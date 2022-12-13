Edie Falco snagged a plum role in one of the biggest movies of the year, but the actress wasn’t so thrilled about the job when she first learned about it. During an appearance on today’s episode of The View, Falco told the co-hosts she was disappointed to find she would not be playing one of the tall, blue Na’vi people in Avatar: The Way of Water, but was cast as General Frances Ardmore instead. Falco’s character, one of the few humans in the film and a “villain” of the movie, leads the military operation at the center of the Avatar sequel. While speaking with...

19 MINUTES AGO