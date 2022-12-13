ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

City of Cheyenne to begin annexation process in January

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has initiated its first city-imitated annexation of county pockets, consistent with the City Council’s 2022 priority list. A “county pocket” is an area of unincorporated land that’s completely surrounded by the City of Cheyenne. The first annexation area...
CHEYENNE, WY
Kemmerer Gazette

Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?

“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Multiple Wyoming highways closed due to snow; I-80 seeing closures between Rock Springs and Nebraska

CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Wyoming roadways are closed due to winter conditions on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins as of 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound I-80 is closed from Laramie to Rawlins. Eastbound I-80 is closed from Cheyenne to the Nebraska state line, according to WYDOT.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
capcity.news

Local and state agencies send reminders for winter preparedness procedures

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With an increasing number of Wyoming’s population coming from out of state and with winter blizzard advisories issued for this week, local and state agencies are instructing new residents on how to prepare themselves for the snowy season. The National Weather Report of Cheyenne issued...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wednesday Morning: Snow Closes Major Wyoming Highways

As forecasted, parts of Wyoming saw heavy snow on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, 12/14/22 long stretches of interstates are closed. I-25 between Casper and Cheyenne. 1-80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. Look at the map above and you'll find many back highways closed as well. So when will those roads open?
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne City Council denies retail liquor license transfer

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Cheyenne City Council denied the transfer of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. The council’s 5–4 vote to decline the transfer means that the demolished restaurant keeps the license until it expires in March 2023. After that, the city can reissue it to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s I-80 Is Already Closed

You knew this was coming. It was just a matter of when. This big winter storm you've been hearing about is moving into Wyoming. So how long would it take for Wyoming's I-80 to close?. It happened while you were sleeping. It was the first Wyoming stretch of highway to...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Area 3 Employees Advised to Stay Home Due to Forecasted Blizzard

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions and/or extreme weather conditions from the forecasted blizzard conditions, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins have implemented a level 3 closure for Tuesday. "All City of Cheyenne and Laramie County non-essential employees living in the 3 east...
CHEYENNE, WY
K99

Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?

There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
WYOMING STATE
bigfoot99.com

Winter Storm Warning: Heavy snow expected throughout Carbon County

A strong winter storm which developed in the mountains of California over the weekend is expected to impact the high plains of Wyoming later today and tomorrow. The cross-country storm will then unleash a blizzard across the Northern Plains and leave parts of the Northeast with wintry weather later in the week.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD looking for information regarding hit and run

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is looking for information on a hit and run that occurred last week. The department has posted a video of the suspected vehicle, seen below, and is requesting that anyone who knows the driver or vehicle let the department know. The driver...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy