old raises money for nonprofit in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Social media can start movements and in some cases, raise money. A 15-year-old named Rosalie Alfert did just that. She raised $750 in TikTok donations for a nonprofit in Wichita Falls. Rosalie is many things: a student, a daughter and even a co-operator of an...
newschannel6now.com

Farmer’s Market Association to host annual Christmas event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Farmer’s Market Association is holding Miracle on Austin St. Christmas Market Saturday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will have activities for kids, a raffle for prizes, and a dog sweater contest. You can also get pictures and candy...
kswo.com

Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
Texoma's Homepage

Downtown City Light Parade just three days away

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – In just a few days… thousands of families and visitors will fill the streets of downtown Wichita Falls with the annual City Lights Parade. The 2022 Wonka-themed parade will cover sixteen blocks this Saturday, with much more for folks to enjoy. With Christmas, just a little over a week away…whether you […]
marlowreview.com

Tina Louise Hervey (1969-2022) Marlow, OK

Tina Louise Hervey, of Marlow, Oklahoma, was born January 12, 1969, in Porterville, California, to Robert Junior and Erma Ruby (Wright) Tyson. She died in Lawton on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 53. There are no services being planned at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to...
newschannel6now.com

Union Square delivers gifts to Ben Milam Elementary kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Children in need will have presents under the tree Christmas morning, all thanks to Union Square. The credit union donated 50 gifts to Ben Milam Elementary Wednesday morning. This is the 5th year Union Square has partnered with Ben Milam Elementary to help ensure children...
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
