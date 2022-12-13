Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Comments / 0