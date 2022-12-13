Wilcox-Hildreth’s boys slid to 0-3 in a 39-60 defeat at the hands of Alma on December 9 in Alma. No score by quarters was provided. Individually for the Falcons, Micah Johnson had 14 points and two steals with Sam Gruwell getting 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Dagan Ortgiesen had nine points, two assists and three rebounds and Grayson Sheen contributed four points and 13 rebounds. Chase Bunger got three rebounds to go with two points. Lucas Linden had two rebounds.

ALMA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO