Moorestown, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesunpapers.com

Toy drive creates long-standing memories and traditions

The township high school’s junior and senior class councils hosted their 24th annual Township Toys: 24 at the Core All-Night Toy Drive earlier this month. The annual drive has been a staple in the community since the late ‘90s, and the pandemic did not defeat charitable efforts in the township.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County women’s club celebrates season of giving

The Gloucester County Women’s Club is making the holiday season brighter this year by adopting three local families in need, collecting food for local pantries and hosting a holiday party for families who have a child with cancer. “We are a group of women who want to get out...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Rotary donation helps Monroe library with garden project

The Monroe Township library has received $10,000 from the Williamstown Sunrise Rotary to help with an outdoor beautification project. “The main driver behind the project was that the library has been kind enough to let the Rotary meet there once a week on Wednesday before library hours,” said Dave Debreceni, president of the Williamstown Sunrise Rotary.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Partnership benefits parents who want kids to learn swimming

The Harrison Township Recreation Commission has partnered for a decade with Kennedy Fitness and Wellness in Mullica Hill to help kids learn to swim and host seasonal aquatic programs in a winter session set to kick off in January. “It’s for children only,” said township Recreation Coordinator Sharon Chew. “It...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Burlington County Insurance Pool celebrates member school district successes

Each year, the Burlington County Insurance Pool Joint Insurance Fund (BCIP JIF) celebrates member school district successes at their annual State of the Joint Insurance Fund Dinner. The dinner meeting is organized to reward and recognize the extraordinary efforts of member districts for their commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and community by actively participating in risk management programs.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Grant program to fund affordable housing in county

When the pandemic started in 2020, people lost jobs and struggling families living from paycheck to paycheck found themselves in economic distress. Choices were made between paying the rent and utilities – or buying food. Homeowners wondered how they were going to pay the mortgage. Many states – including New Jersey – temporarily banned evictions.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Library hosts friendly puzzle competition

As staff at the Free Public Library of Monroe Township worked from home during COVID, they participated in webinars to come up with ideas on how to make the library better. One that stuck out to Adult Programing and Community Outreach Librarian, Jennifer Shillig was the idea of games and activities for adults, including a jigsaw puzzle contest.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Warmed by school pride

The township high school’s Class of 2024 has initiated a new fundraiser to pay for future class events, a blanket sale that got underway last week. “At the beginning of the school year, the Class of 2024 officers and advisors brainstormed ideas for our first fundraiser of the year,” said Class of 2024 advisor Kimberly Kramer. “We decided to have a blanket sale and the officers were in charge of coming up with the color and design.”
CINNAMINSON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Board of ed seeks new member to complete term

After nearly a decade of serving on the township board of education, Mary Melvin will step down from her position. Her departure – from a term that expires next year – means the board needs to find a replacement in about three months. Melvin announced her decision on Nov. 21.
DELRAN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

County finance office goes paperless for bid submissions

In keeping with an increasingly paperless society, contractors bidding on county-funded projects will now submit their proposals electronically. “Burlington County already has a stellar credit rating and the lowest average county tax in New Jersey, but the switch from paper-based procurement to an electronic system will help us achieve even greater efficiencies and cost savings,” said Burlington County Commissioner Director Dan O’Connell.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Service for Solace

Grace Episcopal Church today announces a Service for Solace on Dec. 21, 2022, at 6 p.m. This event is an opportunity for those who are holding grief, anxiety, pain, or any other kind of suffering spiritually, emotionally, or physically during this season to gather to pray for themselves and others. The pandemic season has left many people feeling wounded, and in need of healing. Grace Episcopal Church encourages you to join this opportunity for healing prayers with candlelight, music, and an opportunity to name those people and things that weigh on our hearts and minds. Grace church believes that God gives us a community so that people may come together and hold space for one another so that Christ may heal our hearts, minds and souls.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Perkins Center for the Arts seeking submissions for Photography 42

Is seeking submissions for Photography 42, a juried photography show opening Jan. 10 through Feb. 24. There are three top prizes and a special prize for a photograph that may be chosen by the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Curator of Photographs for the Museum’s permanent collection. Artists are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Harpist is among performers in library concert program

Finely crafted Irish harps produce angelic, resonating sounds that have delighted audiences since medieval times. Continuing that tradition is harpist Stephanie Sussmeier, who will play traditional Christmas and holiday songs on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m., in the lounge of the Mullica Hill branch library. Her performance will be the third of four shows in the county library system’s holiday concert program this year.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
thesunpapers.com

DAV needs help to continue free shuttle for veterans

From the rice paddies of Vietnam to the deserts of Iraq and Afghanistan, American soldiers made great sacrifices for this country. They were recognized and honored on Veterans Day in South Jersey with solemn ceremonies and thanks for their military service. Those events were also an opportunity to reflect on veterans after their service, especially those disabled and unable to drive.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Delayed but undaunted: Cinnaminson’s tree lighting

A Cinnaminson tradition returned on Dec. 9 with the holiday tree lighting at Wood Park. Delayed roughly a week due to inclement weather, the event brings out residents each year to mark the beginning of the holiday season with the lighting of the township Christmas tree. “The holiday tree-lighting event...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Red Lobster closes its last location in this N.J. county

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster closed one of its New Jersey restaurants. Red Lobster of Oakhurst located at 2200 Route 35 has shuttered its last Monmouth County location. “Thank you for calling Red Lobster. This location is closed. We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

