FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
thesunpapers.com
Toy drive creates long-standing memories and traditions
The township high school’s junior and senior class councils hosted their 24th annual Township Toys: 24 at the Core All-Night Toy Drive earlier this month. The annual drive has been a staple in the community since the late ‘90s, and the pandemic did not defeat charitable efforts in the township.
thesunpapers.com
County women’s club celebrates season of giving
The Gloucester County Women’s Club is making the holiday season brighter this year by adopting three local families in need, collecting food for local pantries and hosting a holiday party for families who have a child with cancer. “We are a group of women who want to get out...
thesunpapers.com
Rotary donation helps Monroe library with garden project
The Monroe Township library has received $10,000 from the Williamstown Sunrise Rotary to help with an outdoor beautification project. “The main driver behind the project was that the library has been kind enough to let the Rotary meet there once a week on Wednesday before library hours,” said Dave Debreceni, president of the Williamstown Sunrise Rotary.
thesunpapers.com
Partnership benefits parents who want kids to learn swimming
The Harrison Township Recreation Commission has partnered for a decade with Kennedy Fitness and Wellness in Mullica Hill to help kids learn to swim and host seasonal aquatic programs in a winter session set to kick off in January. “It’s for children only,” said township Recreation Coordinator Sharon Chew. “It...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County Insurance Pool celebrates member school district successes
Each year, the Burlington County Insurance Pool Joint Insurance Fund (BCIP JIF) celebrates member school district successes at their annual State of the Joint Insurance Fund Dinner. The dinner meeting is organized to reward and recognize the extraordinary efforts of member districts for their commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and community by actively participating in risk management programs.
thesunpapers.com
Grant program to fund affordable housing in county
When the pandemic started in 2020, people lost jobs and struggling families living from paycheck to paycheck found themselves in economic distress. Choices were made between paying the rent and utilities – or buying food. Homeowners wondered how they were going to pay the mortgage. Many states – including New Jersey – temporarily banned evictions.
thesunpapers.com
Library hosts friendly puzzle competition
As staff at the Free Public Library of Monroe Township worked from home during COVID, they participated in webinars to come up with ideas on how to make the library better. One that stuck out to Adult Programing and Community Outreach Librarian, Jennifer Shillig was the idea of games and activities for adults, including a jigsaw puzzle contest.
thesunpapers.com
Warmed by school pride
The township high school’s Class of 2024 has initiated a new fundraiser to pay for future class events, a blanket sale that got underway last week. “At the beginning of the school year, the Class of 2024 officers and advisors brainstormed ideas for our first fundraiser of the year,” said Class of 2024 advisor Kimberly Kramer. “We decided to have a blanket sale and the officers were in charge of coming up with the color and design.”
thesunpapers.com
Board of ed seeks new member to complete term
After nearly a decade of serving on the township board of education, Mary Melvin will step down from her position. Her departure – from a term that expires next year – means the board needs to find a replacement in about three months. Melvin announced her decision on Nov. 21.
thesunpapers.com
County finance office goes paperless for bid submissions
In keeping with an increasingly paperless society, contractors bidding on county-funded projects will now submit their proposals electronically. “Burlington County already has a stellar credit rating and the lowest average county tax in New Jersey, but the switch from paper-based procurement to an electronic system will help us achieve even greater efficiencies and cost savings,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell.
thesunpapers.com
Service for Solace
Grace Episcopal Church today announces a Service for Solace on Dec. 21, 2022, at 6 p.m. This event is an opportunity for those who are holding grief, anxiety, pain, or any other kind of suffering spiritually, emotionally, or physically during this season to gather to pray for themselves and others. The pandemic season has left many people feeling wounded, and in need of healing. Grace Episcopal Church encourages you to join this opportunity for healing prayers with candlelight, music, and an opportunity to name those people and things that weigh on our hearts and minds. Grace church believes that God gives us a community so that people may come together and hold space for one another so that Christ may heal our hearts, minds and souls.
thesunpapers.com
Perkins Center for the Arts seeking submissions for Photography 42
Is seeking submissions for Photography 42, a juried photography show opening Jan. 10 through Feb. 24. There are three top prizes and a special prize for a photograph that may be chosen by the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Curator of Photographs for the Museum’s permanent collection. Artists are...
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
thesunpapers.com
Harpist is among performers in library concert program
Finely crafted Irish harps produce angelic, resonating sounds that have delighted audiences since medieval times. Continuing that tradition is harpist Stephanie Sussmeier, who will play traditional Christmas and holiday songs on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m., in the lounge of the Mullica Hill branch library. Her performance will be the third of four shows in the county library system’s holiday concert program this year.
thesunpapers.com
DAV needs help to continue free shuttle for veterans
From the rice paddies of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan, American soldiers made great sacrifices for this country. They were recognized and honored on Veterans Day in South Jersey with solemn ceremonies and thanks for their military service. Those events were also an opportunity to reflect on veterans after their service, especially those disabled and unable to drive.
thesunpapers.com
Delayed but undaunted: Cinnaminson’s tree lighting
A Cinnaminson tradition returned on Dec. 9 with the holiday tree lighting at Wood Park. Delayed roughly a week due to inclement weather, the event brings out residents each year to mark the beginning of the holiday season with the lighting of the township Christmas tree. “The holiday tree-lighting event...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county
Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
Atlantic City School Board Embarrasses Former Superintendent
It’s beyond embarrassing. Last night, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, former Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools Barry Caldwell failed to receive the required number of votes to be rehired. A late agenda item was added in an attempt to hire Caldwell to the position of Acting Director of Operations...
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
