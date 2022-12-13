Read full article on original website
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Bare Baby Bump as She Snaps Bathroom Selfie in Bralette
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is getting closer to meeting her baby on the way. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a new shot of her baby bump on her Instagram Story Monday, showing her bare stomach as she wore an unbuttoned denim shirt and a bralette. As she snapped the bathroom selfie, Teigen put one hand on her bump as she stood in front of a sink in a casual outfit and black face mask. Last week, Teigen and husband John Legend, who...
RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49, Expecting Baby With Asher Monroe: ‘Long Way to Go’
Rainbow baby on the way! Diana Jenkins confirmed she's pregnant after previously suffering a devastating miscarriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, replied to an Instagram user who wished her well after Page Six reported the pregnancy news on Friday, December 9. "🙏🙏🙏🙏 long way to go but thank you," Jenkins wrote in […]
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Hoda Kotb Gives An Update On Her Love Life And Dating After Joel Schiffman Breakup
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts Hoda Kotb just gave fans a new update on her love life following her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman earlier this year! The 58-year-old Today co-host told Andy Cohe...
Wendy Williams Barely Able To Walk, Begs For Assistance While Entering Her New York Apartment
Fans have once again voiced their concern for Wendy Williams. In a shocking video shared to Instagram on Sunday, November 27, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show struggled to walk and begged for assistance as she made her way into her New York City penthouse. "Hey Wendy, how ya doin'?" the camera man asked a wobbly Williams, to which she replied, "Fine. Thanks. Can I have your hand, please? Can I have your hand? Somebody's hand!""WENDY WILLIAMS' FRIEND REVEALS AILING FORMER TALK SHOW HOST IS 'STRONGER' AFTER CHECKING INTO REHABThe ex daytime diva almost completely lost her...
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit
Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
Knifed Up: Draya Michele Opens Up About Reverse Tummy Tuck To ‘Remove Loose Skin’ From Her Mint Swim Stomach
Bangin’ baaaawdied Draya Michele is opening up about undergoing a surgical procedure to upgrade her already sinewy stomach. As previously reported the Mint Swim CEO has stood firm against rumors of plastic surgery since folks began to speculate she went under the knife in 2019. For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, […]
Hilaria Baldwin Admits She and Husband Alec Are 'Not Okay' One Year After Rust Shooting Tragedy
"It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined," Hilaria Baldwin said of the fatal Rust shooting incident to Extra A year after the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust, his wife Hilaria Baldwin says she and her husband are still "not okay." In a preview of 38-year-old Hilaria's upcoming interview with Extra, shared with PEOPLE, the author and podcast host indicated that both she and Alec, 64, are still struggling emotionally more than one year after the incident that resulted in the death of...
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
Allison Holker Mourns Husband tWitch After Death At 40: ‘I’ll Always Save The Last Dance For You’
(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:49 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died via a “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six confirms. The report also ruled his death a suicide and added that there was no suspected foul play. The case is closed as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Kelly Ripa Gets Totally Honest About Her Relationship With ‘Live’ Star Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa opened up about her close relationship with Ryan Seacrest. The pair have been friends for 20 years. She said that, at this point, they can basically read each other’s minds. If you’re a faithful fan of Live With Kelly and Ryan, you understand the absence that looms...
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
'I'm on the left!': Bette Midler, 77, jokes about resemblance to her lookalike daughter Sophie, 36, as they attend Some Like It Hot play in New York City
Bette Midler fans may be been doing a double take on the red carpet for the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot on Sunday evening in New York City. The Tony winning artist brought a date along to the debut - her lookalike daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg. Bette, 77,...
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'
Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
