Pennsylvania gives notice to local company for exceeding emission limits
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "notice of violation" to Shell Chemicals Appalachia.
Legal agreement with township allows 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County to go ahead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - After developers appealed a denial of their project, an 159-acre solar farm in rural Washtenaw County has a path to move forward. An affiliate of AES Corp., a global energy company headquartered in Virginia, aims to bring the utility-grade installation called the Thorn Lake Solar project to farmland in Manchester Township, some 25 miles southwest of Ann Arbor.
Realtors announce sale of downtown Youngstown building
A landmark building in downtown Youngstown has been sold.
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
Planes grounded at Youngstown Air Reserve Station
The sound of C-130s flying makes you feel at home in Youngstown, but it's been quieter lately.
27 First News
Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.
(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
wtae.com
DEP says Shell cracker plant exceeded emission limits, issues notice of violation
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell Chemicals for exceeding emissions limitations at its cracker plant in Beaver County. The DEP announced Wednesday that Shell's plant, which became fully operational in November, had violated the company's air quality plan.
Michigan Democrats want to steal my rights so they can reward their union buddies
Michigan Democrats want to end right-to-work and force me to join a union. That's so Gov. Whitmer and her Democrat allies can reward their union buddies.
PUCO approves plan for new area code ‘overlay’ in 440 zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new phone area code “overlay” has been approved for the 440 zone, with officials saying the current code soon will run out of available numbers. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved the plan Wednesday. The 440 code is expected to exhaust its available numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m.
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
First Energy said that the cause of the outages in Mercer County is under investigation.
Vehicle restrictions in place on Mercer County interstates
On roadways with Tier 4 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted.
Proposed solar plant causes stir in mid-Michigan township
Conway Township is slated for the plant is holding its first public hearing about changing solar energy ordinances.
Man hospitalized following industrial accident in Youngstown
One man is hospitalized after an apparent industrial accident Wednesday morning in Youngstown.
beavercountyradio.com
300 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen in Hanover Twp.
(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported yesterday that they were dispatched to the Ponderosa Golf Course on Route 168 in Hanover Twp. for a report of theft. Upon arriving an investigating Troopers learned that someone stole around 300 gallons of gasoline from a gas...
Marion Twp. man running Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY – Michael Ward, the owner of Mike's Main Street Bar & Grill at 708 Lawrence Ave, bought the business in 2019 just in time for the COVID lockdown. "It was a struggle but takeout was the silver lining; it saved us as it did others," he said.
Slots gamers ‘exploit’ racino glitch for $15K: Report
Austintown police are looking into a gaming glitch at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Racecourse that ended in a theft of over $15,000.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hearing on secret recording between UPMC doctors continues
A surreptitious recording of a conversation between UPMC’s head of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone was “part of a years-long vendetta,” an attorney for the hospital behemoth said in court on Wednesday. UPMC attorney John Conti argued during a preliminary injunction hearing that...
WFMJ.com
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
Mohawk Area School District superintendent resigns
The superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District announced his resignation earlier this week.
