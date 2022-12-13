Grace Episcopal Church today announces a Service for Solace on Dec. 21, 2022, at 6 p.m. This event is an opportunity for those who are holding grief, anxiety, pain, or any other kind of suffering spiritually, emotionally, or physically during this season to gather to pray for themselves and others. The pandemic season has left many people feeling wounded, and in need of healing. Grace Episcopal Church encourages you to join this opportunity for healing prayers with candlelight, music, and an opportunity to name those people and things that weigh on our hearts and minds. Grace church believes that God gives us a community so that people may come together and hold space for one another so that Christ may heal our hearts, minds and souls.

