Hang tight and try to stay dry. There is still a chance of severe weather. This is according to our friends at KLFY News Team. There is a cold front moving through the Acadiana region tonight and into tomorrow. This front is creating a risk of stormy weather a flash flooding. A tornado watch has been issued for Acadia, Cameron, Evangeline , Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, and Saint Martin Parishes.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO