ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian Review

Thomas Eugene Staton – 72

By Arritt Funeral Home
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

Thomas Eugene Staton, 72, of 311 E. Fudge St., passed away on Monday December 12, 2022, at Lewis Gale Alleghany Regional Hospital in Low Moor.

Mr. Staton was born on August 4, 1951, in Thomasville, NC a son of the late Jessie Staton Sr. and Sarah Smith Staton.

He was a counselor for 25 years at the Eagleton School in Great Barrington, MA.

In keeping with his wishes, his body has been cremated.

Surviving are his wife Debbie Russell Staton; a son Christopher Staton and his wife Casi all of Covington; a daughter Stacy Harris and her husband Sherwin, Sr. of Springfield, MA; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister Pamela Rich of Atlanta, GA.

A service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Arritt Funeral Home.

Online guest registration is available at arrittfuneralhome.com.

The post Thomas Eugene Staton – 72 appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Scharlotte Guth Gibson – 92

Mrs. Scharlotte Guth Gibson, age 92, of Covington, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Bobby Dower Gibson. Mrs. Gibson was born October 26, 1930, in Covington, the daughter of the late Earl M. Guth and Margaret Ann Crawford Guth. A lifetime resident of this community, she […] The post Scharlotte Guth Gibson – 92 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Lanier Allen Pegram, Jr. – 65

Lanier Allen Pegram, Jr. (65) died peacefully on November 25, 2022, at Waverly Health and Rehab Center, Waverly, VA. Allen was born August 15, 1957 to the late Lanier A. Pegram, Sr. and Dorothy Holloway. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna and beloved sister Lynette M. Burks. He is survived by sisters Seria Gallman (James), Prosperity, South Carolina, Doris Aileen Pegram, Washington, DC, nephews, Devin Burks, Covington and Scott Burks, Roanoke, VA, and host of cousins and (Special Friends Pastor David Halsey and Billie Jo Halsey). We will miss his sense of humor and joke-telling! Allen loved all genres of music and played in local bands. He was one of the greatest bass players in the region. He was the founder of the band " Evil Incorporated". A memorial service will be scheduled for later in 2023. Officiant will be Pastor Stephanie R. Clark (cousin). The post Lanier Allen Pegram, Jr. – 65 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WAVERLY, VA
Virginian Review

Paul Fred Terry, Jr.

Paul Fred Terry, Jr., age 66, of 425 Verge Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Woodlands Health and Rehabilitation Center, Clifton Forge. He was born on August 6, 1956, in Clifton Forge, Virginia to the late Paul Fred Terry Sr., and Pauline Austin Terry. He attended Bridgewater College and received […] The post Paul Fred Terry, Jr. appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Darren Fitzgerald Scott – 58

Darren Fitzgerald Scott, 58, of 211 Clay St., White Sulphur Springs, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, WV. Mr. Scott was born on December 8, 1964, in Hot Springs, a son of the late John and Dorothy Elizabeth Roach Scott. In addition to his parents, […] The post Darren Fitzgerald Scott – 58 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Virginian Review

Kathleen Marie Owens O’Conner, age 90

Kathleen Marie Owens O’Conner, age 90, of 112 Bath Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital – Alleghany, Low Moor. Kathleen was born July 21, 1932, in Hematite, Virginia to the late Don Washington Owens and Hazel Dale Harrison Owens. She was a retired secretary for the general foreman […] The post Kathleen Marie Owens O’Conner, age 90 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

New Dominion Bookshop to Host Mary Llewellyn McNeil in Conversation with Caroline Preston on Feb. 4

Charlottesville, VA (VR) — New Dominion Bookshop (404 E Main St.) will host a book talk and signing with author Mary Llewellyn McNeil on Saturday, February 4, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Mary Llewellyn McNeil will be speaking about her recent book, Century’s Witness: The Extraordinary Life of Journalist Wallace Carroll, which was released from Whaler Books in September. A conversation with author Caroline Preston will follow. This in-person event will be free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating. “This perceptive biography shows how one self-effacing editor set the standard...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

Major Susan Knick Views Working For The Chamber As Her Most Enjoyable Job

Susan Elizabeth Knick has spent nearly a decade living in the Alleghany Highlands where she has worked part-time for the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. Born in Waltham, Mass. in 1954, Knick graduated from Milford High School in 1972, attended Rivier College in Nashua, N.H. where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1976. Knick recalled, “My junior year in college I enlisted in the Army’s college junior program and went to basic training between my junior and senior year.” She performed so well in basic training that the U.S. Army paid for her tuition to finish...
Virginian Review

James Edward “Jim” Laughlin – 95

James Edward “Jim” Laughlin, age 95, of 1684 Port Hills Drive, Harrisonburg, Virginia, and formerly of Clifton Forge, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Bellaire @ Stone Point in Harrisonburg. Mr. Laughlin was born May 21, 1927, in Ravenswood, West Virginia to the late Daniel and Carrie Bates Laughlin. He served in the United States Navy during World War II, was a graduate of West Virginia University and Glenville State University, and received his master’s degree from Appalachian State. His career in education, which spanned many decades, included teaching and coaching at Clifton Forge High School from 1952-56, and culminated in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy