Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Blizzard Warning for Sheridan County, Emergency Management Urges Preparedness
A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings for Sheridan County for now through Thursday, December 15 at 5 a.m. Sheridan County Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for the storm, which could last a few days, and expect that power, gas, and communications may be affected.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College closes all campuses due to weather
With the winter storm closing the Interstate and other roads, Sheridan College has remained closed at all campus locations today, Dec. 14, due to weather. According to the college, all classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations will be postponed or canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with any questions.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan College campuses close due to winter storm
Sheridan College and Sheridan College in Johnson County have announced they will be closing their campuses today at 1 p.m. All classes and activities at all SC and SCJC locations scheduled to begin on or after 1 p.m. will be canceled. Students are encouraged to reach out to instructors with...
Sheridan Media
Fundraising Efforts For Wildlife Fencing Along I-25 South Of Buffalo Doing Well
Recent fundraising and monetary donations will help the Wyoming Department of Transportation complete a critical wildlife project on Interstate 25. The project has received more than $300,000 in donations, thanks in part to recent fundraising efforts through the WYldlife Fund and Muley Fanatic Foundation, including donations from the Knobloch Family Foundation, Williams Energy Foundation, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, among others.
Sheridan Media
Two Sheridan County Resident Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the deaths of two Sheridan County residents attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. An older adult Sheridan County male died in November. He was not hospitalized and did not have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 86.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan HS Nordic Ski Results: December 9-10, 2022
Sheridan’s first weekend of competition took place near Laramie. In the 5km race, Justin McDowell was the highest finisher for the Sheridan boys as he placed 27th with a time of 18 minutes 22.5 seconds. Kayley Alicke was the highest finisher for the Sheridan girls as she placed 15th...
Sheridan Media
Bender Subdivision Amended Plat
The Sheridan City Council approved the Bender Subdivision on October 3 during a regularly scheduled business meeting. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner informed the City Council this week that a resolution amending the plat will be brought before the Council for consideration due to revisions that were made by the applicant.
Sheridan Media
SCSD#3 Board Discusses Mission Statement, School Funding in Work Session
Due to weather, the SCSD#3 School board held a virtual work session preceding the monthly board meeting on Wednesday Dec. 14. The trustees heard two speakers via zoom, Joel Dvorak and Representative Barry Crago. Dvorak spoke to the board about what he could do to help them with strategic planning...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Police Report Drug Bust in November
Buffalo Police Captain Garth Nicholas, in his recent report to the Buffalo City Council, said police officers made a major drug bust in the city in. He said the department had seized a half-pound of methamphetamine during the arrest, and had also seized marijuana. Nicholas also reported there were 756...
Sheridan Media
Ucross Ribbon Cutting to Be Held on Saturday
Ucross will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Lauren Anderson Dance Studio and Koehler Performing Arts Centeron Saturday, December 17, at 11 a.m. with the Sheridan County Chamber Ambassadors. Free and open to the public, the festivities will include a dedication, a brief performance, remarks, and refreshments. Ucross is...
Sheridan Media
The Food Group Receives $50,000 Donation
One Sheridan food bank just received a financial boost to help transport large quantities of donated food. Earlier this week The Food Group received a $25,000 donation from the Ramaco Foundation, which is the charitable arm of Ramaco Resources Incorporated. A second $25,000 donation will be made sometime next year.
Sheridan Media
People’s Choice Lighting and Decorating Contest Winners Announced
Babe’s Flowers is the first-place winner in the 2022 Sheridan Christmas Stroll People’s Choice Lighting & Decorating Contest, held by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Sheridan Media. Babe’s is located at 23 N. Main St. in Sheridan. WYLD Adventures, located at 35 N. Main St. in Sheridan, took second place.
Sheridan Media
Broncs v Bison Hoops Tonight / Wyoming Basketball v Dayton Tomorrow / Cowboy Football two Weeks Away From the Arizona Bowl
BRONC / LADY BRONC BASKETBALL – The Sheridan high school basketball teams play Buffalo tonight the boys play in Sheridan, the girls are in Buffalo, tomorrow they host a double header with Cody. Tip off tonight is 7:00 and tomorrow game times are 12:30 and 2:00 and all three...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
Comments / 0