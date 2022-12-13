FRANKLIN, Ky. – One of the great ways you can enjoy your winter nights is by loading up the car and experiencing Franklin-Simpson’s new Christmas lights drive-through. Franklin Simpson Parks & Recreation Director Lis Deavers said, “The first night we did it, I met a grandmother who brought her grandchildren through, and when they stopped and were given their donation, she said ‘I have one that’s crying.’ And I asked her, I said, ‘Why are you crying?’ And the girl said, ‘I am so excited!’ She said, ‘This is the first time we’ve ever done this, and I got to come to it!’”

