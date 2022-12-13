ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to house fire in downtown Elmira

By Jackie Gillis, Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Occupants were home at the time of the fire and were all able to exit the building safely. The home, which according to Elmira Fire Department (EFD), was built around 1900, sustained significant fire damage to the roof and third floor, as well as water damage to the rest of the building.

According to EFD, upon arrival crews found the historical home with heavy smoke coming from the third floor.

Two crews entered the building, making their way to the third floor, heavy fire was seen from the North and entire East side of the third floor. A decision was made to pull the interior crews and fight the fire from the outside.

Once the flames were knocked down crews re-entered the building and were able to extinguish the rest of the fire with the help of West Elmira, Southport Fire Departments, EPD, and Erway Ambulance.

The fire is being investigated by New York State and Elmira Fire Investigation Crews.

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Crews responded to a house fire on Church Street in downtown Elmira Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the fire first came into 18 News around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Church St. Photos from a reporter at the scene showed flames out of the third-story windows on the house.

Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira

Within 20 minutes, photos showed that crews from Elmira Fire and West Elmira Fire had knocked down the flames, but smoke still poured out of the house, reaching across the Chemung River into Elmira’s southside. The plume of smoke was visible rising above Elmira from Jerusalem Hill Rd.

The cause of the fire and the status of any injuries is unknown at this time. More details will be provided as they become available.

