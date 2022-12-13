Read full article on original website
themindencourier.com
Axtell Boys Defeat Overton
Axtell defeated Overton 63-37 in an FKC contest in Axtell on December 9 that was a tie game three minutes into the third quarter. But the Cats went on a 34-8 run the rest of the way and cruised to raise their record to 3-1. The first half was a...
themindencourier.com
Whippets Record Remains Perfect With Second Half Comeback Over Broken Bow
Minden’s girls used a second half comeback to overcome Broken Bow 50-45 on December 10 at Broken Bow. The record remained perfect at 4-0. The Lady Indians led 27-21 at halftime and still led by three going to the fourth. But the Lady Whippets, who had a hurdle of woes at the foul line, played a strong final period to prevail.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Indoor Sports Complex making progress
KEARNEY – Kearney City Council heard an update Tuesday on the forthcoming Indoor Sports Complex. The presentation was part of their consent agenda, and no action was taken on the project. Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden said details for the facility are being fine-tuned. “It’s certainly a large...
themindencourier.com
Alma Defeats Wilcox-Hildreth
Wilcox-Hildreth’s boys slid to 0-3 in a 39-60 defeat at the hands of Alma on December 9 in Alma. No score by quarters was provided. Individually for the Falcons, Micah Johnson had 14 points and two steals with Sam Gruwell getting 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Dagan Ortgiesen had nine points, two assists and three rebounds and Grayson Sheen contributed four points and 13 rebounds. Chase Bunger got three rebounds to go with two points. Lucas Linden had two rebounds.
KSNB Local4
Winning 2by2 ticket sold in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One lucky player who bought a 2by2 ticket for the Wednesday, December 14 drawing is holding a ticket worth $22,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s 2by2 draw matched all four winning numbers for the $22,000 top prize. The ticket was sold at Smoker Friendly #018, 710 Diers Ave, in Grand Island. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s 2by2 draw were Red 10, 16, and White 06, 22.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools, University of Nebraska at Kearney extend shared facilities agreement
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have signed an agreement to continue sharing facilities. The agreement is a 10-year extension from June 2023 to June 2033. UNK will have access to the Kearney High School pool/natatorium and track, while KPS will access the...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
Kearney Hub
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
knopnews2.com
knopnews2.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
3 News Now
Clean water doesn’t come cheap: Nebraska towns are shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is required by law to keep the nitrate level...
KSNB Local4
GIPS intending to vacate seat of recently elected school board member
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Just a month after being elected to the Ward C seat of the Grand Island Public School Board, Katie Mauldin may be having her seat vacated by the district. During Monday night’s school board meeting, a GIPS representative hand-delivered an official notice to Mauldin stating...
Kearney Hub
Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders
KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
KSNB Local4
In the Kitchen With Joe: ‘Pam’s Pub & Grub’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the last 37 years, Pamela Ehlers has been serving up delicious breakfasts, fried chicken, and more at ‘Pam’s Pub & Grub’ in Grand Island. Now she’s hanging up the apron and retiring. “I’ve been thinking about it for a year...
Kearney Hub
Kearney dog boarding facility permit gets Buffalo County Board of Commissioners approval
A special use permit application for a dog boarding facility at 29235 145th Road in Kearney was approved by the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday. The board approved the permit request submitted by property owner Mark Morten with a 5-2 vote. Commissioners Timothy Higgins and Ronald Loeffelholz voted against it.
gifamilyradio.com
Theft by Shoplifting 5th Offense Arrest at Grand Island's Walmart North
(Grand Island, NE) - On Saturday evening GIPD officers responded to Walmart North in Grand Island in reference to a shoplifting. Walmart loss prevention reported a female changed the price tag on an article of clothing, changing the price to $3.00 instead of $29.98. The female paid the $3.00 and attempted to exit the store with the article of clothing. The female was contacted by officers and identified as Margaret Godfrey. A records check found Margaret to have 4 previous shoplifting convictions. Margaret was arrested for Theft by Shoplifting 5th offense.
News Channel Nebraska
Flu cases nearly tripled in one week in three central counties
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Lab confirmed cases of influenza have nearly tripled in a week in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. It's an alarming trend pointing toward one of the worst flu seasons in five years. The first week in December saw lab confirmed flu cases jump from 40 to...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets jail time in obscene photo case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend two years in jail in connection with a case of sending obscene photos to two teenage girls. Hall County District Court records show Grayson Fries, 21, was convicted of misdemeanor negligent child abuse and two counts of misdemeanor distributing obscene literature and material to minors.
ohiofusion.com
Curtailing Queerness: High School Newspaper Shutdown & The Impact of Censorship
The conflict for the Viking Saga, the school newspaper at Northwest High School in Grand Island, Nebraska, started in March when the school administration issued new rules for the journalism class, which produces the content for the newspaper issues. Students were told they had to use their birth names for their byline. Marcus Pennell, a trans Viking Saga reporter, said the administration cited the school board’s ‘controversial issues’ policy, which states, “we do not teach controversial issues, but rather, provide opportunities for their study.”
