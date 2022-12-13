ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Makes List Of Best Texas Cities For Christmas

We may not bear a strong resemblance to the North Pole but we do have some very cool traditions and attractions. An article at springbreakfamily.com listed the top 26 cities in Texas to celebrate Christmas in and El Paso made the cut. Winterfest is one of the things that helped us make it the number 13 spot.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

HEB Has Heard Our Pleas and Still Hasn’t Opened an El Paso Store

If I've heard it once, I've heard it a thousand times: "El Paso NEEDS an HEB!" I've never even been to an HEB but just hearing how passionate some people are, especially about these buttery tortillas (and the candle that they created!) I hear so much about, makes me upset too at the fact that El Paso doesn't have an HEB!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Great Bands From Juarez That Love To Rock El Paso & The Border

The El Paso music scene is so unique; not only do we have many great artists from El Paso or our neighbors in New Mexico, but we have many great local talent that come from Juarez. This is not a top 10 list (it'd be WAY to hard to narrow to JUST 10) but a good starting point of great acts from Juarez to check out:
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Baker Competes in Food Network’s ‘Gingerbread Showdown’

An El Paso bakery owner was given the opportunity to win big bucks on a popular Food Network holiday baking show. Alexa Ortiz, the owner of CakeaholicsEP, appeared on a standalone episode of "Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Season 2” competing as a gingerbreader’s baking assistant for a shot at gingerbreading glory and a stocking stuffed with $10,000.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso International Airport crowded with migrants waiting for flights

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of migrants are staying at the El Paso International Airport overnight to wait for their early-morning flights, and city officials fear the numbers will continue to grow during this recent migrant surge. Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino said between 500 and 600 migrants were staying...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift.  Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition.  This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
EL PASO, TX
theroyaltourblog.com

Family Musings on Las Cruces, New Mexico

Editor’s note: Hopefully you’ve all read Tamara’s full story about her family trip to Las Cruces, New Mexico as a guest of Visit Las Cruces. If not, it links below. When she and I were talking about angles on stories to write from the adventure, we thought it would be fun and meaningful for you all to hear directly from her family, including her three young sons. So here that is, and it is a joy to read the genuine expressions of bliss that accompany children having such incredible experiences. For more of Tamara’s writing, please click here to visit her index page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

That Time Rock, Blues & The Second Coming Merged In El Paso

Mt. Christo Rey looks down over the Borderland and the Rio Grande. The river in which a Texas musician feels the second coming met with some resistance. Texas rock 'n blues master, Ian Moore, has familial ties to El Paso and once mentioned both El Chuco and and Juarez in one of his few rock radio hits, "Muddy Jesus" I say "few" because his real strength and fan base lies more in the blues than rock.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Have You Been To Newman, Texas? The Answer Is Probably Yes

El Paso has many neighboring Texas cities ... there used to be another one. El Paso is bordered by several other Texas cities, Socorro, San Elizario, Fabens, and Horizon are to the east while Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton are all in the Upper Valley. Back in the day, we had another neighbor on the far northeast edge of town.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: Gun used by UNM student in Nov. 19 shooting was stolen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The gun used by deceased University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in a Nov. 19 shootout with New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake was stolen, New Mexico State Police confirmed to KTSM on Thursday. According to State Police, the gun was reported stolen in June from Clovis, N.M. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

One person injured in stabbing incident in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man in his 20s was taken to a local hospital after a report was made of a stabbing in Northeast El Paso. El Paso Police Department officers responded to the emergency call on Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m. Crimes Against Persons took over the crime scene at the 1200 […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy