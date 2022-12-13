Fantastic foods for stress-free holiday parties

I do not cook well under stress. In fact, stress turns me into something of a Grinch.

Don’t believe me? More than a few years ago Michael and I were throwing a holiday party. The guests had already started to arrive, and I was in the kitchen baking up a number of items that I insisted had to be served that evening. One guest - an old friend of mine – found me and told me to join the party.

The fool.

“A party, you say?” I said with a shout. “How can I bake with these guests all about? Oh, their chittery-chatting and their cluckity-clucking that is what’s got my brain a humming. How can I keep this party from coming?!”

OK, so maybe I didn’t rhyme, but you get the gist.

Of course, the party turned out fine. They always do. Our guests went home happy and full of good cheer. Only my aforementioned friend saw the Grinch in me. He may have wanted to stab me with a thirty-nine-and-a-half-foot pole, but, thankfully, he showed some holiday restraint.

What makes this story even worse is that it wasn’t the first time party stress got the best of me. I threw my first holiday gathering in 1991 when I was in graduate school. I remember completely freaking out because I ran out of eggs before I had time to make homemade eggnog. I’m embarrassed to admit that I left my party and drove to the supermarket to get them.

There’s a lesson in those stories. Did the success of the party hinge on those last few items that I had baking in the kitchen? Were my guests back in 1991 so addicted to eggnog that they would have been furious had it not been served? Of course not. Parties are really about bringing people together, and it’s hard to do that if you are stuck in the kitchen all night.

But a good party is also about food. How do you create that perfect balance between good party food and no hosting stress? Here are a few tips that I’ve learned from more than 30 – yes 30! – years of party planning.

No. 1: Keep it simple. Every year I feel like I have to make a dozen different cookies and appetizers. In reality, I’ve been to parties where the food consists of bowls of chips and salsa. Guess what? No one cared. Still, if you are reading this feature, it’s probably because you like to cook and bake, so “keeping it simple” means making a few things that you like to make and, more importantly, you know how to make. That might mean Rice Krispy bars or chocolate chip cookies. If those don’t seem “holiday” enough, sprinkle on some decorative red and green sugars or holiday M&M’s.

No. 2: Get help. You don’t have to do everything yourself. Most party-goers love to bring something that they can share. That might mean a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine. If you know a friend who makes a terrific dip, don’t be afraid to ask them to bring it. They will be flattered, and there will be one less thing you have to make.

No. 3: Plan. For this year’s holiday gathering, I kept a list of things that I wanted to make. That list helped me to organize my time in a way that allowed me to get things done. More importantly, it also allowed me to prioritize the things I wanted to make. When party day rolled around, I trimmed my list to only those things I really wanted to serve. That saved me time, and, more importantly, it saved me stress.

No. 4: Stay out of the kitchen. Let me be clear. When baking/cooking for a party you need to be in the kitchen. However, you want to make sure that once your first guests arrive that whatever you are serving is done and on the table. I have missed too many of my own parties trying to put one more thing in the oven. It is so silly. Remember, you are a guest at your own party. You deserve to have fun, too.

No. 5: Work ahead. Lots of party foods – like dips, for example - can be made a few days ahead. The same goes for cookies and candies. For this year’s party, I made a different batch of cookie dough every night just before going to bed. I sealed them in bags, and then put them into the refrigerator. It took 15 minutes at the most. Of course, I still had to bake those cookies, but it was so much easier knowing that most of the prep work was done.

There are countless other tips I could share, but I will stop now and provide you with a few recipes that you can use to celebrate the holidays with your friends and family. And, if I may do my Grinch impression one more time…

“And Knock puzzled and puzzled as he watched his guests munch…on plates of sliced cheeses and chips by the bunch. They didn’t need Yule logs or fancy iced treats. They seemed just as pleased by far simpler eats. What happened then, well, at the party they say, Knock’s hosting stress shrunk by three sizes that day.”

My apologies to Dr. Seuss.

Happy Holidays!

Crockpot Meatballs with Bourbon Sauce

I like to serve both sweet and savory treats at our parties. This allows guests to make a meal out of the event, something that’s important if the party stretches over the dinner hour.

