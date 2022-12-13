Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Matt Damon calls out George Clooney for defecating in another star's kitty litter box as a prank
Matt Damon spills George Clooney's secrets during his speech at the Kennedy Center Honors, joking about how the "Ticket to Paradise" star once "defecated" in a litter box.
DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss was dancing in new $4M home days before suicide
Just days before Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tragically took his own life, he was seen dancing and smiling throughout his California home. On Monday night, his wife of nearly 10 years, Allison Holker, posted several videos on Instagram of the two of them getting into the holiday spirit with a dance in front of their Christmas tree. “HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover,” Holker, 34, wrote in the caption. Boss, who was just 40 years old, also posted another video earlier this month of him grooving to the music in his living...
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Futurism
Elon Musk Deletes Tweet Clarifying That Actually, Only Ten Percent of the Crowd Was Jeering Him
After videos began to surface online of him getting relentlessly booed during a surprise appearance at a Dave Chapelle show on a Sunday night in San Francisco, Elon Musk took to Twitter to clarify that, um, actually, he was not getting booed by the whole crowd — just some of them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lizzo Fires Back At “White Music” Criticism
Lizzo addressed criticism that she makes “white music” while speaking with Howard Stern. Lizzo has responded to critics who have complained that she makes “White Music.” Speaking with Howard Stern on his radio show, the “About Damn Time” singer labeled the comments “very hurtful.”
‘The View’ Freaks out Edie Falco by Turning Carmela Soprano Into an ‘Avatar’ Character
Edie Falco snagged a plum role in one of the biggest movies of the year, but the actress wasn’t so thrilled about the job when she first learned about it. During an appearance on today’s episode of The View, Falco told the co-hosts she was disappointed to find she would not be playing one of the tall, blue Na’vi people in Avatar: The Way of Water, but was cast as General Frances Ardmore instead. Falco’s character, one of the few humans in the film and a “villain” of the movie, leads the military operation at the center of the Avatar sequel. While speaking with...
DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill
In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
Elon Musk Had His Most Absurd, Disturbing 24 Hours at Twitter Yet
On Wednesday, Twitter chief Elon Musk banned accounts he said he never would in order to protect free speech, made up new rules to justify it, threatened legal action against a 20-year-old, pontificated on how doxing is banned on the platform, and then immediately posted a video doxing a man and asked his 121 million followers to identify him.
tWitch dead at 40: Stephen Boss was Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, known as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died, The Post has confirmed. He was 40. The “So You Think You Can Dance” contestant and “Magic Mix XXL” actor died by suicide with a self-inflicted gunshot, TMZ reported. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Boss’ wife Allison Holker, 34, confirmed in a statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the...
The ‘White Lotus’ red flag that only Gen Z could see
After many, many indications that something is awry, Monday night’s episode of “The White Lotus” sees Gen Z assistant Portia finally come to her senses about her British boy toy Jack. What leads to this realization isn’t that he gypped a restaurant over a $1 arancini, his “Cowabunga” neck tattoo, or the fact that he’s *Jennifer Coolidge voice* kind of … f–king his “uncle.” No, Portia, like everyone born between 1997 and the early 2000s, hears alarm bells when she tries — and ultimately fails — to stalk him on social media. “I don’t do that s–t,” Jack tells her the next morning, an arm...
