Virginia Ellen Smith, 86, of 5925 Frontier Lane, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born March 18, 1936, in Alleghany County, a daughter of the late Phillip Johnson Smith, Sr. and Zenith Acadia Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Edna Persinger Smith, and her husband, Leonard Allen Smith, Sr.

For much of her life she was a self-employed researcher. She also worked locally at the former Barr’s Craft Store and Kmart for many years. She was an active leader in both the local Boy scouts and 4-H. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting with the group at the Christ United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed planning family reunions, gardening, and genealogy. She was a member of the Hoke Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her children, Martha Leonard and her husband, Bill, of Lexington, NC, Joe Rock, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Covington, Leonard Smith, Jr. and his wife, Dawn, of Covington, and Steven Smith and his wife, Brenda, of Max Meadows; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Neal of Covington; four brothers, P.J. Smith (Ritzi), Jerry Smith (Debra), David Smith (Mary), and Edward Smith (Mary Sue), all of Covington; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Hilda Smith of Clifton Forge, and Andy Howell of Hot Springs; a brother-in-law, Tommy Smith (Diane) of Covington; and her two well-loved cats, Callie and Buddy.

In accordance with her wishes, her body has been cremated.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6:30 PM in the Arritt Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Gillespie officiating. The family received their friends following the service at the funeral home.

