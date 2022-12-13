ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Durham road reopens after water-main break Wednesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham intersection has reopened after crews repaired a water-main break. The break happened at West Trinity Avenue and North Duke Street. Firefighters said they responded to it just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Water service in the area has also been restored. A crew member...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Social district for Downtown Cary Park gets unanimous approval, set to open June 2023

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Along with the opening of its highly-anticipated downtown park, the Town of Cary is also set to open its first-ever social district next year. The unanimous approval of the council came Thursday night, giving the green light for the district to be in effect next summer. The district will be in effect on June 1 or the opening day of Downtown Cary Park, whichever comes later, according to the town code amendment.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton To Replace Three Greenway Bridges

The Town of Clayton will be replacing the three bridges located along the Clayton Riverwalk on the Neuse Greenway near Riverwood at the start of next year. Construction is expected to begin in January 2023 and should be completed no later than May 2023. The contractor for the project, Crowder...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Shake Shack opening in Chapel Hill next week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Shake Shack is opening a new shack next week in Chapel Hill. The shack will open at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 and will be the famed eatery’s second location in the Triangle area. The other one is in Cary at 310 Colonades Way.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Driver: Man killed in Glenwood Avenue crash was walking close to cars

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh was killed Wednesday morning. Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic. The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue and struck Hernandez. The westbound lanes...
RALEIGH, NC

