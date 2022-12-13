Julian Frank Hepler, 82, of Covington, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Hepler was born August 9, 1940, in Gap Mills, WV, a son of the late Julian Baxter Hepler and Margaret Rowan Hepler Greco. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by two brothers, Robert Hepler and William Hepler.

Frank was a self-employed general contractor with Hepler Construction for many years. He was a member of Lonestar Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a frequent volunteer with many organizations, including the Gideons and Men of Mission. Frank enjoyed his work and farming as well as spraying weeds. He loved his family and especially treasured time spent giving tractor rides to his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Beverly Crook Hepler of Covington; five children, Sherry Ortelli (Richard) of Brooksville, FL, Jay Hepler (Kelly) of Southwest Ranches, FL, Tracy Staats-Wagner (Steve) of Brooksville, FL, Jeff Hepler, and Mark Hepler (Kayley), all of Covington; two step children Lisa Getz of Nashville, TN and Brad Tompkins (Kay) of Alabama; six grandchildren, Thomas Montellanico (Fiancé Rebecca) of Southwest Ranches, FL, Krystal Feliciano (Michael) Odessa, FL, Richard Ortelli (Tanya) Jacksonville, FL, Tara Perez (Jessie) Southwest Ranches, FL, Jamie Asburry (Kenny) of Southwest Ranches, FL, Wayne Staats of Tallahassee, FL; five step grandchildren, Adrienne Acevedo of Dallas, GA, Chandler Fielding (David) of Austin, TX, Chase Lang of San Diego, Maggie Tompkins and Katie Tompkins both of Alabama, seven great grandchildren Michael Feliciano, Owen Ortelli, Nicholas Perez, David Perez, Christian Perez, Kenny Asburry IV, Brody Asburry; two step great grandchildren Tristan Acevedo and Faye Fielding; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12:00 PM in the Arritt Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Donald Earwood officiating.

Interment will follow at Sweet Chalybeate Cemetery.

The family will receive their friends from 10:30 AM until service time at the funeral home.

The family asks that memorial contributions in Mr. Hepler’s name be made to Lone Star Baptist Church at 6101 Potts Creek Rd. Covington, VA 24426 or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251

