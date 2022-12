Armed militia protesting San Antonio drag show on Tuesday has history of provocation

Armed members of This Is Texas Freedom Force position themselves at the Alamo during a May 2020 BLM protest.

The militia group that planning an armed protest against a Christmas-themed drag show at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Tuesday has a history of controversial statements and provocative actions.This Is Texas Freedom Force (TITFF), which the FBI calls an “extremist militia,” announced on social media that it plans to protest A Drag Queen Christmas . San Antonio police officials told the Express-News they're preparing for the gathering and "want to assure the public, and specifically the LBGTQ+ community," that officers are committed to upholding public safety.TITFF is not stranger to provocative protests, and the group's social media accounts show its willingness to spin far-right conspiracy theories. Here's a rundown: