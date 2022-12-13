ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Multiple agencies respond to I-65 semi wreck

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Drivers should use caution while heading through Interstate 65 South around 48/6. As of about an hour ago, a semi overturned in the area, according to Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management. Two lanes are closed until further notice, however, traffic is still moving...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24

After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

Advance Auto Parts reopens new building one year after tornado damage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Nearly a year after the exact date it was destroyed, Advance Auto Parts reopened their doors to a brand new building. On December 11, tornadoes spun down Russellville Road, ripping apart everything in its path. All of the walls of the auto parts building were gone, a few shelves still standing.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Gas Prices Still Trickling Down In West Kentucky

Gas prices in west central Kentucky continued their welcome descent this week, with average prices down 16 cents from last — now at an average $2.86/gallon. The average price last week was $3.02, and the average price at this time last year was $2.95/gallon. In Bowling Green, it’s hovering...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Glasgow, Woodburn fire departments talk fire safety this Christmas

BOWLING GREEN. Ky. – The holidays are a time of joy and family fun, but there’s always that possibility that things could go up in smoke. The National Fire Protection Association put out some statistics surrounding house fires recently. Surprisingly enough, from 2016 to 2020, around 160 fires broke out due to Christmas trees, and just shy of 800 fires broke out due to other decorations from 2015 to 2019.
WOODBURN, KY
WBKO

Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy. Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin. During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one...
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

Franklin-Simpson drive-thru holiday display is Christmas come early!

FRANKLIN, Ky. – One of the great ways you can enjoy your winter nights is by loading up the car and experiencing Franklin-Simpson’s new Christmas lights drive-through. Franklin Simpson Parks & Recreation Director Lis Deavers said, “The first night we did it, I met a grandmother who brought her grandchildren through, and when they stopped and were given their donation, she said ‘I have one that’s crying.’ And I asked her, I said, ‘Why are you crying?’ And the girl said, ‘I am so excited!’ She said, ‘This is the first time we’ve ever done this, and I got to come to it!’”
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

Franklin police respond to robbery at pharmacy; 2 suspects at large

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police are searching for two men after responding to a robbery Thursday. This morning around 8:53 a.m., the Franklin Police Department was dispatched for an armed robbery at 810 N. Main St. at Franklin Pharmacy. After an investigation, police say they determined two black males...
FRANKLIN, KY
wnky.com

Russellville police conducting theft investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Council to take up land agreement for court facility on Wednesday

GLASGOW — A bout of uncertainty ensued at Monday evening’s meeting of the Glasgow Council. The matter surrounded the pending sale of a portion of land along West Main Street needed for an ongoing project to build a new court facility. The Council agreed to enter into an...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Turning progressively colder into the weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was blustery and chilly, but we did get the sunshine back. Colder air settles in for the weekend. The core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit

Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wnky.com

New restaurant alert! PJ’s Cafe comes to Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – To fulfill a community need, a Brownsville man and his business partner open a new restaurant. Offering breakfast all day and some lunch items, PJ’s Cafe comes to Brownsville to fill up some space. Owner and retired WKU professor Phillip Coleman said, “There’s nowhere to...
BROWNSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Four injured, three severely, in Dawson Road accident

Additional details have been released on a wreck involving a dump truck and a car from Tuesday night on Dawson Springs Road that seriously injured three people. As previously reported, it happened just before 5 p.m. near Witty Lane and the Christian County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a southbound dump truck went off the right shoulder of the road and over-corrected.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

