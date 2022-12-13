Friday night: When every Wayne County boys’ basketball game went down to the wire

RICHMOND, Ind. — Knightstown just hit a three to go up by one with 10 seconds left, leaving Lincoln that much time to send the home fans into a frenzy with a buzzer-beater Friday night.

Everyone knew the ball was going to Tyler Wyles, and it did. Once he passed half court, however, he rifled a two-handed pass to the right corner, where Evan Stuckey caught the ball, pump-faked and drove to the basket.

Stuckey jumped alongside a Panther defender. It was a tough shot, and the ball grazed the rim. By the time the scramble for the ball was over, time had expired, and Knightstown escaped with a 51-50 win.

That game was the definition of a nail-biter, and it wasn’t the only one in the area Friday. In fact, all five boys’ basketball games in Wayne County that night were decided by 10 points or fewer, and four of them came down to the final shot.

Northeastern lost a near-identical rematch of last season’s sectional championship against Eastern Hancock 55-45. Richmond fell to Marion 63-61 on a last-second tip-in. Centerville lost to Daleville 39-36 on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Hagerstown was the only area team to win — its first win of the year — 69-66 over Union County.

Here’s more on boys’ basketball and all other Wayne County high school sports results from Dec. 6-10:

Boys basketball

Stats from Friday’s madness

Wyles, Stuckey and Logan Vance each scored 15 points to lead Lincoln in the loss to Knightstown. Wyles added five assists, and Vance pulled down 13 rebounds.

Karsen Scarrette led Northeastern in the loss to Eastern Hancock with 11 points. Grant Luebbe was close behind with 10 points and seven rebounds. Keaton Mikesell added seven points.

Richmond’s big three had a big game against Marion. Ryder Cate had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Mason Carpenter dropped 18 points. Cedric Horton had 13 points and five rebounds.

Shea Hollendonner was a big bright spot for Centerville in the loss to Daleville with 22 points and eight rebounds. Nate Dickenson had seven points and six rebounds. Ethan Vecera added eight rebounds and seven assists.

In Hagerstown’s win over Union County, Kaagen Kendall led the way with 15 points. Cole Tracy, Anthony Kelley, Carter Jenkins and Mason Romack were all close behind with 14, 13, 12 and 10, respectively.

Lincoln, Richmond win other game of week

The Golden Eagles and Red Devils were both victorious in their non-Friday contests last week.

Lincoln bested Anderson Prep 65-45 Wednesday. Wyles scored 28 points and dished out five assists. Vance scored 26 points and grabbed six rebounds. Stuckey added seven points.

Richmond topped Talawanda 74-43 Saturday. Horton led the team with 20 points. Cate had 19 points and six rebounds. Carpenter had 11 points.

Hagerstown falls; Seton improves to 4-1

The Tigers fell to Wapahani 71-27 Saturday. Kendall led the team with seven points.

The Cardinals’ lone game of the week resulted in a 62-42 win over Anderson Prep Saturday. Mason Harvey led the way with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Braiden Hogg scored nine, and Jason Moynihan added eight.

Girls basketball

Northeastern picks up pair of wins

The Knights started their week Tuesday with a 62-22 win over National Trail. Ady Kircher led the way with 20 points. Ava Mikesell had 18 points and five rebounds. Juztice Slick added 12 points and seven steals.

Northeastern then beat South Adams 51-40 Saturday. Kircher scored 23 points to lead the team. Addisen Mastriano had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Mikesell had nine points and five assists. Slick added 10 rebounds.

Lincoln splits week after tripling win total

After only winning one game all of last season, the Golden Eagles won their third of this season Tuesday with a 28-25 victory over Wes-Del. Elliott Jones led the team with 12 points and five steals. Grace Sherwood had eight rebounds and five steals. Addyson Pitcock had six steals.

Lincoln then fell to Winchester 79-15 Saturday.

Richmond, Centerville, Hagerstown can’t get offense going

The Red Devils lost to Franklin County 44-33 Tuesday. Maddie Sonsini led the way with 16 points. Kiarra Handley added seven.

The Bulldogs fell to Union City 47-39 in their lone game of the week Wednesday. Gabby Duke exploded for 21 points and seven rebounds. Makenna Hartman had 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The Tigers lost to Union County 31-15 Wednesday before falling to Connersville 51-23 Friday.

