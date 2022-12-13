Read full article on original website
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Lawmakers quick to unload FTX founder's contributions
Lawmakers quick to unload political contributions from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, following his arrest and the compa
Jim Cramer Says Crypto and High Wages Need to Crash for the Fed to Beat Inflation
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday outlined what needs to happen for the Federal Reserve to finally beat inflation. "Without a well-deserved crash in crypto and a sign of higher unemployment acknowledged by [Federal Reserve Chair] Jay Powell, this CPI reading has to be treated as a one-off number," he said.
Mazars Group Suspends All Work With Crypto Clients Including Binance, Crypto.com, Citing Concerns Over Public Perception of Proof of Reserves
Accounting firm Mazars Group has suspended all work with its crypto clients, according to its former client and the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. The decision to cut ties with Binance, KuCoin and Crypto.com comes just after the global accounting firm released "proof of reserve" reports for several digital asset exchanges.
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
Michael Saylor Says SEC Should Shut Down XRP, Ethereum, Solana and Other Altcoins for Being Unregistered Securities
Bitcoin (BTC) firebrand Michael Saylor says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would be right to shut down essentially all altcoins which he says are being sold as unregistered securities. In a new interview on the PDB Podcast, the former chief executive of MicroStrategy says that many altcoins, especially...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood stake is tied up in FTX bankruptcy proceedings, CEO Tenev says
Robinhood Markets CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday he's unclear what Sam Bankman-Fried is going to do with his stake in his trading app. "We're just watching this unfold and ... it's going to be locked up in bankruptcy proceedings, most likely for some time," Tenev said. In May, Bankman-Fried took...
U.S. SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to propose some of the biggest changes to American equity market structure in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting transparency and fairness while increasing competition for individual investors' stock orders.
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 2,871,107,065,473 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the wealthy investor abruptly transferred a staggering 2.87 trillion SHIB worth just over $26 million from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet. The...
Former White House Adviser: Biden's Executive Order on Crypto Is 'Balanced' but ‘Gaps’ Remain
Which federal agency should regulate crypto? That still needs to be worked out, said Carole House, a former director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation for the White House who co-authored President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto. She told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Thursday the March executive...
Sam Bankman-Fried Supports Issuing New FTT Tokens To Make FTX Users Whole
SBF tweeted approval for a social media post suggesting restarting FTX and issuing new FTT tokens to users. Bankman-Fried hailed the proposal as a “productive path for parties to explore”. The suggestion was tweeted by Ran Neuner, a crypto influencer and coin Shiller who goes by CryptomanRan. Fallen...
House passes prison reform bill requiring updated security cameras to fight corruption
The House on Wednesday has passed a bipartisan bill to fight crime, corruption and abuse in federal prisons. The Prison Camera Reform Act, sponsored by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), will require the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to upgrade outdated security camera systems. As part of the law, BOP’s director will be required to submit…
Ex-FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried admits he should've done more stress testing before crypto firm's collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried spoke in a Twitter Space about the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research, along with his failure to stress test the crypto firms he founded.
U.S. Lawmakers Press Federal Banking Regulators on the Industry's Exposure to Crypto After Alameda Stake in Bank Comes to Light
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith asked leaders and three key federal financial regulators for information about cryptocurrency firms' involvement with small banks. Failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX had close ties to Washington state-based bank Moonstone, according to the letter. The senators wrote that other small banks have suffered financially from...
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
Binance pauses customer deposits of stablecoins Tether and USD Coin without explanation
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance paused customer deposits of stablecoins USD Coin and Tether Thursday morning without explanation. The company posted an update around 7:00 a.m. asserting deposits of both tokens "have been temporarily suspended until further notice." Both tokens maintained their peg to the US dollar as of presstime. Binance did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
Senators Warren, Smith Send Letters to US Federal Reserve Chair, FDIC Acting Chair, Demanding Information on Banking Industry and Ties to Crypto
The aftershocks of FTX’s bankruptcy will be felt for many months. The collapse of the crypto exchange and the potential loss of billions in value has fueled demands for regulatory oversight on Capitol Hill with renewed vigor. Earlier this week, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Tina Smith, co-signed two...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it’s ‘baffling’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t ‘in custody already’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sees no reason to beat around the bush when it comes to FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be in custody by now, as far as Brian Armstrong is concerned. The Coinbase CEO said this week it’s “baffling to me why he’s not in custody already.”
SEC Attempts to Save Listed Companies from Crypto Collapse
The SEC is trying to fathom the damage done by the collapse of the largest crypto exchange, FTX. The financial regulator aims to bring cryptocurrencies under its purview in order to have more control over the activities of the digital asset market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has notified...
