KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
KOLO TV Reno
South Lake Tahoe man arrested for 2013 murder
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man is facing charges in a nearly-decade old murder. Joseph Geisenheimer, 38, was arrested Tuesday at the Safeway on Johnson Boulevard. South Tahoe Now reports Geisenheimer was wanted in the 2013 killing of Robert James III. El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Warrants for minor traffic infractions to be canceled on Jan. 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In a matter of weeks, thousands of Nevadans will be able to get behind the wheel without fear. Assembly Bill 116, which decriminalizes minor traffic violations, will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The measure was voted on during last year’s legislative session with the...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Man Previously Arrested in 2016 Murder Case
(December 15, 2022) The Reno Police Department was granted a warrant of arrest stemming from a Grand Jury Indictment of Robert Eikelberger. They have taken Eikelberger into custody without incident for the murder of Sierra Ceccarelli on December 9th, 2016 (see below). This came after the case was transferred to...
Record-Courier
The Dec. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Minden resident Carlo Luri was always a friend to The Record-Courier. He was photo editor at the Cornell Sun in college, and he contributed significantly to our community and the publication, including a few front page photos, both as subject and photographer. Remember him by using one of the trails he helped bring into existence or donating to the Carson Valley Trails Association or maybe both. He will be missed.
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire claims abandoned Panther Valley home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire claimed an abandoned home in Panther Valley Thursday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department when to 6880 N. Virginia St. at about 4:20 p.m. when an abandoned home was burning. The building was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is being investigated. No firefighters were...
KOLO TV Reno
Missing skier quickly found in Placer County
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A skier who went missing in the Lake Tahoe area was quickly found this past weekend. Around 9:00 p.m. Friday night, deputies and members of the Search and Rescue team in North Lake Tahoe received a call of a missing skier. His car was found...
KOLO TV Reno
Community can meet RPD Chief of Police finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a meet and greet for the two finalists who have applied to become the City’s next Chief of Police. It’s happening Thursday, December 15, at the Neil Road Recreation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be on site to help translate.
mynews4.com
Investigator put tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car, lawsuit alleges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A private investigator placed a GPS tracking device on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's personal car, a lawsuit filed in the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County Thursday alleges. The complaint, obtained by News 4-Fox 11, claims private investigator David McNeely...
KOLO TV Reno
Schieve lawsuit alleges tracking device was placed on her car
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A lawsuit filed on behalf of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve against a private investigator alleges he placed a GPS tracking device on her car in the weeks leading up to the election. The filing says that David McNeely, at the request of a third party, placed...
goldcountrymedia.com
Nov. 20 suicide confirmed at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed there was a suicide at the Foresthill Bridge on Nov. 20. The decedent was identified as John Ford, 38, of Sacramento, according to Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office. Per Auburn Journal reports, there were suicides at...
Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless
Washoe County commissioners took first steps this week toward criminalizing unauthorized camping — a move that would align the law in unincorporated areas with policies in Reno and Sparks. The post Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Late-night fire under investigation in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks. The fire broke out around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the 100 block of East I Street. According to Sparks fire chief Derek Keller, the fire was reported by a passerby, who said the entire house was engulfed in flames. Five engines and 21 personnel arrived at the house within 5 minutes to find only the attached side-garage fully engulfed.
2news.com
Man Accused of Intentionally Setting Home, Car on Fire in Reno
Authorities have arrested a man they say intentionally set a home and a car on fire in Reno. Reno fire investigators and Reno police officers arrested 30-year-old Victor Andrade on one count of 1st-degree arson and one count of 3rd-degree arson on Tuesday. Fire investigators say Andrade set fire to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Conservancy pushes forward with acquisition of Motel 6
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy Board on Thursday approved actions allowing the Conservancy to continue pursuing acquisition of 31.2 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe. The Board updated its authorization for the Conservancy to pursue the potential...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
KCRA.com
4 men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash are identified
Officials have identified the four people who died Wednesday evening after a vehicle crashed and caught fire in the Granite Bay area of Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff's Office on Thursday said the three passengers in the car were all from Granite Bay. They are:. Patrick Gainer, 65. Paul...
KCRA.com
El Dorado County officials look for man wanted in attack that left 2 with 'significant injury'
PILOT HILL, Calif. — El Dorado County officials are warning residents to watch out for a man wanted in connection with an attack that left two people with "significant injury." He has not yet been captured. Deputies issued a warrant for Bruce Oscar Gordon's arrest after the attack that...
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
