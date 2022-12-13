Read full article on original website
WBKO
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
wnky.com
Multiple agencies respond to I-65 semi wreck
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Drivers should use caution while heading through Interstate 65 South around 48/6. As of about an hour ago, a semi overturned in the area, according to Marcus Thurman of Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management. Two lanes are closed until further notice, however, traffic is still moving...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
WBKO
Cave City family loses everything in electrical house fire
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Last Thursday, Dec. 8, a family’s home in Cave City was burned to the ground in an electrical fire, losing just about everything from money, to clothes, and nearly their lives. “It is just amazing that we survived. If we actually had not made...
wnky.com
Advance Auto Parts reopens new building one year after tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Nearly a year after the exact date it was destroyed, Advance Auto Parts reopened their doors to a brand new building. On December 11, tornadoes spun down Russellville Road, ripping apart everything in its path. All of the walls of the auto parts building were gone, a few shelves still standing.
whvoradio.com
Gas Prices Still Trickling Down In West Kentucky
Gas prices in west central Kentucky continued their welcome descent this week, with average prices down 16 cents from last — now at an average $2.86/gallon. The average price last week was $3.02, and the average price at this time last year was $2.95/gallon. In Bowling Green, it’s hovering...
wnky.com
Glasgow, Woodburn fire departments talk fire safety this Christmas
BOWLING GREEN. Ky. – The holidays are a time of joy and family fun, but there’s always that possibility that things could go up in smoke. The National Fire Protection Association put out some statistics surrounding house fires recently. Surprisingly enough, from 2016 to 2020, around 160 fires broke out due to Christmas trees, and just shy of 800 fires broke out due to other decorations from 2015 to 2019.
WBKO
Franklin police investigating armed robbery at pharmacy
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery of Franklin Pharmacy. Police said the robbery occurred around 8:49 a.m. on Thursday at 810 North Main Street in Franklin. During initial investigations, police determined two black males entered the pharmacy posing as delivery personnel and at least one...
wnky.com
Franklin-Simpson drive-thru holiday display is Christmas come early!
FRANKLIN, Ky. – One of the great ways you can enjoy your winter nights is by loading up the car and experiencing Franklin-Simpson’s new Christmas lights drive-through. Franklin Simpson Parks & Recreation Director Lis Deavers said, “The first night we did it, I met a grandmother who brought her grandchildren through, and when they stopped and were given their donation, she said ‘I have one that’s crying.’ And I asked her, I said, ‘Why are you crying?’ And the girl said, ‘I am so excited!’ She said, ‘This is the first time we’ve ever done this, and I got to come to it!’”
wnky.com
Franklin police respond to robbery at pharmacy; 2 suspects at large
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police are searching for two men after responding to a robbery Thursday. This morning around 8:53 a.m., the Franklin Police Department was dispatched for an armed robbery at 810 N. Main St. at Franklin Pharmacy. After an investigation, police say they determined two black males...
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
wcluradio.com
Council to take up land agreement for court facility on Wednesday
GLASGOW — A bout of uncertainty ensued at Monday evening’s meeting of the Glasgow Council. The matter surrounded the pending sale of a portion of land along West Main Street needed for an ongoing project to build a new court facility. The Council agreed to enter into an...
WBKO
Turning progressively colder into the weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was blustery and chilly, but we did get the sunshine back. Colder air settles in for the weekend. The core of the cold sets in Friday and hangs around through our weekend. In fact, highs may not climb out of the 30s Saturday or Sunday! There’s a chance for a passing flurry or two Saturday, but nothing more.
k105.com
2 fugitives with checkbooks, credit cards stolen from 3 states arrested in Edmonson Co. after pursuit
Two suspects have been arrested in Edmonson County on drug and theft charges following a high-speed pursuit. On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State Police attempted to stop a Nissan Altima on I-65, according to a report by WBKO.com. The driver, 41-year-old Armalin J. Alexander, of Indianapolis, Indiana, fled police by exiting the interstate onto Hwy 3145 in north Warren County.
clarksvillenow.com
One person hospitalized after morning shooting in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person has been hospitalized following a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville. Clarksville Police said that at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for a shooting that had already occurred. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with...
wnky.com
New restaurant alert! PJ’s Cafe comes to Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – To fulfill a community need, a Brownsville man and his business partner open a new restaurant. Offering breakfast all day and some lunch items, PJ’s Cafe comes to Brownsville to fill up some space. Owner and retired WKU professor Phillip Coleman said, “There’s nowhere to...
Man killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Lebanon Pike
One person has died following a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Hermitage.
whopam.com
Four injured, three severely, in Dawson Road accident
Additional details have been released on a wreck involving a dump truck and a car from Tuesday night on Dawson Springs Road that seriously injured three people. As previously reported, it happened just before 5 p.m. near Witty Lane and the Christian County Sheriff’s Department says the driver of a southbound dump truck went off the right shoulder of the road and over-corrected.
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Police investigate multiple cases involving damaged HVAC systems
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16, they responded to multiple reports of HVAC systems being damaged in attempted thefts. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify and charge one suspect. Police records show Roderick Webster was charged in regard to this investigation.