One of the easiest savory appetizers to serve is crockpot meatballs. While you can make the meatballs yourself, you also can buy frozen ones. That saves on time.

Of course, you need to add some sauce to those meatballs. This one from the website Tasty Kitchen is pretty nice.

Ingredients

1 pound of frozen meatballs

½ cup ketchup

½ cup brown sugar, packed

¼ cup bourbon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Put the meatballs into your crockpot.

In a medium sized sauce pan, mix the remaining ingredients together over low heat. Stir until the sugar melts. Pour over the meatballs, and cook on low for 5-6 hours until the meatballs are no longer frozen.

Serve.

Garlic Pull-Apart Christmas Tree Bread

This recipe comes from the website Half-Baked Harvest.

It’s a bit more involved than the meatballs that I featured above. That said, it can be made in advance. That’s a plus in my entertaining book. And you can make it any time of year. You don’t have to cut it into the shape of a Christmas tree.

Ingredients

1 head of garlic

Olive Oil

¾ cup milk

2 ¼ teaspoons instant yeast (one package)

1 tablespoon honey

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3 ¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

10 tablespoons of butter, room temperature

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1 pinch chili flakes

Marinara sauce for dipping

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Slice the top of off your head of garlic to expose the cloves. Place the garlic on a piece of aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil. Wrap in the foil, and roast in the oven for about 50 minutes. When it’s done, unwrap the garlic and allow it to cool slightly. When it’s cool enough to touch, squeeze the roasted garlic into a bowl (discard the garlic skins). Add 8 tablespoons of butter, as well as the Parmesan and the herbs. Stir to combine. Set aside.

Now it’s time to make your dough. Heat the milk to about 100 degrees (don’t let it get warmer than 110 degrees). Set aside.

In a large bowl combine the flour with the yeast and salt. Stir in the warm milk followed by the honey. Stir in the beaten eggs. If the dough remains sticky, stir in a little more flour. When the dough is no longer sticky, knead it (either with the dough hook in a stand mixer or on a lightly floured counter top) for about 5-8 minutes. Place in a lightly-greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and allow to rise for about an hour.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Turn the risen dough onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into two equal halves. Roll out the first half to a rectangle that is roughly 11x15 inches. Spread the rolled dough with two-thirds of the garlic and butter mixture. Roll out your second half of dough into an 11x15-inch rectangle. Place it on top of the first rectangle (they don’t have to be exactly the same size).

Take a pizza cutter (or a sharp knife) and cut the stacked dough into a triangle. Set the extra pieces aside (see *Note below). Carefully lay your triangle on a baking sheet that is lined with parchment paper.

Cut your triangle of dough into horizontal slices that are about 1-inch apart, making sure to leave the middle “trunk” of the tree intact. Pull the slices gently and give them a twist. Brush your “tree” with the remaining garlic butter.

Bake your tree for roughly 15-20 minutes (the dough should be lightly brown).

Serve with warmed marinara sauce for dipping.

*Note: I hate waste. Thus, I could not just throw away the scraps of dough that were left after I trimmed my dough into a triangle. Thus, I sliced those pieces of dough into 1-inch strips and gave them a twist. I brushed them with more garlic butter, and I baked them on a parchment lined baking sheet for 15 minutes at 350 degrees. I served them in a bowl alongside my tree.

Bruschetta with Tomatoes, Basil and Fresh Mozzarella

It doesn’t get much easier than this. Still, guests will love the taste of fresh tomatoes and mozzarella seasoned with basil. We’ve made an entire meal out this appetizer but it also works well as an opener to any party.

Ingredients

1 crusty loaf of French bread cut into ¼-inch slices

2-3 Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped

Fresh mozzarella, sliced thinly

Fresh basil leaves, chopped

Olive Oil

Preheat the broiler. Set the rack about 4-inches below the broiler. Bake bread slices on a cookie sheet until toasted (watch it closely because it will burn quickly) about 2-3 minutes. Set the toasted bread aside.

Brush each slice of bread with olive oil. Top with a slice of mozzarella. Sprinkle with chopped tomatoes and then with a little basil.

Return the bruschetta to the broiler and broil for a minute until cheese begins to melt (again, watch it closely).

While best warm, this appetizer is still pretty tasty at room temperature.