Wrestling

Centerville wins Rushville Super Five

The Bulldogs went 4-0 at Rushville Saturday with wins over Greensburg (54-25), Batesville (65-18), Connersville (60-18) and the host school (42-39). Jackson Marker, Oshea Phillips and Nathan Westover all went 4-0 individually on the day.

While that took place, Centerville’s girls competed at the Lebanon Invite. Shelby Life led the team, placing second in her weight class.

Northeastern goes 3-2 at Union City Super Six

The Knights started their week Wednesday with a win against Lincoln and a loss against Franklin County. Michael Henderson, Zane Schneider and Heather Crull all went 2-0. Basil Kiracofe and Lucas Chamness each picked up one win.

Northeastern then had a 3-2 showing at Union City with four individual weight-class champions.

Lincoln competes at Knightstown Invite

The Golden Eagles placed fifth at Knightstown Saturday with 130 team points. Gage Sherwood, Dylan Camron and Payton Gray all went 4-0 on the day.

*Note: Richmond and Hagerstown competed at the Red Devils’ second-annual Tom Hill Invitational Saturday, but The Palladium-Item could not find any results.

Swim and dive

Centerville competes in four events

The Bulldogs started their week Tuesday against Batesville. The boys won 118-58, and the girls won 98-70.

For the boys, Nate Minton, RJ Ringley, Devon Whaley and Jack Kenny won the 200 medley relay. Kenny, Ringley, Sam Gibbons and Grayson Jarvis won the 200 freestyle relay. Whaley, Collin Martin, Minton and Ringley won the 400 freestyle relay. Whaley won the 200 individual medley. Eli West won diving. Kenny won the 100 butterfly. Ringley won the 100 freestyle. Gibbons won the 100 backstroke.

For the girls, Taylor Heaston, Kenna Hemmerling, Avery Dickerson and Emily Kaucher won the 200 medley relay. Dickerson, Paxtyn Elsrod, Gabby Todd and Ali Hemmerling won the 200 freestyle relay. Heaston, Ali Hemmerling, Todd and Dickerson won the 400 freestyle relay. Heaston won the 100 butterfly and diving. Tabby Moore won the 200 individual medley. Kaucher won the 50 freestyle. Dickerson won the 100 backstroke. Kenna Hemmerling won the 100 breaststroke.

Centerville then hosted Connersville Thursday. The boys won 119-51, and the girls lost 103-77.

For the boys, Zack Hugo, Ringley, Whaley and Jack Sewell won the 200 medley relay. Ringley, Gibbons, Sewell and Kenny won the 200 freestyle relay. Kenny, Jarvis, Minton and Whaley won the 400 freestyle relay. Kenny won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly. West won diving. Jarvis won the 100 freestyle. Whaley won the 100 backstroke.

For the girls, Dickerson won the 50 freestyle. Heaston won diving. Kaucher won the 100 freestyle.

The Bulldogs competed at the East Central Relays Saturday. The boys placed fifth with their highest finish being third in the 400 freestyle relay by Hugo, Minton, Sewell and Ringley. The Girls placed sixth with their highest finish being third in the 375 crescendo relay by Alexis Ream, Todd, Kaucher and Kenna Hemmerling.

At the same time, West was at the Fishers Diving Invite, where he placed 12 th overall.

Richmond splits meet at Connersville

The Red Devil boys beat the Spartans 120-53, and the girls lost 103-71.

For the boys, Greyson Farmer, Cayden Lindahl, Masson Heiny and Owen Fowler won the 200 medley relay. Farmer won the 200 and 500 freestyles. Lindahl won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke. Brodie Morken won diving. Heiny won the 100 butterfly. Fowler won the 100 freestyle.

For the girls, Olivia Bailey won the 200 freestyle. Addisen Jones won diving. Bess Scheiben won the 100 freestyle.

Seton competes with Centerville

The Cardinals swam alongside Centerville and Batesville Tuesday. Bella Diehl, Alex Hodge, Josey Meeks and Jackie Clemente won the 200 medley relay. Hodge won the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle. Meeks won the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Zach Piatt is a reporter for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13 .

