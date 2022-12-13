Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
cbs17
Raleigh honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been about a decade since Troy Olson started Heaven Scent Honey. The company uses bees to pollinate and produce honey throughout the area. However, in a matter of a month Olson said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
cbs17
Durham road reopens after water-main break Wednesday morning
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham intersection has reopened after crews repaired a water-main break. The break happened at West Trinity Avenue and North Duke Street. Firefighters said they responded to it just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Water service in the area has also been restored. A crew member...
cbs17
14 Durham school buses to be out of service or delayed Friday, district says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Families of students on certain bus routes throughout Durham County are being asked to arrange alternate transportation for Friday. According to a Durham Public Schools statement, the routes will be impacted due to an “unanticipated driver shortage.”. The buses expected to be delayed or...
cbs17
Social district for Downtown Cary Park gets unanimous approval, set to open June 2023
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Along with the opening of its highly-anticipated downtown park, the Town of Cary is also set to open its first-ever social district next year. The unanimous approval of the council came Thursday night, giving the green light for the district to be in effect next summer. The district will be in effect on June 1 or the opening day of Downtown Cary Park, whichever comes later, according to the town code amendment.
cbs17
Raleigh Fire Department hires full-time psychologist, among the first fire departments in NC to do so
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — First responders face traumatic experiences and emergencies everyday. “Those sights and sounds stick with us throughout our life, so the more those build up, the more sometimes it starts to wear on us,” said Northern Wake Fire Dept. Chaplain and Firefighter Lauren Deer. When...
cbs17
Raleigh pedestrian deaths more than doubled since 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pedestrian deaths in Raleigh have more than doubled this year. According to the Raleigh Police Department, there were 27 pedestrian deaths so far this year compared to ten in the same time span last year. Terry Lansdell is the Executive Director of BikeWalk NC, a...
jocoreport.com
Clayton To Replace Three Greenway Bridges
The Town of Clayton will be replacing the three bridges located along the Clayton Riverwalk on the Neuse Greenway near Riverwood at the start of next year. Construction is expected to begin in January 2023 and should be completed no later than May 2023. The contractor for the project, Crowder...
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash on Glenwood Avenue
A pedestrian was killed Wednesday on Glenwood Avenue westbound near Hollyridge Drive in Raleigh.
cbs17
Dense fog advisory issued for several Triangle counties, National Weather Service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Friday morning for several Triangle counties. The advisory was issued at 4:55 a.m. and is in effect until 9 a.m. The National Weather Service issued the advisory for the following Triangle counties:. Wake County. Durham County.
cbs17
RDU reaches 1 million passengers in November; officials expect more big numbers later this month
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1 million passengers flew through Raleigh-Durham International Airport in November, officials said. Traffic was up 13 percent from November 2021, and airport officials said in a statement Thursday that they expect those big numbers to continue through the holiday season. “We expect to...
cbs17
After months of delays, Durham to go live with ShotSpotter system this week
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some opposition, delay and much discussion, Durham has a launch date set for technology that will detect gunfire. The ShotSpotter system, which is already in use in Goldsboro and Rocky Mount, will go live on Thursday, the city said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
It's now easier to build a tiny house in Raleigh
The City of Raleigh launched a new program that makes building an Accessory Dwelling Unit quicker and less expensive.
cbs17
Pedestrian identified after fatal wreck on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Raleigh on Wednesday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was struck while walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic when the collision took place at approximately 8:22 a.m., according to police.
Rats, mold and electrical hazards: Renter says home in Raleigh has had problems for nearly three years
RALEIGH, N.C. — Rats, mold and electrical hazards are just three of several violations that city inspectors found at a rental property in Raleigh. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. The only reason Wilson...
cbs17
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in Granville County: sheriff
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine. On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on...
cbs17
Governor Cooper, First Lady shop local in support of Moore County businesses after power grid attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Small businesses in Moore County are still feeling the pain after the gunfire attacks on two Duke Energy substations on December 3. Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady Kristin Cooper spent Thursday shopping at small businesses impacted by the power outage that spanned all of Moore County.
cbs17
Shake Shack opening in Chapel Hill next week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Shake Shack is opening a new shack next week in Chapel Hill. The shack will open at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22 and will be the famed eatery’s second location in the Triangle area. The other one is in Cary at 310 Colonades Way.
WRAL
Driver: Man killed in Glenwood Avenue crash was walking close to cars
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking along Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh was killed Wednesday morning. Police said Otoniel Hernandez, 35, was walking southbound on Glenwood Avenue into oncoming traffic. The driver of a 2001 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling westbound on Glenwood Avenue and struck Hernandez. The westbound lanes...
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
