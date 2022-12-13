Genoa, Nev. — Minden resident Carlo Luri was always a friend to The Record-Courier. He was photo editor at the Cornell Sun in college, and he contributed significantly to our community and the publication, including a few front page photos, both as subject and photographer. Remember him by using one of the trails he helped bring into existence or donating to the Carson Valley Trails Association or maybe both. He will be missed.

