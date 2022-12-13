ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Virginia Ellen Smith – 86

By Arritt Funeral Home
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

Virginia Ellen Smith, 86, of 5925 Frontier Lane, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born March 18, 1936, in Alleghany County, a daughter of the late Phillip Johnson Smith, Sr. and Zenith Acadia Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Edna Persinger Smith, and her husband, Leonard Allen Smith, Sr.

For much of her life she was a self-employed researcher. She also worked locally at the former Barr’s Craft Store and Kmart for many years. She was an active leader in both the local Boy scouts and 4-H. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting with the group at the Christ United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed planning family reunions, gardening, and genealogy. She was a member of the Hoke Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her children, Martha Leonard and her husband, Bill, of Lexington, NC, Joe Rock, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Covington, Leonard Smith, Jr. and his wife, Dawn, of Covington, and Steven Smith and his wife, Brenda, of Max Meadows; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Neal of Covington; four brothers, P.J. Smith (Ritzi), Jerry Smith (Debra), David Smith (Mary), and Edward Smith (Mary Sue), all of Covington; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Hilda Smith of Clifton Forge, and Andy Howell of Hot Springs; a brother-in-law, Tommy Smith (Diane) of Covington; and her two well-loved cats, Callie and Buddy.

In accordance with her wishes, her body has been cremated.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6:30 PM in the Arritt Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Paul Gillespie officiating. The family received their friends following the service at the funeral home.

The post Virginia Ellen Smith – 86 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginian Review

Paul Fred Terry, Jr.

Paul Fred Terry, Jr., age 66, of 425 Verge Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center, Clifton Forge. He was born on August 6, 1956, in Clifton Forge, Virginia to the late Paul Fred Terry Sr., and Pauline Austin Terry. He attended Bridgewater College and received […] The post Paul Fred Terry, Jr. appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Kathleen Marie Owens O’Conner, age 90

Kathleen Marie Owens O’Conner, age 90, of 112 Bath Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital – Alleghany, Low Moor. Kathleen was born July 21, 1932, in Hematite, Virginia to the late Don Washington Owens and Hazel Dale Harrison Owens. She was a retired secretary for the general foreman […] The post Kathleen Marie Owens O’Conner, age 90 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Marlene Bogar Wolfe – 68

Marlene Bogar Wolfe, 68, of 105 Hallies Rd., passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Wolfe was born April 18, 1954, in Alleghany County a daughter of the late Jacob and Lillian Wright Bogar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Richard (Pork) Wolfe in 2014; two sisters Goldie Tucker and Jeanette Bess. She was a former employee at many local sewing factories in the area and a cook at the Bear Walla Hunt Club and Kountry Corners. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her cat Rusty. Surviving are three daughters...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Dorothy Leighton “Dot” Simmons – 84

Mrs. Dorothy Leighton "Dot" Simmons, age 84, of Covington, died Saturday, December 10. 2022, at her son's residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edward Gilman "Jack" Simmons. Mrs. Simmons was born October 15, 1938, in Covington, the daughter of the late John Lewis Leighton and Carlena Lee Leighton. She was a graduate of Covington High School. Dot was employed as a cashier by Walmart for a number of years. A longtime active member of Covington Baptist Church, Mrs. Simmons cared for the children in the church's nursery for over forty years. ...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Darren Fitzgerald Scott – 58

Darren Fitzgerald Scott, 58, of 211 Clay St., White Sulphur Springs, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, WV. Mr. Scott was born on December 8, 1964, in Hot Springs, a son of the late John and Dorothy Elizabeth Roach Scott. In addition to his parents, […] The post Darren Fitzgerald Scott – 58 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Virginian Review

James Edward “Jim” Laughlin – 95

James Edward “Jim” Laughlin, age 95, of 1684 Port Hills Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and formerly of Clifton Forge, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Bellaire @ Stone Point in Harrisonburg. Mr. Laughlin was born May 21, 1927, in Ravenswood, West Virginia to the late Daniel and Carrie Bates Laughlin. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, was a graduate of West Virginia University and Glenville State University, and received his master’s degree from Appalachian State. His career in education, which spanned many decades, included teaching and coaching at Clifton Forge High School from 1952-56, and culminated in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Scharlotte Guth Gibson – 92

Mrs. Scharlotte Guth Gibson, age 92, of Covington, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Bobby Dower Gibson. Mrs. Gibson was born October 26, 1930, in Covington, the daughter of the late Earl M. Guth and Margaret Ann Crawford Guth. A lifetime resident of this community, she […] The post Scharlotte Guth Gibson – 92 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Nativities From Several Countries On Display At Alleghany Highlands Arts And Crafts Center

Although the holidays can be a hectic time of year the Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center at 439 E Ridgeway St., Clifton Forge, has a perfect way to relax and be reminded of “the reason for the season.” There are now 18 nativity sets from at least 7 countries currently on display, loaned by several local collectors. Some are whimsical, reflecting the individual owners, others are more traditional, suggesting their part in long-cherished family traditions. All came with stories that reflected years of memories. A few of the nativity sets are quirky and whimsical, reflecting the wide range of...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Bath Community Hospital Recognizes Darlene Chambers – X-ray Sonographer

Bath Community Hospital congratulated Darlene Chambers on successfully passing the Ultrasound Accreditation and received word that the hospital’s radiology department was granted a three-year accreditation. The American College of Radiology, or ACR, is recognized as the gold standard in medical imaging. By displaying the gold seals of ACR Accreditation, the imaging team demonstrates to patients, payers (such as Medicare), and referring physicians that you are committed to providing the safest and best quality care possible. “This is a great accomplishment proving that we provide quality imaging,” said Kathy Elmore, R.T. (R) (M) Radiology Manager at Bath Community Hospital, “and do...
HOT SPRINGS, VA
Virginian Review

Air Force Veteran Michael Barnes Nears A Decade Of Service As CFPL’s Librarian

Michael “Mike” Dudley Barnes, the librarian at the Clifton Forge Public Library, gathered intelligence in the U.S. Air Force concerning Russian communications during the War in Vietnam. After graduating from Clayton Valley High School in 1970, Barnes left Concord, Calif., joining the U.S. Air Force before he could be drafted. Barnes recalled, “At the time there was the draft lottery, and I had been given a number.” “After I joined the Air Force, the draft people called my dad to inquire about where I was, and he told them that they were too late because I had joined the Air Force,” he continued. Mike’s...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

First Christian Church To Present Christmas Musical

The children and youth of First Christian Church, 231 E. Fudge St., Covington, will present a special Christmas musical program on Sunday evening, Dec. 18 at 6:00 PM in the church’s Family Life Center. “The Loaned Manger” will offer a light and humorous touch but will also emphasize the true meaning of Christmas, the birth […] The post First Christian Church To Present Christmas Musical appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Slick spots on some roadways throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands

STAUNTON (VR) – Freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. As of mid-day Thursday, December 15, most counties in the region are reporting icy patches especially in the central Shenandoah Valley and in higher elevations. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. Bridges and overpasses freeze first, sometimes creating an icy glaze even when roadway approaches are just wet. Those who must drive should use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt. The VDOT Staunton District continues to treat roadways throughout the 11-county region with salt and abrasives. VDOT has...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Olde Town Covington meeting canceled for Dec.

Covington, Va. (VR) - Olde Town Covington will not have a meeting for the month of December 2022. The next meeting will take place in January 2023. Old Town Covington would like everyone to spend the holidays with their loved ones. The post Olde Town Covington meeting canceled for Dec. appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: Groundbreaking For New Schools

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 9, 1923 99 Years Ago Snake Run School Mix-Up Before Mayor Almost all the patrons of Snake Run School, a typical one-room country school, were in Covington yesterday as witnesses in the case of two young boy students at the school charged with being incorrigible. Mayor...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Board Appoints Hansford to Lead Callaghan Elementary

LOW MOOR, VA (VR) — Lisa M. Hansford has been appointed principal at Callaghan Elementary School, effective July 1, 2023. She will succeed Josh Craft, who will become principal of Jackson River Technical Center on July 1. Craft has served as the principal at Callaghan since July 2018. Hansford’s appointment was approved by the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board during a called meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The timing of her appointment follows a strategic timeline that was adopted by the school board in October. The timeline is part of a planned transition toward the 2023-2024 school year. Alleghany County Public...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Town Council of Clifton Forge Meeting Agenda for Dec. 13

The Town Council of Clifton Forge will be meeting on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Clifton Forge Town Council Chambers on 547 Main Street. INVOCATION – Chris Fisher PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE 1. MINUTESA) Council Meeting November 9, 2022 RECOMMENDATIONS: Approve the minutes of November 9, 2022. 2. ACTION ITEMSA) DEPARTMENT REPORTS Code Enforcement Police Department Public Works Library Water Plant Fire Department Armory RECOMMENDATION: Approve the reports as submitted andwritten. B) Make an appointment to the Clifton Forge ArmoryCommitteeRECOMMENDATION: Approve the appointment C) Make two (2) appointments to the Clifton Forge PlanningCommission RECOMMENDATION: Approve the appointments D) Make an appointment to the TAP Board of...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Moss Run Baptist Church To Hold Christmas Program Dec. 18

Moss Run Baptist Church and Pastor Frank Sizemore, Jr. wants to welcome everyone to a community Christmas Program on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 4 pm at their church. A concert of Christmas music will be performed by Richard and Denise Kiser who make their home in Salem, Virginia, and tour in many states, including […] The post Moss Run Baptist Church To Hold Christmas Program Dec. 18 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

City of Covington Offices Christmas closing information

Covington, Va. (VR) - City of Covington Offices will close early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. noon. City of Covington Offices will then be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. The Peters Mountain Landfill and State Offices (Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer and Registrar) will also close early on Thursday, December 22, 2022 and be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, and Monday, December 26, 2022. All offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The post City of Covington Offices Christmas closing information appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy