Starkville, MS

Lane Kiffin Releases Statement on Passing of Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach

By John Macon Gillespie
 2 days ago

The Rebels coach bid farewell to his friend on Twitter on Tuesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was pronounced dead on Monday, the school announced.

He was 61 years old, and his coaching counterpart, Lane Kiffin of the Ole Miss Rebels, released a statement on Twitter following his passing:

"I truly loved Coach Leach and every minute I shared with him. I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches, and they have told me so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for Coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can't imagine college football without him. I'm grateful to be part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner that he is.

"I know God is welcoming the Pirate home now."

-- Lane Kiffin

Leach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday with a 'personal health issue'.

According to reports from the Clarion Ledger, Leach suffered a massive heart attack and may have suffered seizures and brain damage.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather," Leach's family said in a statement. "He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity. We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

This news comes two weeks after the Bulldogs' upset win over the Ole Miss Rebels in the annual Egg Bowl, and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is known to tweet support of Leach, often referring to him as "the Pirate."

Leach was a pioneer on the offensive side of the football and was known for his innovations in the 'air raid' offense. He was also the winningest coach in the history of Texas Tech football.

The Grove Report sends its thoughts and prayers to the Leach family.

