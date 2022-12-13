Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols reportedly interested in former 4-star cornerback that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
It’s no secret that the Tennessee Vols could use some secondary help after finishing No. 125 in pass defense this past season. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Vols are looking around in the NCAA transfer portal for defensive backs. One of the players that Tennessee...
Tennessee overcomes late Bama push to land Arion Carter
SMYRNA, Tenn. — In just a few short months, Arion Carter went from Memphis running back commitment to linebacker prospect that had Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan tugging for his attention and decision. Wednesday, Carter ended the chase by picking Tennessee at high school. “It was a really...
atozsports.com
National media outlet is united in their prediction for Orange Bowl showdown between Tennessee and Clemson
The Tennessee Vols are just two weeks away from a showdown with the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl in Miami. If Tennessee takes down Clemson, it’ll give the Vols their 11th win of the season. It would be the first time since 2001 that Tennessee’s got to 11 wins.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
The ripple effect of Deion Sanders’ hire causes hardship for Star City (Arkansas) standout
By Steve Andrews Feature photo of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is courtesy of CU sports information. When Deion Sanders accepted the head-coaching job at Colorado earlier this month, the ripple effects began. One ripple has now found its way to the small southeast Arkansas town of Star ...
atozsports.com
Dolphins HC sends a message he might regret ahead of game vs. Bills
An incoming snowstorm has the potential to wreak havoc on Saturday night’s AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) and Buffalo Bills (10-3). Buffalo meteorologists are predicting a snowfall that could amount up to seven inches on Saturday night. There are plenty of people in the football world that believe these weather conditions would give the Bills an advantage.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Vols get great recruiting news
The Tennessee Vols got some incredibly great recruiting news on Wednesday afternoon. 2023 four-star linebacker Arion Carter announced his commitment to Tennessee on Wednesday. Carter picked the Vols over Alabama and Ohio State. Carter, 6-foot-1/215 lbs from Smyrna, TN (Smyrna), is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 13...
atozsports.com
Comments from key Vols player will definitely change how Tennessee fans view former UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt probably won’t be getting any free meals in Knoxville anytime soon. Pruitt isn’t a popular guy among Vols fans after going 16-19 during his three seasons leading the program. The NCAA recruiting investigation, though perhaps misguided, didn’t help his reputation, either.
atozsports.com
One Tennessee Vols player deserves a lot more respect than he’s received this season
There’s one Tennessee Vols player who has flown under the radar this season that deserves a lot more respect/appreciation than he’s received. Where would the Vols be without senior wide receiver Ramel Keyton?. When star wide receiver Cedric Tillman was injured during the Akron game, there was concern...
Clemson transfer announce his new destination
One of the Tigers who entered the transfer portal earlier this month has found a new home. On December 5, Clemson quarterback Billy entered the transfer portal. Wiles originally joined Clemson as a (...)
Breaking: Vols Receiver Jalin Hyatt Announces Decision on NFL Draft, Orange Bowl
Earlier this month, Jalin Hyatt became the first Tennessee player to ever win the Biletnikoff award, signifying the nation's top receiver. After receiving the honor, Hyatt met with the media and said he was "50-50" on an NFL Draft decision that he would make no later than this week. Now, ...
No. 1 Overall Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith Announces Commitment
Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver from the 2024 class, is heading to Ohio State. He announced his commitment on Wednesday night. Smith received offers from a plethora of Power Five programs, such as Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami and USC. At the end of the day, Smith couldn't...
atozsports.com
A Power-5 program just gave Tennessee a recruiting ‘cheat code’ and the Vols need to immediately utilize it
A Power-5 program gave the Tennessee Vols (and all of college football) a recruiting cheat code this week. And UT needs to immediately utilize it. Purdue hired former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach this week. Brees will help Purdue with bowl prep and he’ll be able to recruit as well.
atozsports.com
5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
atozsports.com
Why Tyreek Hill looks extremely foolish after his latest comments about the Chiefs
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, made some comments this week that made him look extremely foolish. Hill recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe and he explained why he wanted to...
atozsports.com
Watch: Butch Jones shamelessly threw his 2021 Arkansas State team under the bus
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones, the controversial former Tennessee Vols head coach, appeared to completely throw his 2021 ASU team under the bus earlier this season. Jones spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the end of October and, in typical Butch fashion, offered plenty of excuses for the Red Wolves’ disappointing record under his watch.
atozsports.com
Why Eagles WR AJ Brown is wrong about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown said this week that Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts should win the NFL MVP award this season over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It’s not a surprise that Brown is backing his teammate. That’s what anyone would expect him to do. But...
atozsports.com
This amazing video of Mike Leach and a college-aged Josh Heupel will make you smile
The college football world has spent the last day mourning the death and celebrating the life of legendary coach Mike Leach. Hilariously entertaining press conferences and high-flying offense were what Leach was best known for publicly. But, it seems as though almost everyone that knew him privately loved his personality and eccentricities, as well.
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
