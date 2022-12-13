Thomas Eugene Staton, 72, of 311 E. Fudge St., passed away on Monday December 12, 2022, at Lewis Gale Alleghany Regional Hospital in Low Moor.

Mr. Staton was born on August 4, 1951, in Thomasville, NC a son of the late Jessie Staton Sr. and Sarah Smith Staton.

He was a counselor for 25 years at the Eagleton School in Great Barrington, MA.

In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated.

Surviving are his wife Debbie Russell Staton; a son Christopher Staton and his wife Casi all of Covington; a daughter Stacy Harris and her husband Sherwin, Sr. of Springfield, MA; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister Pamela Rich of Atlanta, GA.

A service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Arritt Funeral Home.

Online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com.

The post Thomas Eugene Staton – 72 appeared first on The Virginian Review .