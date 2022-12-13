ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037thegame.com

USPS To Honor Ernest J. Gaines With Stamp

The United States Postal Service will issue the 46th in its series of Black Heritage postal stamps. The stamp salutes the memory of author Ernest J. Gaines. He’s best known for the novels “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “A Lesson Before Dying.”. Gaines was...
LAFAYETTE, LA
1037thegame.com

Chance of Severe Weather This Afternoon

Hang tight and try to stay dry. There is still a chance of severe weather. This is according to our friends at KLFY News Team. There is a cold front moving through the Acadiana region tonight and into tomorrow. This front is creating a risk of stormy weather a flash flooding. A tornado watch has been issued for Acadia, Cameron, Evangeline , Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, and Saint Martin Parishes.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy